October 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #988

Posted on October 4, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

78 Responses to October 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #988

Older Comments
  1. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 12:57 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      October 4, 2019 at 1:10 am

      Epic righteous rant

      We rather live in Hell, Xi.
      There we found brotherhood, love.
      Though we are dying,
      But we are living
      Every minute.

      Gun Us Down Now!
      Our Hope
      Our Longing for Freedom
      The Justice
      The Truth
      Will Live!

      We HKers are afraid
      To Die
      But We Rather Live in Hell
      Than in Xi’s Paradise!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 12:59 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Mary Johnson says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Paul Sperry is reporting: BREAKING: The Democrat whistleblower who complained about Trump digging up dirt in Ukraine was himself helping dig up dirt in Ukraine against Trump (and Manafort) while working in the Obama White House during 2016 campaign.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. History Teaches says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Killer Presidential tweets, covering everything and displaying an intensive awareness of the research done by the alternative media. And positive promotion of those who have written books detailing facets of the coup.

    Twitter is a perfect vehicle for his communication skills. Sharp, incisive, memorable, hinting at much more without getting sidetracked with excessive verbiage. Easy target practice for him!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. SR says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:10 am

    2020 election will be on corruption in govt, foreign aid and lobbying efforts. This is brand new idea by PTrump and fake msm, dims will support everything as power outreach like dictator. Biden campaign is first casualty. Obama will be hiding in 2020.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. k4jjj says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:10 am

    If the Democrats can’t run the country, they want to destroy the country. This is similar sociopathic conduct to a man whose wife rejects him and therefore, he feels justified to kill her. “If I can’t have her, nobody will be able to have her.” This is sick.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. gda53 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:19 am

    I still wonder if this is going to backfire hugely on the Dems.

    POTUS is calling their bluff, challenging them to take a vote and PLAY FAIR.

    If they refuse, their polls tank, because Americans will not stand for blatant unfairness.

    If they agree, the entire Ukraine mess is exposed, their polls tank and POTUS wins in a landslide.

    And of course, there are all those indictments about to drop. Plus Durham is presumably almost done (if kingpin Brennan is about to be interviewed). Could the IG Report and Durham’s investigation climax at the same time?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Like

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Like

    Reply
  13. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:26 am

    Well, well, well. It seems Nacy Pelosi’s son was on the board of directors for a company that did energy business in the Ukraine. Here he is in Kiev talking about soccer, for some reason and you can tell he got his speaking ability from his mother.

    Like

    Reply
  14. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:28 am

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s