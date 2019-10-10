Two Years and Multiple Lawsuits Result in Nothing – Deutsche Bank Doesn’t Have Trump Tax Returns…

Two years of litigation, thousands of resistance hours used, millions spent on lawyers, and they don’t even get a T-Shirt. Oh dear… too funny.
(New York Times) If investigators are going to get their hands on President Trump’s tax returns, they will have to find them somewhere other than Deutsche Bank.
The German bank has told a federal appeals court that it does not have the president’s personal tax returns, the court said on Thursday. (read more)
Be Best !
I’m beginning to believe the Judas goat is a thing.
Too many fails by his adversaries- they can’t be that dumb can they?
Do you recall the HAMMER spy software that Brennan was using on behalf of Obama? Where did it go? Is it possible that Trump has it now? Might go a long way to explain a lot of these Dem “Charlie Brown and the football” moments they keep having:)
HAHAHAHAHA!
I love it!
Hillary has the answer for this…
Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!
TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yep;
what a wonderful video.. love trains.. my favourite car to watch was always the caboose.. you don’t seem to see much of them anymore in Canada (only speaking from personal experience of course but miss the caboose!)
More like a freight train TROLLING! Trump’s the best at trolling his adversaries! Love him!
Do you get the feeling that people who love trains… voted for Trump? 😉
Oh dear…first, the best rally evah…now this…my face hurts from smiling and laughing so much!
Oh yeah!
Be Best!! Too funny!!
Yeah. Nice touch. Nice touch, indeed.
“Kiss Ass” Biden will be crushed by this news.
IMO we are being schooled by a very special genius on how to prepare for, win, and successfully manage the Office of the President of the United States in spite of the treacherous corruption swirling throughout the DC Swamp, the unhinged DemonRATS, and a sadly undermatched media who once thought they were all-powerful king makers and king destroyers.
Is this string of foolish embarrassments and failures of every DemonRAT political attempt at dethroning PDJT purely coincidence? Purely the Dems’ incompetence?
Who cares, as long as they all keep tripping over their own sausages.
Why do I keep thinking of the Keystone Cops or the Three Stooges? They are (blessedly!) no match for our POTUS! Thank the Lord, literally!!!
Almost like they used Wile E. Coyote as a consultant..
Yes! And they keep ordering their WMD from Acme!
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
😂🤣😂🤣
WMD = Weapons of Mass Derangement
Be Best… Wait for Arrests.👍🇺🇸🇺🇸
Our VSG was a Rockstar tonight.
H€!! yes.
Deutsche Bank was the alleged nexus of Donald J. Trump Financial Malfeasance. A veritable Holy Grail of Accounting Shenanigans and Foreign Influence. An entire Bank Vault chock full of Impeachable Offenses of every size, shape, and color. Indeed, a Cornucopia Of Corruption, if you will.
And so. Here we are. How am I not surprised?
I wake up at night hoping to read things like this. Love it!
HAHA! Stupid communists….
Deutsche Bank tells the dimms “Du hast nicht”. 😂🤣
And the Failing New York Times had to print it!😂🤣😂🤣👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Sundance has that meme that he posts time-to-time; “Ask the right effing questions!”
I’m afraid Sundance is going to need a new one; “Ask the right effing people!” :o)
They just pulled into Burger King and asked for a bucket of chicken, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw. Oops… wrong place. heh
They’re doing it all wrong.
Donald Trump once walked into a Wendy’s, asked for a Big Mac, and GOT IT!
……..naturally, the democrats wanna impeach him for it…….
It makes sense that when they underwrote the loans, the loans were for the Company, not the individual. They would have Trump Inc returns but not the personal ones. They were lending to the cash flow and equity on the collaterol used. Not the individual. This is commercial loan un derwriting 101. You would think that the idiot attorneys would have asked that a long time ago. Red faces in the SDNY?
And to think President Trump knew all along that these idiots were wasting millions going down the Deutch rabbit hole and said nothing and played hard to get! Hilarious!
It’s a crying shame that they don’t go after Hillary like they go after President Trump. Hillary is a target-rich environment.
This headline gives me a warm feeling just as I was heading off to bed.
