Epic Agitprop: “We Must Start Eating the Babies”…

Posted on October 3, 2019 by

Folks, if you did not live and fight in the era of Andrew you might not see the master-level agitprop on display here.  This is epic and so well done.

The most well constructed agitprop is when you take the opposition message, infiltrate the constituency, and then advance the message to its logical conclusion.   If done effectively the audience will support the messenger while having no clue what is happening. WATCH:

.

The Oscar worthy agitprop, delivered only by the best in the art form, leave all sides of the political spectrum wondering ‘is this real?’  This young lady has delivered.  Well done.

(Clueless)…. wait, what?

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Agitprop, Cultural Marxism, Election 2020, Environmentalism, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Humor & Quizzes, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s