October 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #990

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(394 days to E-Day)
Trump Rally Thursday, Oct 10th at 8pm ET In MN
—————
“….I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America,……. do hereby proclaim October 6 through October 12, 2019, as Fire Prevention Week.”
—————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. ” 🌟 -— Eph 6:13
—————-
***Praise: Sec. Ross: “Thanks to President Trump, the US is no longer subsidizing the growth of other countries at the expense of American jobs and American wages.”
***Praise: America is fighting back–”Pompous Mitt Romney”
***Praise: Boomerang>>>Many are now calling out Pinocchio Schiff for lying 👌
—————
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for confusion among House Dems scheming “impeachment inquiry” strategies
— for exposure on Ukrainegate and Fake Media
— “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
— for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew for their work in keeping the Treehouse informed, clean and full of goodness
— *🇺🇸* STAND in The Gap *🇺🇸*
🦅 “In America, we believe in freedom and liberty, not government domination and government control. Today, standing in solidarity with our nation’s seniors, I declare once again that America will never be a socialist country — it will never be.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Treepers, say this with President Trump: “.It’s not an impeachment….It’s a Coup.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, October 6, 2019 — 👌
In Jesus’ Holy Name Amen. Amin.
They want truth, not facts.
and to have us believe truth is fungible and not absolute
Love that man!
This very good from Sundance twitter (ten of them)
(Number 3 and 4)
(#5 & #6)
(#7 & #8)
Thanks for posting all this!
You’re Welcome…there’s one more post below, number 9 and 10.
(#9 & #10) (sorry about the lateness of posting the 10 tweets, it had to go into moderation. Imagine that..Sundance tweets embedded within my comment going into moderation!) 😉
/end
Hey Treepers, just a laugh before bedtime!
Nice couple.
“I like your style Dude … but do you have to use so many cuss words?”
“The f**k you talkin’ about?”
– The Big Lebowski
At some point President Trump will deal with these people and act.
He will use his office as it is written in the Constitution and not let weasels like Schiff and Jerry Nadler define it for him.
If he does that…….. he’ll be “The Dude” ……the man for his time and place.
Thanks, JustScott! More…
How 20yr Counterintelligence Asset Carter Page Mopped Up Peter Strzok’s “Leak Strategy”
A long Twitter thread but its uite amazing re the leaks and Carter Page
Does Attorney John Durham have subpoena power?
Yes.
Just spitballing here but I am pretty convinced that the Democrats thought the Ukraine phone call was way worse than it was in reality. Their accusations originally were very specific (number of times Biden mentioned etc). There is a lot of speculation among some that the whistle blower was set up which logically would mean he was fed false information from NSC staff or white House.
There is another possibility however. The Ukrainians would have also had a transcript of that call. The misinformation could have come from Ukraine. Remember all those Dem staffers who went to Ukraine? Wonder what they were being told about the call? Could they possibly be caught red handed taking information from a foreign country to use politicaly?
I mean can you think of a better way to make the case against the Dems for colluding with foreign governments for political purposes in 2016 than to catch them red handed doing it again just before 2020?
President Trump’s comments and tweets about Schiff and spies make a lot more sense if the information was coming out of Ukraine and being deployed by the US IC against a sitting president.
I keep hearing over and over from the Dems on other sites that the transcript was not complete. Does anyone know what they are talking about? Where this rumor started? Because I still haven’t read anything about such claims.
It was a media talking point when it was originally released. It technically is not a transcript but rather a compilation of the notes taken from the call. To call it into question is to question the credibility of the very highest levels of government though.
This angle of attack also supports the idea that the Democrats had a different version of the transcript when they started. They’ve dropped this attack on the transcript for the most part from what I’ve seen. I originally thought it was just to give the crazies on their side a bone to offset the damage of the transcript release but I’m wondering now if they were debating releasing what information they had before realizing it would expose where they got it.
Not complete. as in “Where’s the stuff the Ukrainians told us was in it?”.
Ooopsie.
Carrie, the Dems believe the transcript, being so short, doesn’t cover the entire 40 minute phone call, plus there are ellipsis in the body of the document which to them mean something earth-shatteringly important was left out. Those specious allegations started the hour the transcript was released.
They also don’t believe that translators were needed (which would account for the call/transcript read time difference) because the Ukrainian President speaks English. Like others who needed to listen to the call all understood English well, too, right?!
All this hullabaloo is because Dems are mentally deranged and suffering from a mass psychosis since they follow the Father of Lies. Sick cultural Marxists and thorough-going traitors, all of them.
This is what I think happened:
It was a sting. Schiff via aides got a fake transcript from Ukraine and WB/leaker in US got the same fake transcript from a honey pot server. Schiff read off contents of fake transcript, even after POTUS had released the real copy, because the bait of the sting was to get Schiff to think POTUS released a false version as a cover up. That’s why all the screaming went on when they found out the transcripts had been stored on a different, more secure server. They knew they got rolled.
TL;DR: US/Ukraine make up a fake transcript. Ukraine baits Schiff with their copy and US baits WB with their copy on a hackable fake server. Schiff sees copies match, so he reads that thinking POTUS#s transcript was fake.
I am putting my full faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, our Heavenly Father and the Holy Spirit to bring this unlawful fiasco of a fake impeachment to an immediate end. That all corruption of the Left and corrupt RINOs will be exposed in no uncertain manner and that it will be clear to all.
God Speed President Trump. Our prayers are with you, your family and your administration. God save the USA.
You’ll recall that on June 25th, President Trump presented the Medal of Honor to this generous man and remarkable patriot. The following is an incredible speech Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia gave the next day at his induction to the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes. That we have such men who love our country…wow…and they do it for us, their families and each other.
AMAZING SPEECH of Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia
Published on Jun 26, 2019
Video Notes: Medal of Honor recipient former Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia is inducted into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes for conspicuous gallantry in November 2004 during Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq.
(We apologize for the audio levels in the video. This cut-down was given to us with the BG music already added:
Song: The Song of the Heart-15716
Artist: Peder B. Helland
Album: Dawn of Hope
Licensed to YouTube by AdRev for Rights Holder; AdRev Publishing, and 1 Music Rights Societies)
March for Trump – October 17 at 10:00am Washington, DC. TrumpMarch.com for bus information, local protests at Congressional offices etc. Buses now scheduled from 18 locations – 3 in FLorida.
TrumpMarch.com is not coming up when queried -Wonder why??? – you can send an e-mail to info@trumpmarch.com for info or this link might get you there. . .
https://mail.aol.com/webmail-std/en-us/suite?guccounter
This March is being sponsored by Women for America First
The Indian police officer was killed by two illegal aliens in California! Make my blood boil!
Your neck’s in the male, Mr. Schiff. Try not to lose it this time.
