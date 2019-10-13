James O’Keefe Previews Hidden Camera Investigation of CNN…

Yesterday Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced a new series of releases obtained by an CNN insider who has been secretly recording views, and ideological instructions within the organization.
[Project Veritas] […] This week, a CNN insider will blow the whistle and through Project Veritas will release dozens of recordings made of officials at the highest levels of CNN, revealing a political agenda, bias and misconduct hidden from public view.
This series of tapes — which we think will be the biggest story of the year for Project Veritas — blends two extraordinary series of events; a brave insider secretly recording at work and a hard-hitting piece of hidden camera muckraking into one of the supposed “most trusted names in news.” (read more)
It’s going to be one helluva week folks! I’m here to DISTRACT from the concern trolls!!! lmao
LikeLiked by 16 people
And I happen to have some time at home tomorrow. Looking forward to the big reveal!!
I only hope that Stelter douche has a starring role!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Stelter douche”
No need to be redundant, Prog.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stellar Douche – the Douchestar
LikeLike
What a brave whistleblower! Patriot
I don’t know if I could do it. Risky, but I am grateful for brave people like this guy.
I hope there’s a donation page for him/her as he will have to go into hiding from Obama’s street thugs or “community organizers”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cankles kill list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok, but the political agenda, bias and misconduct at CNN is not exactly hidden from public view.
LikeLiked by 8 people
True, for some of us who are enlightened. For those who are not, and are capable of seeing the truth, these PV videos may prompt enlightenment.
I love what PV is doing, but they’ve over-hyped some of their videos. Hopefully, this one will be the bombshell they say it is. If so, it’s easy to send the vid around to reach those who may still be open to the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they will spell it out clearly enough to convince my son in law. He’s a great guy, but he’s been brainwashed by CNN and “higher education”. He’s from Barbados, where CNN is literally the only news they get.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He will need a lot more than a PV video. The one on Bob Creamer (before the 2016 election) was eye-opening.
Since then, we’ve been promised a lot of “explosive” exposes which have turned out to be a bunch of low-level drunk millenials in a bar talking shit.
I hope this one is a real bombshell. The cause is great, and there’s plenty of material to get the scoop. Our side needs to, and can, do better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 2016 we saw an email from the Clinton Campaign (released by Wikileaks) regarding Maggie Haberman of the New York Times. It revealed they used Haberman to plant stories in Politico.
This had no apparent bad effect on Haberman’s career: she remains the White House Correspondent for the New York Times, and she’s been given Oval Office interviews by President Trump.
Likewise, Glenn Thrush of Politico was revealed by the John Podesta email hack to be submitting his articles to Podesta to approve and edit. Thrush was subsequently hired by the New York Times.
Fusion GPS was reportedly bribing many journalists: we continue to await the release of this list. We have seen the names of many entertainment journalists on Harvey Weinstein’s payroll: the New York Post was his favorite fishing ground. The gossamer-thin cover story? These reporters were developing movie scripts for Harvey: movies that never got made, of course.
And the X-rated career of Ali Watkins. Again, she remains employed by the New York Times.
James O’Keefe could reveal that CNN reporters are willing to kill to help the Democrat Party, or hurt the Republicans, and its a very safe bet that CNN management would not care. Indeed, the revelation that they had in fact killed for the Cause might enhance their prestige, in the eyes of their colleagues and fellow travellers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they lean left, they often go from “CNN (or NYT or WaPo) isn’t biased” to “OK, they’re biased, but it’s for a good cause” (bringing down TrumpHitler).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobel cause corruption is still corruption. The ends do not justify the means.
LikeLike
Glenn Beck used to call that the 2 stages of Liberal Denial:
1. That didn’t happen. That would be bad.
2. OK, it happened. But it’s good.
That’s why arguing with Liberals is futile; just enervating, frustrating and time-wasting.
LikeLike
What level of political bias could he possibly expose that is not already unashamedly evident through CNN’s broadcasts? Their broadcasts are already beyond satire. And how can you effectively do you a parody of those who are without shame?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well the value of the veritas tapes is that O’Keefe & company catch them when they think they are off Mike …. and people know that when they are not on camera they are far more candid about what they really think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point. I guess maybe we’ll find out about some people who have valued their jobs more than their integrity.
LikeLike
Probably just about anyone from the ‘talent’ on up.
LikeLike
Well, we could wait for the release and judge for ourselves… O’Keefe is a patriot (IMO). While not every release is top notch, he’s done some great work, especially with Acorn. I’ll give O’Keefe the benefit of the doubt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
dissonant1 – I immediately had the same thought – that it’s like an expose’ that water is wet, but there are a lot of sheeple who don’t pay much attention to politics. An explicit admission of a conspiracy against the president could actually change a few minds – which matters when opinions are split about 48/48.
LikeLike
A;of the people talking about what needs to be done……it is us that needs to do something..it is up to PT to do something with the evidence and how he presents it
LikeLike
Molly Hemingway even talked in speech to Hiillsdale about our being too comfortable to rise to the occasion so true….we will not learn until it is too late
LikeLike
I went shooting at a range a few times with a CNN cameraman. Needless to say, he did NOT reveal his politics with coworkers.
Interestingly, he said that they really have no idea of the truth (ie they don’t believe they are disseminating lies, at least not the rank and file). They’re in a thick bubble of alternate reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Interestingly, he said that they really have no idea of the truth (ie they don’t believe they are disseminating lies, at least not the rank and file).”
They have to know there is NO investigative reporting by their people. They simply take stories printed by the NYTimes or the WaPo and present those stories.
LikeLike
Snowden on MSNBC told of how VP Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry threatened Countries that were going to give Snowden asylum
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooohh. This ought to be interesting. Us saying CNN is full of shit is one thing, THEM saying it themselves is quite another. LOLOLOLOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
No need to worry about those who work at CNN if their deception and propaganda is exposed. The political operative actors and actresses who pretend to be journalists there can simply take their talents to Hollywood where they belong
LikeLike
They won’t have to. The media will ignore any PV video and Twitter, FB, Yahoo, google, etc. will deep six it and de-platform anyone who tries to show it. It won’t go viral it will go deep.
LikeLike
Ever heard the sound of an Old “Bear Can” underneath the wheel of a big truck, as its gets crushed CNN? ENJOY – YOU HAVE IT COMING.
LikeLike
“It’s Time for the Tater!”*
*All apologies to the One-and-Only Ron White…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
No conservative censorship, right twitter!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish the senate/house repubs had this guys gonads.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish the majority of GOP Congress Critters weren’t in the globalist pockets.
LikeLike
Hope he has someone inside Twitter!
LikeLike
Mr. O’Keefe deserves awards, his own television show and world wide recognition. I hope one day we can find balance and all the above happen for Mr. O’Keefe he never gives up and he’s never lost a case. Much respect…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks to Sundance, Project Veritas and Judicial Watch for all the important work they do exposing the evil, hypocrisy, manipulation, greed, avarice, etc. of our elected officials, bureaucracy, news media, et al. Sunlight is the best disinfectant!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I look forward to watching them!
LikeLike
Maybe it is time the expression of “Tell that to the Marines” was updated to “Tell that to CNN”
LikeLike
Glad to see it hope it’s heavy. Wish they would have kept it completely secret and exploded it on them without warning though.
Their group believe lies and damn obvious lies,so visceral brutal truth unexpectedly before they get their lenses on is needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish that the videos were simply released instead of telling everyone that they are about to come out. Andrew Brietbart was about to come out with an expose and look what happened to him. Numerous others have made the same mistake and their work was never shown. They all either had fatal heart attacks or committed suicide by shooting themselves in the back of the head . . . Twice.
LikeLike
Yes, I agree. But you gotta think that they are doing this in order to see what the other side will do prior to release. They must do this to seem fair. But no one ever has done that to a Republican. So I too am perplexed as to why we give them so much time to prepare. (To do whatever). It may be already etched in stone that it will come out, but how does them knowing help this. O’keefe is doing this for his team, and his organization. That is the only thing that makes sense to me. And no, no one will be harmed by exposing CNN. In my opnion. Clintons maybe, but not CNN.
LikeLike
I hope this is shared by all.
To the innocent at CNN, our anger is not directed at you! But, at those who have mislead you! I encourage you to seek employment else were.
LikeLike
Prayers of protection and blessing for O’Keefe and his workers and associates.😇🙏❤️💙
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even though fewer than one million people actually watch CNN, every cable subscriber pays CNN a $1 a month “access fee”.
That works out to about $93 million a month, or slightly more than ONE BILLION DOLLARS a year!
That’s why CNN doesn’t have to worry about revenues OR YOUR OPINION, because old Ted Turner bought-off the politicians decades ago, who then gave him the sweetheart deal of a lifetime with mandatory “access fess” for every cable subscriber.
N.O.W. T.H.A.T.’S. C.O.L.L.U.S.I.O.N.
LikeLike