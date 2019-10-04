Bernie Sanders Campaign Admits 78-Year-Old Suffered Heart Attack – Released From Hospital Today…

The campaign of Bernie Sanders has admitted their 78-year-old candidate suffered a myocardial infarction, another term for a heart attack, three days ago. Bernie Sanders was released from the hospital earlier today.
Sanders’ doctors, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said the two stents “were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion” and that “all other arteries were normal.” (link)
There is no word on when the candidate may return to the campaign trail, and no explanation as to why the campaign kept the severity of the initial health issue hidden for three days. Mr. Sanders released a video via twitter thanking everyone for their support and warm wishes.
I wish him well. I wish him well away from the campaign trail as well.
Get well, Bernie. Retire. Resign from the Senate. You and Jane enjoy life now.
Well that clears the way for Hillary Warren…
I submit that the Commie/Socialist Sanders has been his own myocardial infarction on this country for quite some time.
I shed -0- tears for this bastard.
Let him stay in the race. That will further split the Democratic vote.
Or put a new twist on a Sanders/Radical Fill-in-the blank ticket.
Obama’s original Obamacare and Bernie’s own Medicare-For-All would have given Bernie a pill for pain and sent him home same-day. At 78 years old, Bernie is too old to warrant better care.
Prayers for Bernie’s continued recovery. Our American free-market healthcare professionals are the finest in the world and will make certain Bernie’s recovery is a success.
I’m surprised Bernie didn’t demand to go to Cuba and get some of that free health care the Cuban peasants get
Hilary stepping in now? Would be hilarious to watch her talk crap to warren and Harris
In the end, the convention of deadlocked dhimmis will nominate moooooochelle.
I already have Clinton fatigue. I really really can’t imagine the pain of having her officially join this race… ughhhh
Hillary 2020: Beefed Up And Ready To Swing
I’m With Me
Hillary as side of beef video:
“…and no explanation as to why the campaign kept the severity of the initial health issue hidden for three days.”
Because Commies lie about everything. Including that they are Commies.
Fortunately for Bernie, he received the best in medical treatment unlike the government socialized medicine he advocates we receive.
Bernie’s health should be a major concern for his commie supporters. If he were to die in office the carnage resulting from the power vacuum could be devastating.
Failed Arkancide? Hillary has been restless lately.
I obviously think he’s a communist and completely out of touch with reality, but I do actually wish him well. He’s seems like a nice guy. Let’s face it, the other candidates are vipers. He’s just a garden variety snake- like a garter snake or something.
Hmmm…wonder if he just acquired a new beach house?
Under da berns universal healthcare, and at 78, the docs would have fed him, given him several pills to take home, and would have told him to have his loved ones nearby before the pills took effect. “We have to ration health care, bern, so have a nice rest of your life!”
I don’t have anything against the old codger. He’s just lost his way and totally antithetical to solid American values held by most of mainstream America.
But he’s not an insidious human being like clinton or most of the current democrats.
…sanders is an idiot…always has been…but I wish him well….
Under Berniecare Bernie would be put on a waiting list for surgery. I know. I read Bernie’s damn bill.
