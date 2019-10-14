ABC News Busted Creating “Fake News Propaganda” Surrounding Syrian Conflict…

Last night and again this morning ABC News aired shocking footage supposedly from the frontline battle between Syrian Kurds and the invading Turkish troops. The report and footage was described in shock-filled breathless language, intended to provoke the audience. ABC News anchor Tom Llamas aired the allegedly shocking footage, claiming it showed a fierce Turkish attack on Kurdish civilians.

However, there is a very big problem. The footage is 100% fake…. it never happened.

The footage ABC News used in their broadcast comes from a nighttime machine gun demonstration at the Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky. The stunning propaganda effort was first caught by Twitter user PolishPatriot. WATCH:

.

Again, this footage is 100% fake. The Washington Examiner’s journalist Becket Adams called ABC and asked them what was going on.

“We’ve taken down video that aired on World News Tonight Sunday and Good Morning America this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy,” a network representative told the Washington Examiner. “ABC News regrets the error.” (read more)

Let’s be clear about this. This is ABC international News using footage from a Kentucky gun exhibition and passing it off as attack footage in Syria. That is not a mistake.

This production had to pass through several layers of ABC News editorial review prior to broadcast. This is not a simple mistake of the wrong footage…. ABC News was caught purposefully creating “Fake News”.

Wow! ABC News is trying to pass gun range videos as combat footage from Syria pic.twitter.com/zfTWtwwSfZ — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) October 14, 2019

CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight" Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error. — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 14, 2019

FAKE NEWS: ABC ‘slaughter in Syria’ footage is actually from a Kentucky gun range; the network has since taken down the video & says they ‘regret the error’ pic.twitter.com/sH8ymzTvFA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 14, 2019

ABC getting caught manufacturing Fake News should be an additional concern because ABC news is also promoting this:

“Hunter Biden sits down for an exclusive interview with ABC News”:

This is going to be great – no matter what is said in the interview it's now clear that the foreign corrupt practices act were violated by Beijing @JoeBiden and this will further illustrate the need for a full investigation into Hunter and Joe's violationshttps://t.co/Cofhfz91rB — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 14, 2019

Advertisements