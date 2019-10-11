Shep Smith Resigns From Fox News Effective Immediately….

Posted on October 11, 2019 by

Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith resigns from Fox News effective immediately:

.

No word yet on his replacement.

Interestingly….

[Yesterday – NYT Link]

(Via New York Times) Attorney General William P. Barr met privately Wednesday evening with Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who is one of President Trump’s frequent confidants but whose Fox News is viewed by the president as more hostile toward him than it used to be.

The meeting was held at Mr. Murdoch’s home in New York, according to someone familiar with it. It was unclear if anyone else attended or what was discussed. Aides to both Mr. Murdoch and Mr. Barr declined requests for comment on the meeting. (more)

And today:…

Curious timing.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Decepticons, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, media bias, Notorious Liars, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Shep Smith Resigns From Fox News Effective Immediately….

  1. tozerbgood8315 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Good riddance. I bet he’d fit in real swell at MSNBC with his pals Madcow & Sharpton.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. SpotTheSpook says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Lot’s here to speculate about. Hmmm

    Like

    Reply
  3. Scott Lyddon says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Partial China Trade Deal AND Shepard Smith is gone. WINNING!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Exfiltration of Wealth says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Yay!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Sharon says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    They probably couldn’t maintain the necessary inventory of pancake makeup.

    Like

    Reply
  6. f2000 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Who is going to invite Napolitano on to say bad things about Trump now?

    Like

    Reply
  7. CoHoBo says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Winning.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Mr e-man says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    A phony gets the boot. Good. Cavuto should take some notes and so should Chris Wallace. Let me point it out to them. There are 2 sides to every story. Look for it.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Joe says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Let the fumigation begin!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    October 11, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    They’ll probably replace him with Juan Williams or Donna Brazile.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s