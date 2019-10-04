Bernie Sanders Campaign Admits 78-Year-Old Suffered Heart Attack – Released From Hospital Today…

Posted on October 4, 2019 by

The campaign of Bernie Sanders has admitted their 78-year-old candidate suffered a myocardial infarction, another term for a heart attack, three days ago.  Bernie Sanders was released from the hospital earlier today.

Sanders’ doctors, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said the two stents “were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion” and that “all other arteries were normal.” (link)

There is no word on when the candidate may return to the campaign trail, and no explanation as to why the campaign kept the severity of the initial health issue hidden for three days. Mr. Sanders released a video via twitter thanking everyone for their support and warm wishes.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Election 2020, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Socialist, Taxes. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to Bernie Sanders Campaign Admits 78-Year-Old Suffered Heart Attack – Released From Hospital Today…

  1. Sloth1963 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    I wish him well. I wish him well away from the campaign trail as well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Sherri Young says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Get well, Bernie. Retire. Resign from the Senate. You and Jane enjoy life now.

    Like

    Reply
  3. James Groome says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Well that clears the way for Hillary Warren…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Bob Parker says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    I submit that the Commie/Socialist Sanders has been his own myocardial infarction on this country for quite some time.

    I shed -0- tears for this bastard.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. markone1blog says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Let him stay in the race. That will further split the Democratic vote.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. jeans2nd says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Obama’s original Obamacare and Bernie’s own Medicare-For-All would have given Bernie a pill for pain and sent him home same-day. At 78 years old, Bernie is too old to warrant better care.

    Prayers for Bernie’s continued recovery. Our American free-market healthcare professionals are the finest in the world and will make certain Bernie’s recovery is a success.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    I’m surprised Bernie didn’t demand to go to Cuba and get some of that free health care the Cuban peasants get

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Like

    Reply
  9. Tiffthis says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Hilary stepping in now? Would be hilarious to watch her talk crap to warren and Harris

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. The Gipper Lives says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    “…and no explanation as to why the campaign kept the severity of the initial health issue hidden for three days.”

    Because Commies lie about everything. Including that they are Commies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. decisiontime16 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Fortunately for Bernie, he received the best in medical treatment unlike the government socialized medicine he advocates we receive.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Bernie’s health should be a major concern for his commie supporters. If he were to die in office the carnage resulting from the power vacuum could be devastating.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Johnny Boost says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Failed Arkancide? Hillary has been restless lately.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Carrie says:
    October 4, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    I obviously think he’s a communist and completely out of touch with reality, but I do actually wish him well. He’s seems like a nice guy. Let’s face it, the other candidates are vipers. He’s just a garden variety snake- like a garter snake or something.

    Like

    Reply
  15. 2013gti says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Hmmm…wonder if he just acquired a new beach house?

    Like

    Reply
  16. jus wundrin says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Under da berns universal healthcare, and at 78, the docs would have fed him, given him several pills to take home, and would have told him to have his loved ones nearby before the pills took effect. “We have to ration health care, bern, so have a nice rest of your life!”

    Like

    Reply
  17. ChampagneReady says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    I don’t have anything against the old codger. He’s just lost his way and totally antithetical to solid American values held by most of mainstream America.

    But he’s not an insidious human being like clinton or most of the current democrats.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Kent says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    …sanders is an idiot…always has been…but I wish him well….

    Like

    Reply
  19. Whitehouse Clown says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Under Berniecare Bernie would be put on a waiting list for surgery. I know. I read Bernie’s damn bill.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s