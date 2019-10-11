Shep Smith Resigns From Fox News Effective Immediately….

Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith resigns from Fox News effective immediately:
.
No word yet on his replacement.
Interestingly….
(Via New York Times) Attorney General William P. Barr met privately Wednesday evening with Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who is one of President Trump’s frequent confidants but whose Fox News is viewed by the president as more hostile toward him than it used to be.
The meeting was held at Mr. Murdoch’s home in New York, according to someone familiar with it. It was unclear if anyone else attended or what was discussed. Aides to both Mr. Murdoch and Mr. Barr declined requests for comment on the meeting. (more)
And today:…
Curious timing.
Good riddance. I bet he’d fit in real swell at MSNBC with his pals Madcow & Sharpton.
Lot’s here to speculate about. Hmmm
Partial China Trade Deal AND Shepard Smith is gone. WINNING!
Yay!
They probably couldn’t maintain the necessary inventory of pancake makeup.
Who is going to invite Napolitano on to say bad things about Trump now?
Winning.
A phony gets the boot. Good. Cavuto should take some notes and so should Chris Wallace. Let me point it out to them. There are 2 sides to every story. Look for it.
Let the fumigation begin!
They’ll probably replace him with Juan Williams or Donna Brazile.
