Guess Who’s Coming…

Someone is coming to the United States next week. Can you read this tweet and predict who it is?…

Seriously, given that we have watched this dynamic play out, over-and-over, for more than two years, it seems almost silly that China continues to play this tactical negotiation card.

Alas, :::heavy sigh::: this stupid dance continues…

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Thursday a delegation from China would come to the United States next week for more trade talks.

“China’s coming in next week. We’re going to have a meeting with them. We’ll see. But we’re doing very well,” Trump said before leaving on a trip to Florida. “I have a lot of options on China. But if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power,” he added. (link)

Seriously, can Beijing possibly be blind to how transparently obvious the connective tissue between U.S-China trade talks and their ridiculously overused DPRK-nuclear leverage canard is?

China is coming to the U.S. for another round of trade discussions and here we go again with the North Korean captives of Kim Jong-un, entirely controlled by Beijing, pulling out that same page from the worn-out playbook and trying to sell North Korea as leverage to gain favorable trade position… It’s just silly at this point.

Does Xi Jinping rely solely on headlines of the New York Times to analyze the position of the Trump administration?

TODAY – North Korea claimed Saturday that negotiations with American diplomats over the totalitarian country’s nuclear program had broken down Saturday, though the State Department later said the comments “do not reflect the content or the spirit” of the discussions. North Korea’s top nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, told reporters through a translator outside Pyongyang’s embassy in Stockholm that working-level talks between officials from Washington and Pyongyang in Stockholm “have not fulfilled our expectation and finally broke off.” “The U.S. raised expectations by offering suggestions like a flexible approach, new method and creative solutions, but they have disappointed us greatly and dampened our enthusiasm for negotiation by bringing nothing to the negotiation table,” Kim added, according to Reuters. (read more)

