Extensive Phone Interview – President Trump Interviewed by Judge Jeanine…

Earlier this evening President Trump called into to Fox News host Judge Jeanine for an extensive interview covering a lot of current events.
FYI, I used to be Rikster but have had problems reposting. It asks me to sign in every time I post, sigh,
I have been having that issue as well. Sorry!
Same here!
Have you downloaded WordPress and installed it locally?
That gives you an access to your WordPress account and also provides an editing page “Write”.
I believe that has fixed my needing to enter credentials for every comment.
Judge Jeanine – still at Fox News – looks more beautiful than ever. It is the content of her character?
Here’s nominating President Trump for MAN OFTHE CENTURY! We are beyond proud that this fighter is our President!
Experience w same frustration suggests to me you have to a) be logged into WordPress and b) log into TreeHouse. So it’s a 2-for to be successful.
I suggest making a simple response to any post and hit “remember me”. One’s “Gravitar” symble also plays a role, so work to show it w proper password and ID. Hope this helps you.
It’s disgusting to watch the hypocritical DoJ attack Rudy , POTUS and us, seeking revenge & defending to the death their Pet Politicians corrosive corruption.
Massive amount of compelling evidence.
Why should we respect a legal system that fights against justice
Fillled w straight up rage.!
ann,
Great you repeat an important point;
They aren’ really after ‘Trump’, or Rudy.
They’re just in the way;
THEY are after US! The Deplorables,..the ‘middle class’, those of us who are not ‘elites’, and they have made it very clear; they are out to DESTROY us,..enslave us, “By any means necesary.”
Keep your anger cold, your powder dry,
and your emotions in check.
There is simply no way they can win.
No way.
Well said, Ann.
It has been a year since McCabe has been referred to the DOJ yet instantly when Rudy exposes Biden the DOJ is investigating him. Paging Bill Barr………………..
This phony impeachment inquiry is really just a vehicle to frame Trump so they can just vote to impeach him without ever having a real inquiry with due process.
Blockquote> “ann says: October 13, 2019 at 12:19 am
…
Fillled w straight up rage.!”
Here in Virginia, I occasionally have to convince baldfaced hornets not to put their nests in trees where kids play, people work or can disturb in any way; e.g. mowing or pruning.
I sprayed a large baldfaced hornet nest late in a july day. Well, to be exact, I damaged their paper nest and then sprayed the entire nest.
As the little buggers came closer to death, the more desperate they seemed to be about getting revenge on other living creatures and nothing within fifty yards was safe. No flying around a person or animals, they came straight in stinging. Their sting venom causes tissue necrosis.
One of the lessons, I learned was that ornery creatures get desperate and vindictive towards the end; and it’s best to patiently wait far from their areas of disturbance.
The other lesson was to spray hornets during cool dawns when the nest wasn’t hyperactive.
Another vicious vindictive hornet locally is the European hornet, a particularly bad tempered bug. Where the baldfaced hornets watch you closely only as you approach their nest, the European hornets watch and are quickly irritated anywhere you encounter them. Whether it’s around fruit trees, hummingbird feeders, butterfly bushes or my lilacs; the European hornets rise to attack from wherever they are resting or feeding. I’ve been stung multiple times because the tractor bothered them near the butterfly bush or where they’re causing havoc on my lilacs (they strip bark to get at the sap and frequently girdle the lilac bush causing stems and branches to die.).
Fortunately, the European hornets make their nests in the nearby woods far from everyday activity; though they have made my cutting firewood in late summer somewhat exciting.
Just like the bald faced hornets, European hornets close to death are desperate to hurt things. Unlike the baldfaced hornets, any incipiant mortality, e.g. winter’s arrival, sends the European hornet seeking to maim or cause mayhem.
The DOJ and FBI attacking Giuliani and his Ukrainian assistants strikes me as a similar event. Just for being in a photograph with Don Jr. the FBI opens an investigation? Only cartoons are so devoid of due process.
Then there is the arrests, with great fanfare and copious press announcements of vile charges and massive money mishandlings… Really? They got all of that from a photograph?
What we need to do is wait for the court trials.
Unless the two Ukrainians are really as evil as the FBI agents claim, I suspect their trial will be as much a mockery as General Flynn’s, Manafort’s, and Roger Stone. Corrupt reasons to investigate, suspicious research, vast conspiracy charges; now we need to see, assess and interrogate the evidence produced. Much of which may still be in court when President Trump is re-elected.
As rogue agents, prosecutors and lawyers expose themselves, the easier it will be for President Trump to remove them.
Rudy is a very smart lawyer. They are abusing him in the press right now where Rudy is no stranger to bogus press attacks. My guess is Rudy can and will catch them out.
Remember, Rudy and the Ukrainian government are still doling out very damaging information about the Bidens, Obama, Clinton and even Yovanovich.
Patience and careful avoidance is required as the vindictive creatures flail around in their end days. Don’t let anger stress you out.
Turn it into art or practical matters! Work on some metal. Image evildoers who deserve molten immersion as you weld a bead. Hammer off the spatter or flux that you’ve named Biden, Yovanovich or whistleblow… Cheers!
