October 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #994

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Ukrainian Ambassador Was Monitoring Communications of John Solomon and other journalists looking into Ukraine https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/breaking-fired-anti-trump-ukrainian-ambassador-was-monitoring-communications-of-john-solomon-and-us-journalists-prying-into-ukraine-video/
That whole article is eye-opening.
As the old adage goes, if a falls in a forest and nobody hears it, did it make a sound?
If the Liberal Press doesn’t report this story, will it have an effect? This is an affirmation that this is more a coup than previously imagined.
Why doesn’t the President just turn those two over to Syria?
Let’s see if AOC gets a favorable verdict. President Trump certainly didn’t when he tried to block vicious and hateful tweets coming into his feed.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headed to court
One America News Network – Published on Oct 9, 2019
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been using Twitter to push her socialist messages out to more than five million followers. Her use of Twitter has landed her in hot water, causing several people to file lawsuits against her.
True colors of Never Trump…in favor of the endless wars
Graham has invented his own definition of isolationism.
Graham, who along with John McCain,went to Eqypt and tried to harangue the Egyptians into returning Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood to power. The Egyptians wanted to put them both on trial for supporting terrorism and trying to destroy Eqypt.
MSM Blackout? Egyptians Enraged by U.S. Outreach to Muslim Brotherhood
“In the eyes of tens of millions of Egyptians, Senators John McCain’s and Lindsey Graham’s recent words and deeds in Egypt — which have the “blessing” of President Obama — have unequivocally proven that U.S. leadership is aligning with the Muslim Brotherhood. Egyptian media is awash with stories of the growing anger regarding this policy.”
The only surprise is that Al Sisi was willing to give President Trump the benefit of doubt when he first came into office. The kind of crap odumber was pulling could sour relations between countries for generations.
You are leaving many data points out. Erdogan is a Muslim brotherhood bloke. See this report from Egypt.
https://www.egypttoday.com/Article/2/75646/Pro-Muslim-Brotherhood-Media-Defends-Turkish-Aggression-Against-Syria
Gen Flynn was his supporter, see Op-Ed in the Hill, lobbied for Erdogan part of the problems he is facing.
‘Our ally Turkey is in crisis and needs our support’
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/foreign-policy/305021-our-ally-turkey-is-in-crisis-and-needs-our-support
Get a bigger brush because many people were complicit.
Ms Graham forgot “did not work before WW1”
Give us some credit, Ms Graham.
We know what isolationism means, and we definitely weren’t practicing it before the events you mention.
The US hasn’t practiced isolationism since … what, the 1870s?
Ms Graham is a neocon and MIC lapdog.
Somebody sold out something.
Feinstein’s been immersed in the swamp so long she’s turned into a crocodile.
All she is is a high status predator. .
there will not any impeachment vote and PTrump is in offense mode. I think this impeachment fake bullet is kind of final heavy attack got fired too early. Biden gone, Sander too sick, Dims establishment don’t want Warren, Hillary wants to run but scared. There will be big primary mess till nomination and PTrump wants that by taking impeachment too early. I am not very positive about deep state and previous administration indictments before 2020 or even ever.
Wall Street Journal article today on abuses of Section 702 NSA database which has been covered extensively by Sundance and incredibly NOT ONE MENTION of the Judge Collyer findings of a couple of years ago and article closed to comments as well.
The impression you get from article is these 702 violations are Trump related instead of what Sundance posits- continuation of surveillance by Deep Staters.
More and more huge chasm between editorial pages of the WSJ and the news section.
These new violations should be used as the pretext for Trump to fire Wray.
What?
How can this be?
Is that because they are going to be criminally indicted?
IG can only compel testimony from employees. Of course, he can ask (I think) or he could leave him to Durham.
Ask him if he’s heard from Durham yet.
TWO-TIERED JUSTICE: In 2016 a Whistleblower Brought Information on Crimes Involving Clinton Foundation – DOJ/FBI Ignored Claims and Then Covered Them Up
by Joe Hoft – GatewayPundit – October 3, 2019
YES, MR. GIULIANI, WE LIVE IN A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE!
Earlier this year we released 13 posts surrounding a whistleblower’s claims of criminal acts by AGT International and the Clinton Foundation. This information was provided to the FBI and DOJ in early 2016 and because the crimes involved the Clintons, they were quickly ignored and covered up!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/two-tiered-justice-in-2016-a-whistleblower-brought-information-on-crimes-involving-clinton-foundation-doj-fbi-ignored-claims-and-then-covered-them-up/?utm_
It is such a pivotal time in history we are all living through and we are lucky to have a Fighter like VSGPDJT as our leader. Savor him – best President in my lifetime. It is a glorious time.
You described what I feel, too, it’s kinda surreal, don’t you think???
Let’s assume for the sake of argument that both Barr and Durham are dedicated and impartial lawyers/prosecutors and public servants who wish and plan to do the right thing.
Is anyone just a tad concerned that both the AG AND his top investigator are (need to be?) TOGETHER on trips to various European countries?
I wonder about:
(1) the immediate implication that trusted personnel at the DOJ are so sparse on the ground that only the AG and his Prosecutor are able to investigate.
(2) The longer term implications if indeed there are so few patriots left in the DOJ
(3) The possible negative security implications of these two key players travelling together in (unfriendly?) foreign countries.
Unfortunately, the majority of the regulars came to this conclusion at the latest 9 months ago….so we are in the acceptance stage at this point
Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today sent a letter to Michael Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, after his evasive testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during a closed hearing on September 26.
Inspector General Atkinson repeatedly refused to answer questions about the political bias of the “whistleblower”, despite being in a closed session and despite this information being unclassified.
The Inspector General wouldn’t reveal this information to the Senate Intelligence Committee, but later revealed it to the House Intelligence Committee.
From Cotton’s letter to the ICIG: ‘Your disappointing testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on September 26 was evasive to the point of being insolent and obstructive. Despite repeated questions, you refused to explain what you meant in your written report by “indicia of an arguable political bias on the part of the Complainant in favor of a rival political candidate.”
When I read that I thought, where have I heard that language (indicia of an arguable political bias on the part of the Complainant in favor of a rival political candidate) before?
That’s right, I heard it in the Carter Page FISA application. Remind me, where was Atkinson working at the time of the FISA application?
The article from Gateway Pundit. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/tom-cotton-demands-answers-from-icig-atkinson-after-withholding-info-on-whistleblowers-far-left-bias-during-senate-meeting/
