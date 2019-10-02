Rudy Giuliani Rips Chairman Schiff and Committee Staff for Manufacturing Impeachment Evidence…

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears for a discussion with Lou Dobbs to outline how Adam Schiff was working in concert with left-wing political allies to create the CIA whistle-blower complaint as evidence for their impeachment agenda:

Some of the information provided by the State Department IG to congress included the investigative notes of Rudy Giuliani in conversations with Ukraine officials. Additionally, Giuliani appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to expand the discussion.

