Disappointing State Department IG Meeting Deflates U.S. Media…

For two days the mainstream media were breathlessly reporting on an “urgent request” from the State Department Inspector General for a closed-door meeting.
Media sources whipped their left-wing audiences into an anticipatory frenzy with predictions of devastating information soon to come from an “explosive” and “highly unusual” request. It must must be connected to President Trump and Secretary Mike Pompeo hiding devastating information, they said…
Well, the super-anticipated ‘closed door’ briefing was held today, and the IG handed out packets of information related to revelations of Democrats colluding with the Ukraine government. The exact opposite of what the media and the professional left anticipated.
WASHINGTON – The State Department’s Inspector General shared a packet of months-old news stories and other Ukraine-related documents during an “urgent” briefing with Congressional staffers on Wednesday, sources told the Daily Caller.
Sources familiar with the meeting said the IG handed over a packet containing, among other old materials, news articles written this past spring by The Hill’s John Solomon about Democratic ties to Ukraine.
[…] The briefing was a huge blow to Democrats, who were expecting bombshell information regarding the Trump administration’s contact with Ukraine and investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
In fact, several news outlets reported earlier in the day that the briefing would be about State Department leadership retaliating against career employees who wanted to cooperate with the Democrats’ investigation into Trump. (read more)
Whether the briefing was a set-up to embarrass the media is now being debated.
Was this right before their press conference? Because Nancy and Adam looked like they both just saw a ghost.
The Democrats didn’t call it an Urgent meeting. The State Dept IG did.
Other stories say the documents included the John Solomon articles from last Spring among other things delivered to the State Dept. IG four months ago.
I can guess very well why the State Dept IG panicked.
He didn’t read them until this week.
Whenever this happens, it means that the Trump boomerang will be making an appearance very very soon. Dems may have shot their wad and now that freaking boomerang is circling over head. We have all seen this before.
The date of the facts does not diminish their truth. This is another common technique of the Lawyerly black arts as played through a complicit journalism.
“Urgent” meeting in the “here and now” reveals ‘months-old news’ packed with old materials. As if the age or dated nature of their existence and research has anything to do with lessening the hard hitting truth they contain.
“Old” is irrelevant when the material evidence has been either ignored entirely, never read, buried or completely overlooked at the time they were written or revealed.
Lol this is great , Pompeo let the dogs loose , a signal of sorts to not bully his employees 😂
Exactly. Meagara, either you are a very smart person or you have worked for the federal government (not to say those are exclusive propositions).
They’re spinning this as evidence of Pompeo and State having run a false propaganda campaign against the fired Ambassador to Ukraine.
Pompeo 2024
could be President Trump’s 3rd term
With Trump as VP 😊
Can’t. Term limits on the Presidency prohibit the possibility of more than 10 years in the Presidency.
But he’d make a dandy Director of Media Communications.
Back off Amy, he’s mine! 🙂
This is endgame. Even their spin convicts them of new crimes.
Acknowledging that it is old news, it means they damn well knew the truth already and refused to report it.
One way or another we’re going to get to the bottom of why.
Or it means the State Dept IG didn’t bother to read the matter until this week.
Then he panicked and called the “urgent” meeting.
Sure. He probably didn’t want to look at second-hand info. Ha. It can work both ways.
Second-hand information is the new gold standard.
“Whether the briefing was a set-up to embarrass the media is now being debated.”
No, they would do no such thing…would they?
Beautifully executed.
Nah. Just the State Department giving the Dem Clowns a heads up on the types of things that Barr/Durham is likely digging into. So that’s nice of the Trump Administration, actually. Very helpful.
Brilliant. Beat them at their own game.
What an apt photo of Trump and Pompeo.
They look like schoolkids who have just put a fart cushion under Nancy’s seat.
Yes, Robster, that is a great photo. So good to see these 2 relaxed and smiling!
Hello globalist cabal! How does it feel to have the walls closing in? Your gravitas is so inept, that although you have vast numbers of sycophants, Trump has you surrounded.
Now I know why Trump wants to know who the whistleblower is. It’s Trump! Hahahahahahahahahah
Well played!
That. Would. Be. The. Greatest. Thing. EVER!
I said as soon as this kerfuffle broke…. the leakers to the CIA spy are………………….. John Miller and John Barron.
lolz! 😀
Is this why Trump is not afraid to supposedly threaten the whistleblower? Why he is not afraid of them knowing he wants to find out who it is?
Is this how you set up a circular firing squad and then step away to watch the fun?
They were forced to read John Solomon’s research??!!😁😁😁 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Or “opinion pieces”, as they are categorized on TheShill. I mean TheHill.
Wait till they find Treehouse.
Cue the trombones.
Somewhere I saw someone speculating that the IG had ‘abused protocol’ by requesting the meeting and calling it urgent. Riiiight. How many times and how many ways has protocol been abused against POTUS since, well, lets just round it off and say 1/1/2016? Now they’re concerned about it.
Wasn’t Adam Schitt giving the acting DNI grief last week for allegedly not meeting their deadlines for an urgent matter?
This is amazing trolling. The committee sent a subpoena for documents and the IG at State gave them documents. Maybe not the ones they requested, but documents they need to read. Magnificent.
Too funny!
They can’t even tell the truth about heart attacks:
“Help me!”
“Senator Sanders–what’s wrong?”
“I think I’m having a heart attack!”
“No, sir; you are just experiencing some mild chest discomfort.”
“It feels like a blocked artery!”
“That’s mild indigestion.”
“Call 911!”
“You mean 411, sir.”
“Whatever! Just call the ambulance.”
“You mean the car service?”
“Get me to the hospital!”
“We prefer ‘out-patient facility’.”
“Hurry up! I think I’m gonna’ need some stents!”
“We should call them paper straws, Senator.”
“I think I’m dying!”
“You’re just feeling your age today, sir–78 years young! And, sir, Hillary is on the other line offering her Get Well Soon-wishes.”
“But how? This only happened two minutes ago.”
“Oh–I called her. To explore career opportunities.”
“You mean for a job?”
“Well, yeah–if you want to be blunt about it.”
Showing a few cards. Probably telling them that ” do you want to go there” ?
Preview of coming attractions if the idiot Dems should actually send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.
Exactly. Our VSGPDJT has been planning this for a long time.
And,
This clown show House wants PDJT to “help them with the agenda this fall”…. ROTFLMAO
Cue the next act….shift the hot-spot to the high wire….crank up the band….nothing to see now, move along, move along…
Wonder how long it’ll take for these “info packets” to leak, this time???
Check-6
Article of Impeachment #67: Donald J. Trump made sport of the professional left.
Is that the Article before or after the burning down of Sheryl’s she shed?
Nobody burned down Sheryl’s she-shed. It got struck by lightning.
But she’s getting a sheshier she-shed.
Zelensky wins in Ukraine April 21st. Biden throws his hat in the ring here on April 25th. Bernie is sick. In the hospital. Need to check if the DNC has booked any rooms for him at Mar Lago or Trump Tower. And lock all the dumpsters.
I think they booked Sanders a room at the Kremlin.
I wonder now that Rudy Giuliani’s visit to Ukraine is in hands of an IG and being presented as evidence to committee is he entitled to whistle blower protections? hmmmm I wonder what the rules and laws on IG information are in if they can actually claim obstruction if it is in filed reports by an Inspector General.
OWNED.
Did they get to draw for door prizes while they were there?
“Thank you for coming. Now… Everyone gets a prize!
They all got the booby prize.
;o)
Man, when I heard about this last night, I thought it was another Lawfare IG. Psych on the Press and psych on me! Love it!
this IG knew he had to ‘come clean’ with all this stuff bc he’d been sitting on it for four months. Which tells me it’s true and reliable and the you know what is about to hit the fan for somebody at State.
Sir these affadavits, news reports… all this stuff implicates Joe Biden. How long have you had this?
IG guy – uh, I have it since lskdlur
What was that?
isil
Say louder.
May
You had evidence of corruption since May and you’ve been sitting on it.
Well, well we’ve got a lot on our plates… uh, you’ve got it now though (perks up)
This guy’s doing some ass covering. Rudy all over tv saying that documents, materials, etc had bee at state for a long time.
Come clean, son, you’ll feel a lot better. It’s all right now baby.
This is a shot in the dark but what sundance is referring to may have come from this gentleman
the author also revealed with Levine last Sunday hunter biden salary from Ukraine board job was $80,000/month (not 50k)
And then Hillary cackled: “Chump, Chump, change! Two Amateurs!”
$83,000/mo not 50k…. INSANE @3:16
Every time I see something like this it just screams set up, looking for more leakers. Seems to me it would be so easy to catch these leakers.
my fav
You know they were thinking they were finally going to get some information they didn’t manufacture. And the timing was impeccable. 😂
Lawfare, media, bueraucrats and demoncrats trully believe in their bullshit and their intellect that can outmaneuvered this president. They all fall flat and egg in their faces. They have No clue what they don’t have in their DNA are “honesty and integrity.”
Defeat them in 2020 and drain the swamp.
There really was bombshell information released by the IG today and the media missed it. Has anybody read John Solomon’s information posted on the net? Shokin’s sworn affidavit is damning and there are other sworn affidavits, official Gov. memos and lots of other evidence convicting the Dems. particularly Biden. If ANY of that stuff would have President Trump’s name on it, it would be all over the air., ANY OF IT! There is al lot of info. on other interesting subjects including possible comingling of State Dept. funds and Soros monies in an odd disinformation campaign. There is a lot there that I haven’t read yet.
that black ledger story could be the straw…
Now if the Ukrainian Government can also get documentation on if any financial transactions were made from the alleged gas company to ANY Americans, including any Congressional people via any means over the past 2-3 years.
Follow the Money!
Now that would be just peachy creamy! But I doubt that they’d need to since they had the VP in their pocket.
In fairness, PT did try to warn them right out of the shoot.
Imagine they call the whistleblower into a 9:00 am nationally televised, packed, room in the Capitol and every one is waiting with baited breath to get the first glimpse of the whistleblower and at the stroke of 9:00 am sharp, all of a sudden PT kicks the door in and says Gotcha, with a huge grin on his face.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SCHLONG them during the day, then SCHLONG them through the night.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂😂😉
LOL! 😂
Trollin… Trollin… Trollin…
That’s my President. 🇺🇸
One thing is clear from this. Nobody leaked this in advance. The Democrats/media would never have stepped into this sh*t so deep if they had known what was actually arriving on their doorstep.
I think the IG was giving Schiff and friends a heads up about what info President Trump and Giuliani have been collecting.
Further I am suspicious about the timing. It was “urgent” and done while Secretary Pompeo is in Italy (very likely collecting more evidence.)
Were these files delivered to the IG, or were they taken from Secretary Pompeo’s office while he was away?
And this claim that the files were in Trump Hotel folders seems particularly suspect. Is this a lie manufactured by the Democrats to try to shape the narrative? Or did someone at the State Department get a bunch of Trump Hotel folders to put them in for this purpose?
I highly doubt President Trump has a bunch of Trump Hotel folders lying around to begin with. That goes double for Rudy Giuliani. And I particularly doubt that President Trump personally assembled these files (while camped out in one of his hotels?) and then personally delivered them to the State Department (or directly to Secretary Pompeo?) as is, which is the impression this claim is clearly trying to create. Something is very fishy about that.
