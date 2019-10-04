Bernie Sanders Campaign Admits 78-Year-Old Suffered Heart Attack – Released From Hospital Today…

The campaign of Bernie Sanders has admitted their 78-year-old candidate suffered a myocardial infarction, another term for a heart attack, three days ago. Bernie Sanders was released from the hospital earlier today.

Sanders’ doctors, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said the two stents “were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion” and that “all other arteries were normal.” (link)

There is no word on when the candidate may return to the campaign trail, and no explanation as to why the campaign kept the severity of the initial health issue hidden for three days. Mr. Sanders released a video via twitter thanking everyone for their support and warm wishes.

I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/HjBc9LPjo4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

Hello everybody! We’re in Las Vegas. I’m feeling so much better. Thank you for all of the love and warm wishes that you sent me. See you soon on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/nk3wWIAuE7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 5, 2019

This is from a statement put out by the campaign. A "myocardial infarction" is a heart attack pic.twitter.com/ZiQZmFAbuL — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 4, 2019

Advertisements