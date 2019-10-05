Guess Who’s Coming…

Someone is coming to the United States next week. Can you read this tweet and predict who it is?…
Seriously, given that we have watched this dynamic play out, over-and-over, for more than two years, it seems almost silly that China continues to play this tactical negotiation card.
Alas, :::heavy sigh::: this stupid dance continues…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Thursday a delegation from China would come to the United States next week for more trade talks.
“China’s coming in next week. We’re going to have a meeting with them. We’ll see. But we’re doing very well,” Trump said before leaving on a trip to Florida.
“I have a lot of options on China. But if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power,” he added. (link)
Seriously, can Beijing possibly be blind to how transparently obvious the connective tissue between U.S-China trade talks and their ridiculously overused DPRK-nuclear leverage canard is?
China is coming to the U.S. for another round of trade discussions and here we go again with the North Korean captives of Kim Jong-un, entirely controlled by Beijing, pulling out that same page from the worn-out playbook and trying to sell North Korea as leverage to gain favorable trade position… It’s just silly at this point.
Does Xi Jinping rely solely on headlines of the New York Times to analyze the position of the Trump administration?
TODAY – North Korea claimed Saturday that negotiations with American diplomats over the totalitarian country’s nuclear program had broken down Saturday, though the State Department later said the comments “do not reflect the content or the spirit” of the discussions.
North Korea’s top nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, told reporters through a translator outside Pyongyang’s embassy in Stockholm that working-level talks between officials from Washington and Pyongyang in Stockholm “have not fulfilled our expectation and finally broke off.”
“The U.S. raised expectations by offering suggestions like a flexible approach, new method and creative solutions, but they have disappointed us greatly and dampened our enthusiasm for negotiation by bringing nothing to the negotiation table,” Kim added, according to Reuters. (read more)
Too bad Noko is held hostage
“Does Xi Jinping rely solely on headlines of the New York Times to analyze the position of the Trump administration?”
Of course
And right now they think is a good time to attack because sense PresTrump is weak
He’s being impeached, after all
Plenty of breathless headlines about that, right?
… because THEY sense …”
Does Xi Jinping rely solely on headlines of the New York Times to analyze the position of the Trump administration?
Why not? Understanding how “Americans” think and act worked out so well for Osama bin Laden/s
He writes them
That may be closer to the truth than most people probably realize!!
Bad time for half of the Chinese swine population tote wiped out by pig Ebola-
After meeting with China next week fruitlessly. President Trump will announce cut off China from stock market. That will be a big one. Financial war is next
great info the best
If you can stand Tyler!
You may be right.. I am hoping for something better. I am enjoying being retired…
You have to wonder who is waiting out who for the 2020 election.
Oh, bother.
Manbearpig?
Xi the Pooh. Or, Winnie the Jinping. Half a dozen of one; Six of the other
https://www.google.com/search?newwindow=1&safe=active&q=xi+pooh
We the People vs the Xi-ple…
And Pooh on him.
The only ones who will take the red China bait will be the Trump haters.
Is that a red pill Melania is handing Chairman Kim and he is reaching up to take? That’s a brilliant photo/meme.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes. That’s one of my all-time favorites!
Yup, that appears to be what it is. And lets face it, if Melania handed me a red pill,…I’d take it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in………..😎
I instantly knew as soon as I read the tweet – thanks to SD articles and learning from fellow commenters
I was hoping it would be Rocketman.
what is the impact on China’s international “face” in light of the continuing Hong Kong resistance… the 70th big party seems to have fizzled like a damp fuse on a popbottle rocket.. the escalator live rounds won’t sit well with folks that have been on the sidelines until now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how much longer the Con-minist regime will continue to hold power in the proud and ancient land that is China.
As long as they want
In Communist China the next purge / Great Leap Forward is only a diktat away
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. I’ve seen a number of articles by well-educated Chinese living in the US who travel back and forth. Their take is that the Chinese public is too interested in the Capitalist pursuits to be as interested in democracy, Western freedom and other esoteric philosophies they have no familiarity with. Most are quite happy with the blocked Chinese internet also, it doesn’t block them from internal social media and allows them a wide commercial access that meets their new capitalist abilities.
There are still many Chinese with vivid memories of universal Mao clothes and Flying Pigeon bicycles. China’s economy has grown yearly during the lives of every Chinese alive and their being on line to be the world’s largest consumer economy by 2030ish, increasing their capitalist lifestyles, is more important than some alien philosophy. They ain’t gonna upset the apple cart.
That’s ok, when China goes tango uniform, NK will come begging for a deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I’d have to say it is probably not “Virgina Wolffe”.
With China, it is always a waiting game until they have no choice but deal. Then it is another waiting game to see how long it is before they break the deal into pieces. I have to say they have held off overrunning Hong Kong longer than I thought they would.
Xi watches too much MSM.
Xi watches too much MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… Maybe that’s where he learned the Democrats’ “Groundhog’s Day” playbook… Can’t any PDJT foe come up with an original thought?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like how every time the Norks “act up”, President Trump slaps the Chinese… You’d think after all this time, the Xi would realize that… USTerminator speaks volumes from the likelihood the Chinese get delisted. Sundance has pointed out numersous times how reliant the Chinese are on us just for basic survival – they don’t even have the means to take care of their population. So, here we are again with the Chinese playing this game. Soon, they will be getting squeezed between actions our president takes and riled up Chinese people hungry and looking for jobs…
This is a perfect example of the damage done by the Resistance and Impeachment idiots.
By undermining POTUS every step of the way, foreign leaders wrongly perceive weakness.
The sad thing is, if we did not have this nonsense happening, there’s a good chance POTUS would have delivered both a China Trade deal, and a NORKO de-nuke plan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it’s sick. We have actually elected people to represent us, who are rooting against us. They are actively working to undermine the safety and prosperity of us all, because…Trump. Sick, evil people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Red Chinese play this game because it’s all they got. The oldest dance in Asia- one step forward two steps back. Been used by Kim’s old man and China for decades. The North Vietnamese used it against that simpleton Henry Kissinger- alot. Xi is being slowly roasted over a spit by PDJT and is so stupid he cant figure ot out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope PDJT isn’t wasting 1 minute with this Chinese envoy- he’s a busy, important man 💯
NK talks are on hold. Just deal with the boss in China. Role it all into the trade negotiations
The chinese communist party CCP is the scourge of the world.
They torture and murder the chinese people by the thousands every year,
sacrifices intended to keep the population, who vastly outnumber them,
in check with fear.
Xi is sociopathic monster who lucidly dreams of ruling the world.
This is the madness that Romney has sold his soul for.
This is the madness that the ‘chamber of commerce’ and the wall street
hedge fund drivers have sold their soul for.
This is the madness that the communist democrat party gets on their knees for.
Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, all of them on their knees bowing to the
blood, violence and death of communism.
They are all just as sociopathic as Xi, and all of them are communists.
As we watch the brave young freedom fighters of Hong Kong juxtaposed against the corrupt enablers of the CCP in our own country, including those politicians who would sell their souls (and our country) for thirty pieces of silver, the contrast to our President and by extension to us, his “Deplorables,” could not be more stark.
Like those amazing young people in Hong Kong, we realize the true price of liberty – and it is far greater than any amount of money – it is our life.
Quite simply, we cannot be bought. We will not be enslaved by those who can.
I hope the President will smile and say this is the way you’re going to do it or this is what we’ll do. Your choice? Answer in five, four, three…
I would much rather do business with India rather than China. Why should we make a country rich, when that country has nuclear missiles pointed at us? Why do business with a country that forces women to have abortions, throws religious minorities into concentrations camps, steals our intellectual property, has no regard for the environment, keeps their people under constant surveillance and has no regard at all for basic human rights? Do we want to trust a Communist dictator?
India is a democratic republic. They have an executive branch, a legislative branch and a judicial branch, just like the USA. India does not have nuclear weapons pointed at the USA. Indian law is bases on the English common law, just like the USA. India has a growing middles class but still has a huge pool of people who need to be raised from poverty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pass USMCA. Put pressure on. Where is the full court press?
GREAT OPTICS! POTUS pushing for jobs, workers, the economy, and Pelosi playing games.
Here is the statement from State.gov about the talks
“The early comments from the DPRK delegation do not reflect the content or the spirit of today’s 8 1/2 hour discussion. The U.S. brought creative ideas and had good discussions with its DPRK counterparts.
In the course of the discussions, the U.S. delegation reviewed events since the Singapore summit, and discussed the importance of more intensive engagement to solve the many issues of concern for both sides.
The U.S. delegation previewed a number of new initiatives that would allow us to make progress in each of the four pillars of the Singapore joint statement.
At the conclusion of our discussions, the United States proposed to accept the invitation of our Swedish hosts to return to Stockholm to meet again in two weeks time, in order to continue discussions on all of the topics. The United States delegation has accepted this invitation.
The United States and the DPRK will not overcome a legacy of 70 years of war and hostility on the Korean Peninsula through the course of a single Saturday. These are weighty issues, and they require a strong commitment by both countries. The United States has that commitment.
The United States is deeply grateful to our hosts at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for having provided a venue and an opportunity for these discussions to occur.”
https://www.state.gov/north-korea-talks/
This contrary to the statement from Kim Myong-gil who made the remark in front of the North Korean Embassy on the outskirts of Stockholm after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun.
The meeting marked the first formal negotiation between the two sides since February’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi collapsed due to gaps over the extent of Pyongyang’s denuclearization and Washington’s sanctions relief.
“The negotiation did not live up to our expectations and broke down. I am very displeased,” Kim said. “It is entirely because the U.S. has not discarded its old stance and attitude that the negotiation this time failed to produce any results.”
Kim also said that he told the U.S. that the North can enter discussions on the “next phase” of its denuclearization measures if the U.S. replies “sincerely” to the North’s earlier measures such as its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.
“While having so far hinted at a flexible approach, new method and creative solution, the U.S. has heightened expectations. But it came out with nothing, greatly disappointed us and sapped our appetite for negotiations,” he said.
“We have already clearly explained to the U.S. what calculation method was needed and given it sufficient time, but the U.S. came to the negotiations empty-handed and this, after all, shows it is not willing to solve the issue,” he added.
https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20191006000251325?section=national/diplomacy
WHO did the graphic of Melanie Red-Pilling Kim Jong Un?
As he reaches for the truth!
Perfect, bravo Sundance, bravo!
It is always good to read sundance’s astute analysis. More information and more insight than any other site about substantive issues. ChiComs are not our friends. Pres. Trump knows with whom he is dealing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delusional globalists swore CHINA would become more democratic and liberal as our corporate and political “elites” made them massively wealthier by investing trillions there and allowing the ripoff of OUR intellectual property with no consequences which led to THIS (8 minutes from a TWO HOUR parade). “We” didn’t pay to arm the Soviets because there was no money in it. Thus, our “elites” never fed us the line that they were out friends as they did with China.
That is one helluva a pic of Melania. Lol that’s not real is it? I would say very sexy if she wasn’t the First Lady. 😊
That is one helluva a pic of Melania. Lol that’s not real is it? I would say very sexy if she wasn’t the First Lady. 😊
No wonder the Democrats like China, both fear freedom and neither seem capable of learning from their mistakes. 😂🇺🇸
Great ploy as China is bleeding cash, jobs, corporations, technology etc as their negotiations have put these things on steroids! “The Great Sucking Sound” in reverse. No add the added burden of NK as the new book is being written for China. Riches to Rags or chopsticks make a come back.
2020
Yes, Xi follows NYT. this is why what the Democrats are trying to do to overturn an election and prevent another one is so horrible.
China representatives…
We would like to speak with Mr. Obama and Mr. Biden please
No no, please, we only want to speak with Mr. Obama and Mr. Biden
Please, we don’t want to negotiate with Mr. Trump or his people. We like Obama and Biden
Please, tell Mr. Obama and Mr. Biden we have lot’s of cash. Maybe Mr. Biden’s son needs some money. Where is Mr. Biden?
Please, Mr. Trump is mean man. We like other administration
