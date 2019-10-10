Two Years and Multiple Lawsuits Result in Nothing – Deutsche Bank Doesn’t Have Trump Tax Returns…

Posted on October 10, 2019 by

Two years of litigation, thousands of resistance hours used, millions spent on lawyers, and they don’t even get a T-Shirt.  Oh dear…  too funny.

(New York Times) If investigators are going to get their hands on President Trump’s tax returns, they will have to find them somewhere other than Deutsche Bank.

The German bank has told a federal appeals court that it does not have the president’s personal tax returns, the court said on Thursday. (read more)

Be Best !

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Legislation, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Taxes, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Two Years and Multiple Lawsuits Result in Nothing – Deutsche Bank Doesn’t Have Trump Tax Returns…

  1. milktrader says:
    October 10, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    I’m beginning to believe the Judas goat is a thing.

    Too many fails by his adversaries- they can’t be that dumb can they?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Linus in W.PA. says:
    October 10, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!

    TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Yaya says:
    October 10, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Oh dear…first, the best rally evah…now this…my face hurts from smiling and laughing so much!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Amy2 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Be Best!! Too funny!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. jc says:
    October 10, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    “Kiss Ass” Biden will be crushed by this news.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. GB Bari says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    IMO we are being schooled by a very special genius on how to prepare for, win, and successfully manage the Office of the President of the United States in spite of the treacherous corruption swirling throughout the DC Swamp, the unhinged DemonRATS, and a sadly undermatched media who once thought they were all-powerful king makers and king destroyers.

    Is this string of foolish embarrassments and failures of every DemonRAT political attempt at dethroning PDJT purely coincidence? Purely the Dems’ incompetence?

    Who cares, as long as they all keep tripping over their own sausages.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. 4EDouglas says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Almost like they used Wile E. Coyote as a consultant..

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Be Best… Wait for Arrests.👍🇺🇸🇺🇸
    Our VSG was a Rockstar tonight.
    H€!! yes.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. mr.piddles says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Deutsche Bank was the alleged nexus of Donald J. Trump Financial Malfeasance. A veritable Holy Grail of Accounting Shenanigans and Foreign Influence. An entire Bank Vault chock full of Impeachable Offenses of every size, shape, and color. Indeed, a Cornucopia Of Corruption, if you will.

    And so. Here we are. How am I not surprised?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. wodiej says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    I wake up at night hoping to read things like this. Love it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Ironclaw says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    HAHA! Stupid communists….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Magabear says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Deutsche Bank tells the dimms “Du hast nicht”. 😂🤣

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Landslide says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    And the Failing New York Times had to print it!😂🤣😂🤣👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. H.R. says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Sundance has that meme that he posts time-to-time; “Ask the right effing questions!”

    I’m afraid Sundance is going to need a new one; “Ask the right effing people!” :o)

    They just pulled into Burger King and asked for a bucket of chicken, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw. Oops… wrong place. heh

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. clulessgrandpa says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    It makes sense that when they underwrote the loans, the loans were for the Company, not the individual. They would have Trump Inc returns but not the personal ones. They were lending to the cash flow and equity on the collaterol used. Not the individual. This is commercial loan un derwriting 101. You would think that the idiot attorneys would have asked that a long time ago. Red faces in the SDNY?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jebg46 says:
      October 11, 2019 at 12:04 am

      And to think President Trump knew all along that these idiots were wasting millions going down the Deutch rabbit hole and said nothing and played hard to get! Hilarious!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Elric VIII says:
    October 10, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    It’s a crying shame that they don’t go after Hillary like they go after President Trump. Hillary is a target-rich environment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. AnotherView says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:05 am

    This headline gives me a warm feeling just as I was heading off to bed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s