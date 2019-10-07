October 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #991

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.
ONE BIG, IMPORTANT ITEM FOR AG BARR:
Coming out with a summation of what the Obama Admin, DNC-Clinton Campaign, Deep State, and others did is not going to suffice.
95% of the American media is perpetrating lies and mistruths 24/7, attempting to gaslight the people about the truth and what really happened. If Barr does not declassify the supporting evidence of his summation, the media will spin it as “biased” Barr.
WE MUST HAVE ACTUAL EVIDENCE COME TO THE PUBLIC ARENA.
You already have the evidence. What we need is the accountability phase. Until that happens it will continue.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(393 days to E-Day)
Trump Ralies this week: Thursday at 8pm ET In MN & Friday at 8pm ET in LA
—————
Next weekend, the South Lawn will open for guests to view the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, the Rose Garden, and the White House Kitchen Garden! 🌻🌹
—————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. ” 🌟 -— Eph 6:14-15
—————-
***Praise: Latest jobs numbers are proof that pro-growth economic policies are delivering results for hardworking Americans. 👌
***Praise: America is fighting back-–Americans are saying “Enough with Impeachment, Dump it and get back to work, Congress.”
***Praise: Boomerang>>>Fake Media is fumbling trying to protect the swamp…The Great Scam is being revealed! 👌
—————
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for confusion among House Dems scheming “impeachment inquiry” strategies
— for exposure on Ukrainegate and Fake Media
— “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
— for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew for their work in keeping the Treehouse informed, clean and full of goodness
— *🇺🇸* STAND Your Ground *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Everyday, we’re making good on the motto: Promises Made, Promises Kept. In fact, we are keeping even more promises, by far, than we made or then we promise.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Treepers, say this with President Trump: “.It’s not an impeachment….It’s a Coup.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, October 7, 2019 — 👌
Amen, GC.
Or do they?
joeknuckles: Exactly. More like coerced. Ask Rep. Debbie Dingall (D-MI) and Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ).
Somebody needs to whisper in Biden’s ear that this is, indeed, a big effing deal.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Good tweet, Mr. President. Lawfare connections. Show the people the dirty birds.
#masterleveltrolling101
TY, Mr. President.
You know she’s reading every thread on CTH. That’s what I love about this place, you can pick up a lot of good information, vent or even try to get coherent thoughts and ideas out in a forum that influential people might see.
“You F*cked Up!” – EXCLUSIVE REPORT: Joe Biden Blasted Ukrainian President After Politico Report – Reveals Biden’s Role in 2016 DNC Election Interference
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/you-fcked-up-exclusive-report-joe-biden-blasted-ukrainian-president-after-politico-report-reveals-bidens-role-in-2016-dnc-election-interference/
BOMBSHELL: Audio, Email Evidence Shows DNC Colluded With Ukraine To Boost Hillary By Harming Trump, Report Says
ALEXANDRA CHALUPA
https://www.dailywire.com/news/bombshell-audio-email-evidence-shows-dnc-colluded-with-ukraine-to-boost-hillary-by-harming-trump-report-says/
Steve Hilton had an excellent show last night. The man’s reporting is superb. I strongly suggest you visit him @NextRevFNC and watch all the video replays from his show, especially this one:
Such as the vid of Pelosi in a blue dress —>
…that someone posted here yesterday or the day before where she was slurring her speech and ppl were calling her out for being drunk. Waste of time ‘cuz it was fake.
Good thing that video of Trump hitting Hillary with a golf ball was real.
foxnews reports that Turkey will soon invade part of syria.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/turkey-announces-incursion-of-northeast-syria-us-backed-kurds-have-vowed-all-out-war
Another complicated twist and waiting for SD’s analysis on this. There must a deeper plan?? According to Sd, there is always one. lets hear it/
Each day there are more people not believing the mainstream media. The mainstream voice is loud, but more noise than anything of substance. Smart people are getting tired of being dumb.
Old saying, “If you’re guilty; do the time!”
In WW II, flack was always the heaviest when our B17s were over their targets. The same is true today in the Left’s unlawful resistance of President Trump
https://i2.wp.com/theaviationist.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/Flak.jpg?fit=1024%2C794&ssl=1
Yuck, our clocks just stopped.
What’s hilarious about this it is that it provides a roadmap for the rats. SMH.
Will be interested to see the letter that the WH sends to Pelosi tomorrow. They have taken 2 extra days to draft it (was originally supposed to be sent on Friday).
Can you imagine the news media outrage if Don Jr. flew back from China with President Trump on Air Force One with a check from Chinese officials for $1.5 billion????
I know I think about Nikki Haley when I think Work Trucks..
https://www.forconstructionpros.com/trucks/press-release/21086656/national-truck-equipment-assoc-nikki-haley-us-ambassador-to-the-united-nations-20172019-to-give-keynote-at-2020-work-truck-show
Word.
GCC has this covered.
The wire is lit up big time about this. Will be the top news all week.
https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/World+News?type=ln
Interesting news article from the Kyiv Post dated 1/15/2017.
Seems VP Joe Biden was to meet with Ukraine PM Poroshenko in Ukraine on Jan 17, 2 days before Biden was out of office. The meeting did take place.
Included in the article was this little nugget, ‘The last high-level U.S. official to visit Ukraine was Republican U.S. Senator John McCain, who came in December 2017’.
Now it’s being reported by Gateway Pundit that Biden blasted Poroshenko: ‘A Ukrainian source has revealed that former Vice President Joe Biden was furious about an article in Politico that revealed election interference and collusion between the government of Ukraine and the Democratic National Committee.
Biden let out his anger with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on his January 15th, 2017 trip to Kiev, Ukraine, reportedly telling the foreign leader, “You fucked up! What we were working on all leaked to the press!”
This new disclosure indicates that Biden had a much more significant role in the 2016 election interference by Democrats close to Hillary Clinton than has been previously revealed.
After Biden’s outburst, Poroshenko then called in a former Ukrainian official who he believed to be a whistleblower and threatened him. The Ukrainian whistleblower was later forced to flee Ukraine, fearing for his safety.’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/you-fcked-up-exclusive-report-joe-biden-blasted-ukrainian-president-after-politico-report-reveals-bidens-role-in-2016-dnc-election-interference/
Also, according to the Kyiv Post article, a record of the Biden/Poroshenko conversation was made.
Seems like this transcript should be on the list of transcripts to get a hold of. I’m sure the Dems would want it out there for all to see, transparency and all.
Sorry, wrong date. McCain was in Ukraine in December 2016.
He was getting the Steele Dossier in London, wonder what he was getting from Ukraine?
I continually struggle to understand the peccadilloes of our foes on the Left. Their latest perversity? They are trying to argue that Biden, and Hillary before him I assume, did nothing wrong by accepting $millions in bribes from foreign countries and businesses!
I’m trying to locate the philosophical source for this reasoning; ominously, I can only trace it back to the Nietzschean concept of Man and Superman. Biden and other Democrat leaders are simply superior beings, entitled to operate by their own rules.
Of course, the question that screams out is, what makes them superior? As a proto-fascist, Nietzsche decided he had superior blood. This concern over blood and race is percolating among the Democrats; the liberals of the 60s aspired to a color-blind society, but as the Democrats become a leftist party, they are becoming obsessed with race. Far from arriving at color-blindness, the Democrats have appointed themselves the shepherds of America’s black and brown people.
We are subjected to daily ugly rhetoric from them about white privilege, and the slander that white men have caused most the country’s troubles; yet after being presented with 20+ presidential candidates, who do the Democrats greatly prefer? Two whiter-than-white people named Biden and Warren.
One other evident device they’re using to winnow out their Ubermenschen is education. Without an Ivy League education, you are simply a second-class citizen. The relentless thinning of the herd continues; you must now be an alumnus of Harvard or Yale to qualify as one of the superior people. Donald Trump has a Master’s Degree in Business from the Wharton School: part of the University of Pennsylvania, which I thought was part of the Ivy League. I was wrong: George Will declared Trump to be “uneducated”. I assume George’s proposed Constitutional Amendment on eligibility for the Presidency is imminent.
I invite those well-versed in philosophy to correct my superficial reading of Nietzsche.
To be accurate, PDJT has a BS from Wharton, not a MBA. I have a MBA, but my net worth is a fraction of PDJT, so that comparative data point is meaningless and irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/DonnaWR8/status/1180729521928130560
Link is to a pro-Trump fan video of a possible future we’d all like to see.
Pelosi and the democrats are like the mother-in-law from hell (like from some [probably horror] movie) who just can’t accept whom her son married and will do anything she can to eliminate her. Pay for fraudulent dossiers on her, listen in on her phone calls, sanctify heresy “evidence” [which is what lynch mobs, like the old Democrat KKK used] on her … … anything.
Sent from down below
Satan should be her name
To me, they’re about the same
ERNIE K.DOE – ”MOTHER IN LAW” (1961)
Maybe someone could take the words from Ernie K. Doe and change mother-in-law to speaker-of-the-house and etc.
