Sunday October 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A Word Of Encouragement
Grace be to you and peace
Though days be dark about us.
God’s working out His plan
All enemies regardless.
We know that Bethlehem’s Babe
Once crucified, is risen
And seated now above,
At God’s right hand in heaven.
And soon He’ll come again
His loved ones to deliver.
We’ll share His glory then
Forever and Forever.
So while we watch and wait
O, may His love constraining
Help us to live for Him
In all the hours remaining.
— C.R.S.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-word-of-encouragement/
Satie’s genius is much appreciated. 24.4 million views on Youtube . . .
A Trip down Market Street 1906, right before the terrible earthquake.
Treepers…somewhere it’s still the kind of weather for a beach party…
ENJOY or DREAM!
Gotta’ love ’em . . .
Sat thru ‘Joker’ today with my grandson, he thought it was going to be more Batmanish than it was – general consensus between us was ‘there’s 2 hours and 2 minutes out of our lives wasted we’ll never see again’. Interesting that we were there for the first showing on the 2nd day of run and there was a total of four of us in the theater. The company releasing the movie had forced the theater to devote two of its four screens to Joker for its initial run but in all there were fewer than a dozen viewers, even at prime time on a hot Saturday afternoon.
The movie is a Hollywood social engineering mulligatawny stew that also, as a minor byproduct, creates an alternative timeline for the Batman Joker thru the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents…almost as an afterthought.
What I noticed as a theme throughout the movie was a somewhat sanitized Antifa/Democratic-Left theme of ‘kill the rich’. OK, you didn’t have too look topo hard, it was right out front from the early-on where Thomas Wayne’s presented as a shady billionaire businessman running for high political office – sound familiar? The denouement features Jokers descent into madness and leadership of a huge mob of masked (Antifa doubles) rioting, looting, burning and generally acting like Young Democrats of America members as they violently protested rich Americans and they were all wearing a particular clown mask. Now I’m not saying Hollyork planned this but it seems that the release timeline coupled with the plot will probably mean we’ll see a lot of ‘eat the rich’ rioting at both conventions next year. If you want to see Joker I’d suggest waiting until it hits Redbox or Netflix, that way you can pause it to go to the head, fetch something to eat/drink or go out and wax your lawn furniture. To me it’s main draw is what I see as the first major release in the 2020 Hollyork Death to Republicans campaign.
thanks for saving me the time
This was like Heaven’s Gate without the good parts. Hollywood managed to commercialize, monetize and trivialize mental illness in just over 2 hours of wasted time.
The Munich Radio Orchestra and Ennio Moricone directing his compositions for the films:
“The Good the Bad and the Ugly” and “The Mission”
