President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump pauses to hold an impromptu press conference departing the White House for a trip to Florida. [Video and Transcript below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. We’re going to The Villages in Ocala, Florida. We have a big crowd. We’re going to be talking about healthcare. We’re doing a lot of work on healthcare. We’re very successful at it. And so we’re going to be speaking to the great people of Florida. And I think they’re very happy with the job we’re doing.
Q Mr. President, first question, what did you —
Q What exactly, specifically, is inaccurate in the whistleblower’s complaint?
THE PRESIDENT: What?
Q What exactly is inaccurate in the whistleblower’s complaint?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, if you look at the whistleblower’s complaint, it’s totally inaccurate because the conversation that I had was absolutely perfect. And most people that have read it say the same thing. The whistleblower never saw the — saw the conversation. He got his information, I guess, second- or third-hand. He wrote something that was total fiction. And now, when people see that, they’re not happy.
Q Do you want to restrict investment flows into China and have Chinese stocks delisted?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re looking at a lot of different things. China is coming in next week. We’re going to have a meeting with them. We’ll see. But we’re doing very well.
Some of the numbers, I think, are being affected by all of the nonsense, all of the politics going on in this country by the Democrats. I call them the “Do-nothings.” They do nothing for this country. They don’t care about this country. But the numbers, really, are looking very good, going into the future.
So, we’ll see. I have a lot of options on China. But if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous — tremendous power.
Q Mr. President, what exactly did you hope Zelensky would do about the Bidens after your phone call? Exactly.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I would think that, if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens. It’s a very simple answer.
They should investigate the Bidens, because how does a company that’s newly formed — and all these companies, if you look at —
And, by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with — with Ukraine.
So, I would say that President Zelensky — if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens. Because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked. That was a crooked deal — 100 percent. He had no knowledge of energy; didn’t know the first thing about it. All of a sudden, he is getting $50,000 a month, plus a lot of other things. Nobody has any doubt.
And they got rid of a prosecutor who was a very tough prosecutor. They got rid of him. Now they’re trying to make it the opposite way. But they got rid —
So, if I were the President, I would certainly recommend that of Ukraine.
Q Have you asked President Xi to investigate at all?
THE PRESIDENT: I haven’t, but it’s certainly something we can start thinking about. Because I’m sure that President Xi does not like being under that kind of scrutiny, where billions of dollars is taken out his country by a guy that just got kicked out of the Navy. He got kicked out of the Navy; all of a sudden, he’s getting billions of dollars. You know what they call that? They call that a “payoff.”
Q In your view, Mr. President — in your view, should the White House comply with any congressional subpoenas associated with the whistleblower complaint?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I leave that to the lawyers. I can say, though, that Schiff has now been proven to be a liar. We’ve known it for three years, because they’ve been trying to impeach for three years. He’s a li- — he’s a stone-cold liar. So I leave that to the lawyers. That’s up to them to decide. But the whole investigation is crumbling.
Q Can you still work with Congress to get other work done? Can you still work with Congress?
THE PRESIDENT: I can. Yeah, I can.
Q How can you do that? How?
Q Mr. President, Pakistan is urging (inaudible) talks with the Taliban. Are you going to do that?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we have a real problem. We’ve been hitting the Taliban very, very hard. And, as far as I’m concerned, they still haven’t recovered from killing 12 people — one of — happened to be a great American solider from Puerto Rico. They still have not recovered, and they probably never will.
Q Mr. President — President Trump, what is McConnell — what is McConnell telling you about impeachment? Has he assured you that Senate Republicans won’t vote for it?
THE PRESIDENT: No, but I read Mitch McConnell’s statement yesterday, and he read my phone call. And, as you know, he put out a statement that said that was the most innocent phone call he’s read. And I spoke to him about it, too.
He read my phone call with the President of Ukraine. Mitch McConnell — he said, “That was the most innocent phone call that I’ve read.” I mean, give me a break. Anybody that reads it says the same thing. And the only people that don’t understand it is when they look at the false, fabricated, fraudulent statement made by Shifty Schiff.
Q Mr. President, Vice President Biden — Vice President Biden said that he’s not going anywhere. He has said that you’re not going to destroy his family. What do — what’s your response?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think Biden is going down. And I think his whole situation — because now you may very well find that there are many other countries that they scammed, just like they scammed China and Ukraine. And basically, who are they really scamming? The USA. And it’s not good.
Q He said he was carrying out the official policy —
THE PRESIDENT: And that’s probably why China, for so many years, has had a sweetheart deal where China rips off the USA — because they deal like people with Biden, where they give their son a billion and a half dollars. And that’s probably why China has such a sweetheart deal that, for so many years, they’ve been ripping off our country.
Q Do you support SB-206 — the college athletes getting paid? Or do you side with the NCAA and the schools? And do you think this should be a federal law?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re looking at it. We’re looking at very closely. It’s under study.
Q Has North Korea gone too far this time with the ballistic missile? Is that too far?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll see. They want to talk, and we’ll be talking to them soon. We’ll see.
Q Mr. President, why did recall the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine? Was she a problem? Why did you recall her?
THE PRESIDENT: I heard very bad things about her. And I don’t know if I recalled her or somebody recalled her, but I heard very, very bad things about her for a long period of time. Not good.
Thank you. I’ll see you in Florida. I’ll see you all in Florida.
It’s only a matter of time before the President connects the payoffs to the years of “stupid” deals, making the kickback schemes obvious. He might hesitate only because both parties are dirty there.
We are never going to clean up the government unless EVERYONE who took bribes is held accountable! ALL OF THEM need to be exposed!
You’re right. Let the cards fall where they may. I can not relate to the “…if people knew how bad it was it would destroy the country…” nonsense.
It’s not ethically possible to partially drain the swamp or decide not to prosecute someone because it may implicate one of yours.
Why should we hand this scheisse sandwich to our children. It’s in the open now, people know there is corruption and more that they can’t yet see. This is coming to a head in our generation. I for one want to see it through, no matter who goes to jail.
I can’t remember where I saw the article this morning, but it was very interesting. For several years, the number one nation for individual donations greater than $50,000 was Ukraine. I did not know that. The Bidens may be the tip of the iceberg of corruption in Ukraine, only time will tell.
“He might hesitate only because both parties are dirty there.”
And there’s the reason why nothing will be done.
Really? I have not seen that in President Trump at all.
Why would he protect them? These are the clowns opposing him at every turn. Both sides. He doesn’t give one rip about protecting criminals unless he can co-opt and use them long enough to get to an end goal. Then he will let ’em go to their fate like bad rubbish.
With the anal exam this president has received the last 4 years, I am now convinced he is one of the cleanest people in D.C.
He has been the most consistent President in my lifetime on that score.
Oh yes, Mitch McConnell and his wife are up to their ears in dirty Chinese money, which is probably why he is being pretty quiet about the whole Biden/Ukraine/impeachment saga…
It’s a doozy. I’d say the gloves are off!
Light up that Zippo!
I’ve sadly had the chance to see bits and pieces of CNN throughout the day.
It’s like they are on another planet. If I was watching it I would think Trump is about to be executed for treason. …Whereas it’s actually 180 degrees from that. What a pathetic bunch of “journalists”.
Not just CNN – MSM is living in Alice in Wonderland. Thankfully we live in The Conservative Treehouse so all is right in our world 😉
Many otherwise normal people who would walkaway from the Democrat party are being held captive by the Media lies.
That’s why they’re telling them. They’re not even talking to us anymore. It’s about keeping their peeps on the rez and agitated.
Many otherwise normal people who would walkaway from the Democrat party are being held captive by the Media lies.
Well.. then they give sheeple a bad name. Time to wake up and smell the covfefe! Just because they are fed lies, doesn’t mean they have to swallow them!
Good think nobody watches them.
Except you, I guess.
I feel for you. I caught it live. TRULY PRICELESS!
I know!
All my liberal friends are resurfacing after their Mueller Time FB profile pictures quietly slithered, they’re back out popping off on how wonderful it is he’s really done for it now!
Easy to figure out your democrat liberal friends once you realize they are void of; “judgement, rationale and common sense”. They cannot be reasoned because they have no reasoning. If possible, best to avoid them. They add nothing to your well being.
2003, one having Liberal friends is impossible for me comprehend. They may be neighbours or acquaintances, but friends..they may not know it. But any Liberal is voting for Antifa, folks that are serial liars and have openly stated that they would like to see PDJT asassinated and his family destroyed.
Never mind we “ irredeemable deplorables”
God bles PDJT
Three types of people; those who make things happen , those who watch things happen , and those who wonder what happened.
People who watch CNN are in the last category.
I think things are about to get ugly. Bigly. Finally.
I feel the same way. It;s time to light a fire under our law enforcement branches.
Let them know what we know, and that they aren’t getting away with any of it anymore.
Candidate TRUMP campaigned on Law & Order. It’s about time we had some.
“I will leae you naked before your enemies”.
If they can take down Schiff for starters it would be so glorious. Can you imagine what Dem ‘leadership’ is really saying behind closed doors right now?
They are peeing their pants. They don’t know which way to turn he’s thrown so much at them this week.
And it is just starting.
You KNOW he has dumpsters full of material to drag out to the election. LOL
He’s barely getting started. 🙂
Yep
The only way to drain the swamp is to call it out. Trump is not afraid to do so, and the political world is swooning. I am so embarrassed by Biden, the Clintons, Feinstein, Pelosi..I am sure the list is long. The pride we have in our country is totally undercut by these greedy politicians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gee – I don’t think I’ve heard that one before.
Zippo Raid!!! But the WHOLE DAMN THING down and get people in there who follow the constitution, get rid of the SES, TERM LIMITS on everyone and NO LOBBYING/LOBBYIST!!!!!!
I love seeing those losers all bunched up getting the respect (none) they deserve….
Yes, the wave off to the group to his right at the very start of taking questions cracked me up. Best President ever!
Releasing that transcript was a stroke of genius. That’s probably why Mulvaney was reportedly on the outs, too slow a response to this new witch hunt.
What about Mick Mulvaney?
WH said it was Fakenews about Mick.
Shame on you, railer. The original source of the story is CNN…
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mulvaney-reportedly-on-shaky-ground-after-fallout-from-whistleblower-complaint
Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s position within the Trump administration is reportedly on “shaky ground” following fallout from an intelligence community whistleblower complaint released this week.
According to CNN, several sources have claimed that Mulvaney could be in risk of losing his job amid Trump’s frustrations with him for failing to construct “a strategy for defending and explaining the contents” of both the complaint and the transcript of the president’s July phone call with the leader of Ukraine.
According to one of the sources, there is widespread frustration in the White House surrounding the lack of response for dealing with the releases, and Mulvaney appears to be taking the heat for it. However, they also indicated that President Trump may not be eager to fire him just yet “given the amount of tumult” from the week.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham denied the report on Saurday, saying, “This story is manufactured palace intrigue.”
She continued, “The fact is that President Trump and this Administration have done nothing wrong. Why would we need to implement a strategy to explain the contents of a document we willingly released? Sounds to me like more anonymous troublemakers working to stir the pot for their own selfish reasons.”
Trump’s finished now. Looks like they really got him this time.
/s
He’s on the ropes…about to go down….I can see it.
/s
“Shifty Schifft” — that’s gonna stick 🙂
No it is not that name..it is “Schifty Shista”!!!!!!!!
Sundance, this POTUS Dust Off’s are the greatest EVER !
What a great interview! He’s drawing blood.
Do you remember when politicians spoke in correct language and never used words which were too strong or edgy? I do… good riddance! Trump and Giuliani are clearly on a campaign like two bulls in a china shop to use the most intense and inflammatory language in front of media cameras. On one hand, they don’t want to cover the truth, on the other hand, they have to pay the bills and this is all getting LOTS of viewers.
I will mourn the day if this stops. Let’s see if Ted Cruz can match this or anyone else. Where’s the new, fresh crusaders for the cause? We need some true and genuine people like Trump to keep it going for at least another generation.
Daniel, Ted Cruz is a snake oil salesman. The only reason he will be re-elected as Senator in Texas is because there hasn’t been another repub to run against him. You did notice that he didn’t carry Texas in the Presidential primary didn’t you? Never ttrust Cruz or especially Cornyn.
I had this published before Trump began his Presidential campaign: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2015/03/senator_ted_cruzs_contradictory_position_on_illegal_immigration.html
American Thinker !! Verrry nice, Allan. I’ve always liked American Thinker.
For a long time I thought Ted Cruz was as genuine a conservative as we were gonna have. His whole immigration schtick made me uneasy tho. Compared to an ideal, Cruz is thin soup. Compared to peers in Congress, Cruz is hearty stew.
Now I have VSGP Donald J Trump as a standard to illuminate legislators and executive leaders. My man Ted Cruz is still worrisome. He’s still an untied sail flapping in the breeze.
Build The WALL. Reform immigration to benefit citizens. Expose corruption. Drain the Swamp. End exfiltration, increase wealth for people on Main Street and out-of-town. International trade deals, only bilateral, to benefit both nations fairly. Energy independence with beneficial exports. Massive military preeminence. Free-markets inside our borders, and Free-Market Medical Care with minimal insurance costs. Fair elections with no corruption allowed.
I don’t ask for my Congress to be great men and women – we have that in Mr Trump. I just want ONE to campaign for office on Trump’s platform!
“Vote for me! I’m with Them, the People and Donald Trump!”
Sherryoftexas: I’m a Texan. You’ve got it right. Glad you’re on a branch here. 🙌
Huh. I always thought he was wasted as a Senator. I wanted to see him on the Supreme Court.
Now I am going to have to dig a little deeper.
I know it won’t be a popular opinion here, but our President really needs to be more circumspect when alleging criminality. I have no love for the Bidens, but what President Trump said today, without proof, was a bit harsh. Part of me loved it, but the part that wants President Trump to endure and succeed cringed a bit.
Biden admits doing it on video. If I was on a jury, that is the only proof I would need.
That’s the whole case right there. But who knows what perversions the court room can bring us these days.
The truth can be a scary thing. It will be fine.
My guess is he already has the proof.
The press asks him a question, he answers it, and then they get apoplectic. He lives rent free in the left’s heads. I find it enjoyable.
President Trump NEVER says anything without PROOF!
You think he doesn’t already have the proof? Of course he does.
Joe Biden is on TAPE telling the WORLD that he ORDERED the prosecutor to be FIRED or they would not get the US $ ….. there is no allegation of criminality … Biden said it himself .. he BRIBED another country PERIOD
Not only that but obama was in on it. biden proved that when he said “call him” .
Without proof? Just wait.
You know what Meade me cringe a bit? Your comment.
How do you know it was said “without proof”? Our President always has a reason for what he says and how he says it.
Go ahead, sue him. Hunter and his 50k a month ‘salary’ is only the tip of the iceberg. Let’s move on with discovery. How fun!
ChicagoBri.
He has endured for over 3 years…..
They are lying, making up false charges, and are frightened to death of their playground ( Ukraine ) being exposed.
They are “Not” following the Constitution, they are destroying it. The MSM is in their pocket, also lying about everything….Biden is running for President and ‘He” is on tape threatening the Ukraine.
C’Mon Man……you sound like most of the Republicans….be nice….aw….let them go…Benghazi…Fast and Furious….ObamaCare….the Wall…Republicans did Nothing
Forget that crap…..
Give em all you got Mr. President…..we are all behind you…go Balls to the wall
Throw the bums our
Any you are “cringing”……bwaaaah…….cringe away buddy..
Draining the swamp is an ugly, cringeworthy process. Hunter Biden received over 1 billion dollars for a hedge fund. He must personally get $10 million for being part of that fund. Joe Biden was supposed to be handling the problem we have with China building islands/military outposts in the China Sea. How much a dereliction of duty for Joe, to let his son, come along with him and take back money. No proof? The facts are bad enough.
Where’ve you been. Rudy’s been waving it around for a week.
And telling everyone – it’s on the internet. 😀
Bri, not piling on but the proof you are looking for is contained on this very site. Sundance has given us the information already.
Amazing. Absolutely amazing. KAG!
My best understanding is that Giuliani went to the Ukraine at the behest of the State Dept or acting as Trump’s defense lawyer during the RussiaGate hoax and the Ukrainians threw a bunch of Biden overwhelming evidence in his face that has been presented to Barr and now Trump has ‘probable cause’ to request The Ukraine to assist in the investigation that The Ukraine had already started as part of their own cleanup efforts. So Trump is now doubling down on his non-politically motivated, justifiable Biden focus to get the dims further enraged. Seems like Trump is almost hoping the dims vote and push the thing to the senate so that they will be forever historically tarnished when the actual corruption details see light.
(throwing this out there for other thoughts)
He was asked by State but:
Giuliani never went to Ukraine. Never.
JustaVerb — that’s my understanding and assessment as well. Might add that the Ukrainians, according to Giuliani, had been trying to get the info to the DOJ / FBI for quite some time before they reached out to State, who in turn reached out to Giuliani.
I apologize if I am making light of this, as I know the seriousness of the whole sordid affair.
However, the sheer entertainment value of his pressers is “ off the charts”
The other day when he “ slammed” the little bald puke from the MSM during the Finnish Leaders visit had me “cheering from the bleachers”
God bless PDJT
Corrupt News Network had him on this morning, but never mentioned Trump slamming Acosta and their network.
The fellow who PDJT slapped silly was not from CNN, I believe it was a paper outlet, hubby and I both watched and that peder kept insisting on an answer. PDJT said “you are rude, don’t be rude”, but this peder was persistent. We could not believe the nerve of this idiot.
His humor, while hilarious, is deadly serious. It’s a nuclear grade weapon to get the leftist scolds to tip their hand. They are so humorless and dark, when they are made fun of, they spill their ugly guts. It’s happening right now. And Trump’s amazing timing and humor draws many eyes, both right and left, who are BORED TO TEARS with the media.
I love this president so much.
Amen.
Throwback Thursday.
Bigly by sundance
4 Sep 2017
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/04/bigly
Trust me, it’s appropriate. 😉
P.S. Could contain violence.
I still love the vision of the President walking away, reaching his hand in his overcoat pocket, pulling out the Zippo flipping it open, striking it and tossing it back over his shoulder……SWOOSH!
Without breaking stride on his way to Marine One.
I watched it live and the media will twist his words “ if I were China I would look into the Bidens “ now pelosi and others are saying he blatantly asked for China’s help on live TV .. these people are sick .. I hope the American people see this for what it is .. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
My Never Trumper cousin just told me doesn’t want to discuss Trump with me anymore because he should be impeached and removed b/c of this. LOL.
I said, wouldn’t be great if politcians just started ratting each other out? How great would that be, it would be literally draining the swamp.
Whatever.
DRAIN THE SWAMP AND LET CHINA PAY FOR IT
And here is where PT outlines the last 3 decades of US foreign policy
THE PRESIDENT: And that’s probably why China, for so many years, has had a sweetheart deal where China rips off the USA — because they deal like people with Biden, where they give their son a billion and a half dollars. And that’s probably why China has such a sweetheart deal that, for so many years, they’ve been ripping off our country.
I’m sure this will be the lede in all the newscasts tonight /s
^^^THIS^^^
And about 75% of all those ‘public servants’ in the SWAMP!
Democrats are again accusing President Trump of enlisting foreign influence in the 2020 election, this time by using the Canadian band Nickleback in a meme.
Like a boss. In total command. Does not suffer fools and liars.
Finally a REAL POTUS.
Note the FAUX News runner: “Trump Departs for Florida Amid Growing Impeachment Push” which makes it sound as if he is escaping!
And is the “impeachment push” growing really? I think maybe not! 😉
Did they mention their latest? China-gate? It’s all they can talk about on the MSM… Trump said China should investigate Biden!!!
Well, they should. Maybe Xi gets a little bit better trade deal if they do.
MSM: Bribe!!! /s
Notice how the MSM wants to keep the focus on the “complaint” rather than talk about the actual transcript which deal with reality. What a farce.
I don’t feel the president owes the press any respect anymore. He gave that a try for at least two years. Even let them have more access than any other president. But the commie press has only gotten worse and worse. I’ve been wanting the president, OUR PRESIDENT, to totally take the gloves off for a good while. It was probably a good thing he has been somewhat gradual about it. He is now at the point where he has totally taken the gloves off. They don’t give him the slightest respect. OR US! Time to punch back hard!
Dems don’t know how to respond with a real brawler in the White House. They’re too use to Nancy’s with feather dusters.
You think you saw crying and sobbing in 2016? Just wait till November 2020
To me, some things are simple:
• I have zero tolerance for official corruption by US Government officers – including the VPOTUS.
• I have zero tolerance for that corruption, when found, not being vigorously pursued. “Biden boasted, on camera!”
• I will not tolerate anyone knowingly making false statements, especially vicious ones, as Schiff did. Especially not before Congress, and especially(!) not by Congress! (This, by the way, is a felony …)
I’m absolutely not wrong to demand justice.
While I agree with your third point that the ‘parody’ was felonious, at least 18USC§1001, unfortunately A1§6.1 speech and debate clause means Schiff cannot be held accountable.
Very unfortunate. Well ,voters can hold him accountable (his constituents likely won’t), and I suppose he can be stripped of chairmanship (also unlikely).
Trump = The Punisher……Love it.
maybe he is in some deep shiff..
An absolute massacre. “Hurricane casualties mount, reporters hardest hit”.
Every day or two Trump peels back another layer of his Ukraine “scandal” strategy in a presser.
With the Finnish president he stated that an underlying issue with the conversation and delay of payments was corruption in Ukraine. Now he connects it to American corruption of American policy, China and the general Globalist morass.
Every night that MSM gets a new shocking must-play video of Trump saying these things, eyes are opened wider and reality starts to penetrate.
They sure changed the subject fast after he tied Biden’s Chinese payoffs to Chinese trade policy. heh.
There are a lot of moving parts here. I started making a flow chart to plot PDJT team chess moves against TDS ‘get PDJT at all costs’.
So far I see five separate chessboards, with PDJT winning all of them soon. He is going for broke draining the swamp for NEVER AGAIN.
1. The Ukraine frenzy boomerang is taking out Biden; the State IG troll yesterday was a brilliant gambit. But the bigger picture is worth more. WB hearsay now exposed as false by the released transcript move. That had two very damaging consequences for the other side: (a) misrepresenting Crowdstrike favor for Biden favor lets PDJT go from fake to crooked news, and (b) Schiff’s parody of the transcript exposes him as a biased liar, which delegitimized the highly irregular House impeachment ‘inquiry’. Good for 2020 election.
2. Durham about to interview Brennan, per Brennan. That means the EC predicate investigation is about to wind up. Main targets are always interviewed last, after the prosecutor already ‘knows’ the correct answer to the question asked. Old lawyer rule of thumb: never ask a question to which you do not know the answer. That takes down Brennan and Clapper and delegitimized Crossfire Hurricane.
3. Horowitz about to drop FISA abuse. That takes down Comey and Yates, and shows Crossfire Hurricane was not just illegitimate but also corrupt.
4. Barr in Italy reviewing the Mifsud deposition. Mifsud’s attorney said he was a Western, not Russian, intelligence asset. That fact alone vindicates Papadop entrapment, explains ‘OCONUS lures’, and trashes the Mueller report as dishonest process even tho it came up no collusion, no obstruction.
Meanwhile, the House TDS Ukraine obsession allows PDJT to brand them as do nothings, again helping 2020 election.
PDJT will start tying these separate games together in rallies as checkmates are reached.
BOOM
Close….close. But it’s more like:
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooom!
Thank for that encouraging flow chart. I’ve felt, for the last several days, that all things all coming to a head. You articulated “all things”.
Yo Ristvan, Oh what delightful concepts yer thinking up !!!
Chessboards for five flowcharts to display and illustrate what’s happening – T Y, Treeper!
Can we possibly hope that the DNC, Crowdstrike and the Clinton machine can be grouped in with some of those? I sure would like to nip Hillary’s thoughts for 2020 in the bud before she gets any ideas.
The answer just dawned on me. If the MSM actually started telling the truth and reporting the facts regarding all of the corruption of the Evil Hag, Odumbo, Biden and all the rest, hospital emergency rooms would be over run with heart attacks and unable to treat all of the people who have bought the lies over the last few years.
Just four months ago Hillary called on China to steal and release President Trump’s tax returns. But that was probably parody right leftists?
POTUS is throwing down – there is zero question. You don’t go where he goes with his comments unless you have what you need and are on the attack. The Uni-party is scrambling – the RINO’s will be laying low. Time to vote all of the evil traitors out.
So I vote out Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and who exactly do we replace them with?
We have to hold the Senate no matter what. There are a few vulnerable like Corey Gardner. If the Dems turn over the Senate and manage to hold the House Trump is more likely to be impeached and removed. Play it smart.
Amazing. At the same time he’s exposing the coup, he’s also doubling/ tripling/quadrupling down on exposing Biden’s corruption. Put the coup aside for a moment. This is what draining the swamp looks like. Trump isn’t “digging up dirt” on rivals, he’s fulfilling his campaign promise to root out corruption in Washington.
Joe Biden is a very big, very corrupt fish who swam for decades in the DC swamp. That fish is hooked and squirming on the line. Joe Biden’s political career is now finished. Hunter’s grifting career may end in a courtroom. Lawyer up boys, whatever comes next won’t be pretty.
PDJT sends quite the message to every other DC corrupt-o-crat: if Joe Biden isn’t safe from me, neither are you. Who’s next?
I see no other way here than a serious fight. We simply cannot stand by any longer and let them do this. I mean, how can George Stephanopoulos sit and let Pelosi lie like this?
That’s just a blatant lie, and he doesn’t push her on it. I’ve seen the full clip and he immediately changes the subject.
They’ve now gone to just making up a pack of lies and not caring what anyone thinks, they’ll do whatever in the hell they want.
And making fools of themselves. Cut this together with Schiff’s “parody” and it will make a great Trump ad.
Clear eyed. Full control and grasp of all details foreign and domestic. Fearless in the face of multi layered evil and condemnation. America lover.
That! Is our beloved Trump 🇺🇸. Looks like landslide material to me.
Trump for Rushmore
Yep, Truth is like a Lion, you dont have to defend it, just turn it loose and it will defend itself …..
Bawawahaaaa.
Not sure I agree that the Brennan questioning is Durham “interviewing the big fish last”. For that to be true, he would’ve had to interview Comey, Clapper, McCabe, Strzok, Page, and several former DOJ/FBI officials already.
Does anybody believe Durham could’ve made his way through all the other members of the small group without leaks or media appearances from them, especially when the small group relied on media and leaks as a strategy? I don’t.
We can’t impeach presidents every time Joe Biden brags about crimes he’s committed!
Everybody knows that.
