October 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #994

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

120 Responses to October 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #994

    • Rhoda R says:
      October 10, 2019 at 1:31 am

      That whole article is eye-opening.

    • Julia Adams says:
      October 10, 2019 at 1:46 am

      As the old adage goes, if a falls in a forest and nobody hears it, did it make a sound?

      If the Liberal Press doesn’t report this story, will it have an effect? This is an affirmation that this is more a coup than previously imagined.

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 12:51 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 12:52 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 12:53 am

  5. Lucille says:
    October 10, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Let’s see if AOC gets a favorable verdict. President Trump certainly didn’t when he tried to block vicious and hateful tweets coming into his feed.

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headed to court
    One America News Network – Published on Oct 9, 2019

    Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been using Twitter to push her socialist messages out to more than five million followers. Her use of Twitter has landed her in hot water, causing several people to file lawsuits against her.

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 12:53 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 12:57 am

    True colors of Never Trump…in favor of the endless wars

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 12:58 am

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 12:59 am

  10. SR says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:03 am

    there will not any impeachment vote and PTrump is in offense mode. I think this impeachment fake bullet is kind of final heavy attack got fired too early. Biden gone, Sander too sick, Dims establishment don’t want Warren, Hillary wants to run but scared. There will be big primary mess till nomination and PTrump wants that by taking impeachment too early. I am not very positive about deep state and previous administration indictments before 2020 or even ever.

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:04 am

  12. Pelayo says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:04 am

    Wall Street Journal article today on abuses of Section 702 NSA database which has been covered extensively by Sundance and incredibly NOT ONE MENTION of the Judge Collyer findings of a couple of years ago and article closed to comments as well.

    The impression you get from article is these 702 violations are Trump related instead of what Sundance posits- continuation of surveillance by Deep Staters.

    More and more huge chasm between editorial pages of the WSJ and the news section.

    These new violations should be used as the pretext for Trump to fire Wray.

  13. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:05 am

  14. Lucille says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:06 am

    TWO-TIERED JUSTICE: In 2016 a Whistleblower Brought Information on Crimes Involving Clinton Foundation – DOJ/FBI Ignored Claims and Then Covered Them Up
    by Joe Hoft – GatewayPundit – October 3, 2019

    YES, MR. GIULIANI, WE LIVE IN A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE!
    Earlier this year we released 13 posts surrounding a whistleblower’s claims of criminal acts by AGT International and the Clinton Foundation. This information was provided to the FBI and DOJ in early 2016 and because the crimes involved the Clintons, they were quickly ignored and covered up!

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/two-tiered-justice-in-2016-a-whistleblower-brought-information-on-crimes-involving-clinton-foundation-doj-fbi-ignored-claims-and-then-covered-them-up/?utm_

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:06 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:08 am

  17. Rynn69 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:10 am

    It is such a pivotal time in history we are all living through and we are lucky to have a Fighter like VSGPDJT as our leader. Savor him – best President in my lifetime. It is a glorious time.

  18. gda53 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:16 am

    Let’s assume for the sake of argument that both Barr and Durham are dedicated and impartial lawyers/prosecutors and public servants who wish and plan to do the right thing.

    Is anyone just a tad concerned that both the AG AND his top investigator are (need to be?) TOGETHER on trips to various European countries?

    I wonder about:
    (1) the immediate implication that trusted personnel at the DOJ are so sparse on the ground that only the AG and his Prosecutor are able to investigate.
    (2) The longer term implications if indeed there are so few patriots left in the DOJ
    (3) The possible negative security implications of these two key players travelling together in (unfriendly?) foreign countries.

    • Vikram Parmar says:
      October 10, 2019 at 1:21 am

      Unfortunately, the majority of the regulars came to this conclusion at the latest 9 months ago….so we are in the acceptance stage at this point

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:28 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:31 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:36 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:37 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:43 am

  25. Robster says:
    October 10, 2019 at 1:44 am

    Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today sent a letter to Michael Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, after his evasive testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during a closed hearing on September 26.

    Inspector General Atkinson repeatedly refused to answer questions about the political bias of the “whistleblower”, despite being in a closed session and despite this information being unclassified.

    The Inspector General wouldn’t reveal this information to the Senate Intelligence Committee, but later revealed it to the House Intelligence Committee.

    From Cotton’s letter to the ICIG: ‘Your disappointing testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on September 26 was evasive to the point of being insolent and obstructive. Despite repeated questions, you refused to explain what you meant in your written report by “indicia of an arguable political bias on the part of the Complainant in favor of a rival political candidate.”

    When I read that I thought, where have I heard that language (indicia of an arguable political bias on the part of the Complainant in favor of a rival political candidate) before?

    That’s right, I heard it in the Carter Page FISA application. Remind me, where was Atkinson working at the time of the FISA application?

