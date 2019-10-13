James O’Keefe Previews Hidden Camera Investigation of CNN…

Yesterday Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced a new series of releases obtained by an CNN insider who has been secretly recording views, and ideological instructions within the organization.

[Project Veritas] […] This week, a CNN insider will blow the whistle and through Project Veritas will release dozens of recordings made of officials at the highest levels of CNN, revealing a political agenda, bias and misconduct hidden from public view.

This series of tapes — which we think will be the biggest story of the year for Project Veritas — blends two extraordinary series of events; a brave insider secretly recording at work and a hard-hitting piece of hidden camera muckraking into one of the supposed “most trusted names in news.” (read more)