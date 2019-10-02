Rudy Giuliani Rips Chairman Schiff and Committee Staff for Manufacturing Impeachment Evidence…

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears for a discussion with Lou Dobbs to outline how Adam Schiff was working in concert with left-wing political allies to create the CIA whistle-blower complaint as evidence for their impeachment agenda:
Some of the information provided by the State Department IG to congress included the investigative notes of Rudy Giuliani in conversations with Ukraine officials. Additionally, Giuliani appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to expand the discussion.
Go Rudy!!!!!
When the media is recommending that Rudy needs to go, it means he is very very effective. They dogged him with their smarmy comments but he is the guy who ate Mueller and Weissman for lunch. They are still waiting for the presidential deposition. LoL!
Dobbs does a good job refraining from interrupting Rudy.
That’s one in a row!
As did Hannity….we are in a different phase now…not entertainment, ratings ect…rubber is meeting the road and our guys (LD & SH) know it.
Maybe this is old news. I’m not sure, but Brennan told Nicole Wallace today that he is scheduled to be interviewed soon by Durham. Are they saving the big fish for the last interview?
He seems nervous in the video.
Johnny Boy, if you’re having trouble understanding the predicate of the world-wide effort to reveal the truth about the corruption of you and your cronies, I’d be happy to sit down and explain it to you. Just let me know. Thx.
Nicolle Wallass, one of MSDNC’s greatest co-conspirators or one of the most gullible “journalists” employed there. If Barr and Durham are deep state do they get hazard pay for being called “non-investigators”?
Another theory, I think this could be a fight for power between the different powerful groups inside the deep state
Sundance laid out 2 different groups, Obama x Hillary
Well, if I’m not mistaken Barr is Bush team. So maybe he is really gathering all he can but not necessarily for we the sheep since we keep getting redacted documents with missing information.
But maybe Barr’s team is getting lots opposition research against Hillary and Obama’s team
Who knows, the swamp is deep and very secretive.
So far I got 5 buckets of redacted documents with key parts missing.
But who knows… also they moved the… I thinks Horowitz report release AGAIN this time to the end of this month.
War of the World’s…amazing and historic times we are living in!!
I’m guessing here but if the swamp wants to hang one guy I think they would prefer to go after an un-elected bureaucrat. Less of a headache because you don’t have to deal with as many angry voters.
Brennan is The Big Ugly
My question, based on reading of Strzok and Page texts, is this:
what percentage of the media and of the Deep State is so deluded, so irrational and lacking in basic knowledge of the law, of history, of politics etc that they actually believe the crap they are peddling and what will their reaction be when the truth finally dawns on them?
The Strzok page texts show two middle management idiots, evil in many ways yes, but still essentially morons–useful idiots to be managed by the true malevolent forces like The Big Ugly Brennan, Obama etc.. Id guess people like Nicole Wallace are essentially clueless too..Don Lemon, Brian Williams, Anderson Cooper..i assume Fredo is an idiot too but his smarter brother Andrew is probably clueing him in
Fredo!
“…his pal Vladimir”. Lame. Your pal Gus Hall, maybe.
Jig’s up. you’re going down, Commie.
I’m so proud of my President and his team today. They were MAGAnificent!
Nervous as a slimy cat…
” I don’t understand the predication of this worldwide effort to try to uncover dirt… that would discredit that investigation in 2016″ –
Because honest people dislike bull chit, John.
It seems to me that if he knew the 2016 investigation was solid and thorough, he would have nothing to worry about. And if that were the case he would have said ‘attempt to discredit that investigation’. Just sayin’ is all.
I got a handful of nails, thanks to SD…
Now, where the hell did I put that hammer???
It’s time we nail the lid down on many, many, coffins…..What color you want Nancy??? Adam???
I’m thinking that Big Daddy Roth’s ‘ol 8-ball eyeball would be about right for those two…
Kind of like “behind the ball”, eh? Check-6
I’m concerned about the part where he said (on Dobbs) that he gave the info to Pompeo and never heard back. Did I miss something in the timing?
He’s said that several different occasions. I believe that’s why he is all over the television, to pressure the DOJ maybe Barr. Like he said enough is enough. My question, why is he not in the AG position?
Biden’s done. He can’t survive this mountain of evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the latest 2 nation wide polls on real clear politics, Chief Stolen Feathers is 3 and 6 points ahead of Office For Sale Joe.
So long Quid Pro Joe. Can’t say I’m going to miss you.
And hello Warren! Lizzie the unelectable, the original Fauxcahontas. Game on.
Wow! Rudy was on fire! Dobbs and Hannity let him talk, and he had a lot to say! I liked the camaraderie he had with Dobbs! I loved the powerful case he made on Hannity — an indictment of the press, of the FBI and of Biden. He was eloquent!
Clearly…GAME ON
That interview with Rudy, shows the degree to which the other talking heads producers, were yelling in their ears, to dirupt and deflect Rudy.
Dobbs is da man! He probably is going to becsent
It has to be. This has to be one if the greatest owns of all time…it really seems like the “whistleblower” was a setup by Trump.
And they started impeachmemt inquiries over this. OMG!
Trump is playing them like a fiddle!!!!
Joe Biden evidently read James Risen’s piece in the NYT back in 2015 per Risen’s current piece. I hope Rudy Guiliani sees that (start at 8:40 of video).
I Wrote About the Bidens and Ukraine Years Ago. Then the Right-Wing Spin Machine Turned the Story Upside Down.
James Risen
September 25 2019
https://theintercept.com/2019/09/25/i-wrote-about-the-bidens-and-ukraine-years-ago-then-the-right-wing-spin-machine-turned-the-story-upside-down/
-snip-
When it first was published, my 2015 story seemed to have little impact, other than to irritate Joe Biden and his staff.
-snip-
I’m going to finish listening, but thank you for posting, Sundance! My mom told me earlier that Rudy Giuliani was on with Lou Dobbs and stated that he had investigated and, months earlier, had turned over his findings about the “Iranians.” 🙈
Thankfully, my whole family supports PDJT!!! (Even if the facts are blurry!)
Gloves are off!!!!
Better hit costco tomorrow need more popcorn
Creators Popcorn…if your store carries it.
President Trump and Rudy are now using the LAW against Lawfare!!!
Hit em hard and long Mr. President, use every lawful tool you got!!
Rudy is going to be a hero at the end of this. He just wouldn’t back down and now he’s got a raging inferno going.
And boy, that was the president I voted for today at that news conference. Whoo, did he kick butt!
Rudy putting them on notice here by saying there’s no immunity when they’re not on the floor of congress. Taking out the media as a mouthpiece with this move.
This is going to go full blown RICO. Those parties deep-sixing the Ukrainian’s attempt to supply exculpatory evidence will be collaborators and risk having their assets seized. I think the preferred target is Biden because he’ll fold and cough up Obama, Clinton and Soros. Hidden target is Weissman. Sidney Powell is coming at Weissman from the Flynn side. NY fed districts involved, so Weissman will be outgunned with favorite son Rudy calling in the strikes. Sounds like Weissman is soft, like Biden. Strategy is to scare the shit out of anyone Biden and Weissman are the bag men for, because those string pullers also know these two will roll easily.
