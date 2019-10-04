October 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #988

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Epic righteous rant
We rather live in Hell, Xi.
There we found brotherhood, love.
Though we are dying,
But we are living
Every minute.
Gun Us Down Now!
Our Hope
Our Longing for Freedom
The Justice
The Truth
Will Live!
We HKers are afraid
To Die
But We Rather Live in Hell
Than in Xi’s Paradise!
This document dump by Schiff looks bad. I hope the Repubs can get the transcript out pronto!! The media is going to have a field day with this.
Paul Sperry is reporting: BREAKING: The Democrat whistleblower who complained about Trump digging up dirt in Ukraine was himself helping dig up dirt in Ukraine against Trump (and Manafort) while working in the Obama White House during 2016 campaign.
Killer Presidential tweets, covering everything and displaying an intensive awareness of the research done by the alternative media. And positive promotion of those who have written books detailing facets of the coup.
Twitter is a perfect vehicle for his communication skills. Sharp, incisive, memorable, hinting at much more without getting sidetracked with excessive verbiage. Easy target practice for him!
2020 election will be on corruption in govt, foreign aid and lobbying efforts. This is brand new idea by PTrump and fake msm, dims will support everything as power outreach like dictator. Biden campaign is first casualty. Obama will be hiding in 2020.
If the Democrats can’t run the country, they want to destroy the country. This is similar sociopathic conduct to a man whose wife rejects him and therefore, he feels justified to kill her. “If I can’t have her, nobody will be able to have her.” This is sick.
I still wonder if this is going to backfire hugely on the Dems.
POTUS is calling their bluff, challenging them to take a vote and PLAY FAIR.
If they refuse, their polls tank, because Americans will not stand for blatant unfairness.
If they agree, the entire Ukraine mess is exposed, their polls tank and POTUS wins in a landslide.
And of course, there are all those indictments about to drop. Plus Durham is presumably almost done (if kingpin Brennan is about to be interviewed). Could the IG Report and Durham’s investigation climax at the same time?
Well, well, well. It seems Nacy Pelosi’s son was on the board of directors for a company that did energy business in the Ukraine. Here he is in Kiev talking about soccer, for some reason and you can tell he got his speaking ability from his mother.
