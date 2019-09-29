Scott Pelley Leads 60 Minutes Impeachment Coverage With Lie: “Whistleblower Under Federal Protection”…

CBS Reporter Scott Pelley led the broadcast of 60-Minutes presentation of the House impeachment of Donald Trump with a stunning claim:
“Tonight, “60 Minutes” has obtained a letter that indicates the government whistleblower who set off the impeachment inquiry of President Trump is under federal protection, because he or she fears for their safety.”
The claim is quite something. A CIA operative that needs to be put under federal protection? Wow. Immediately CNN and the media pounced on the opportunity to promote the “whistleblower” as a victim.
Except, they encountered one problem…. it’s not true. Scott Pelley made it up.
Even one of the lawyers for the CIA whistleblower, Mark S. Zaid, had to try and clean up CBS’s false narrative: “60 Minutes completely misinterpreted the contents of our letter.”
(Here’s the Link To The Letter)
Heck, if this is the propaganda within the pre-impeachment coverage, can you even imagine how much false media propaganda is yet to come….
UPDATE: In a rather remarkable turn-of-events, CBS says they stand by their reporting and their sources….. However, their sources are the ‘whistleblower’s’ lawyers. The lawyers, aka the “CBS sources”, say CBS is fake news:
(Enclosure ↓ )
He wasn’t born to walk on water
He wasn’t born to sack and slaughter
But on his soul, he wasn’t born
To ever stoop and knuckle under
And now that the gauntlet’s down
Trump will rise and climb the sky
Yes, he grows weary but his soul remains alive
Let his heart now grow colder and as bitter as a falcon in the dive! .
Jiu Jitsu is a consummate martial art because it utilizes the other persons own motions in defeating them.
The best possible thing Trump could do is demand impeachment. Just come right out and say…
You think you have sufficient constitutional grounds to impeach me, then do it! It’s a travesty that the country has to be put through another farce as they have for the past two and a half years but you have no intention of working on any legislation or doing things that Americans want us to do to better their lives. So I’m telling you, do it! Stop nibbling around the edges, stop playing it up to the media with your and their fake news and lies. I’m demanding that you take your party line vote in the House and impeach me. We’ll see how happy you are with the result when Americans can see the double standard when I present my case to show this is just another witch hunt and made-up allegations which if it was a democrat would be lauded.
So be clear, I’m demanding you take the impeachent vote. Enough is enough. Let’s see how that works out for you.
That would twist the democrats in a knot that would have them babbling all over themselves. It would be historic. It would be right in-your-face Trumpian. The media wouldn’t know how to cover it or spin it. It would throw them into a total panic. It would be political Jiu Jitsu that would be written about for a hundred years.
I think it would be better than the Buster Douglas uppercut. I would give a weeks pay to see it.
I actually warmed up to that idea, in particular the way you worded it. Quite frankly, I could almost hear Trump’s voice saying those words as I read it.
The media would be forced, FORCED to pressure the democrats to go ahead with it. And yes, democrats would freak out. Trouble is, the way Pelosi set this up, giving republicans literally no say, the deck would be stacked, at least in the house. HOWEVER, this might be juuuuuuust the thing the democrats never expect, and would definitively show the American people that President Trump has nothing to hide.
It would literally be a move for the ages.
I think he should order his people not to comply with the subpoenas unless and until the house votes. And make a public announcement to that effect.
Gosh, 60 Minutes is at it again…”fake but accurate” reporting. Didn’t go so well for them last time – let’s hope it blows up in their faces even worse this time around!!
And some people wonder why I cut the cable 2 years ago
People who act in bad faith cannot be permitted to wield power over us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
True that. Only a person of bad faith would.
To seek to wield power and enrich one’s self by trampling the liberties of others and subjecting them to tyranny seems very the essence of bad faith and predatory depravity.
This is stacking up to be the most monumental final battle for liberty the world has ever seen. You could not make this ending up. We are lucky to be alive when these wicked people are soon taken down.
Like!!!
Good thread by Sean Davis.
What to expect next RE: whistle blower
Welp, the entire thread didn’t take. There are 2 more comments by Davis
Exactly! Just what I expected.
How do we measure success in this historical narrative struggle. If allies and spokespeople in the MSM is used, Maria B and Sean H are outnumbered by a huge margin, but are holding their own. We can come here to CTH for a powerful counternarrative, where the ruth often emerges despite the Big Lie Media. But how many read this site? Sundance, is anyone measuring who gets their news colllected here from many sources, versus those who rely on the Big Lie Media? Worried citizens want to believe the Big Lie Machine will have it’s curtain pulled back, but all we get is increased volume.
In the last 3 days, I have seen cth linked to by instapundit, redstate, and American thinker. There’s probably a redundant link at PM media and of course there may be others I missed.
“Heck, if this is the propaganda within the pre-impeachment coverage, can you even imagine how much false media propaganda is yet to come….”
Sundance, I repost my comment below from another thread. False media propaganda is ramping up fast, so they pushed on various news outlets today that Bossert, either a former POTUS National Security Advisor or DHS official, depending on which outlet you read.
My question is, why are so many Congressional staffers and members themselves traveling to Ukraine sponsored by the Atlantic Council? The same Atlantic Council who previously employed Bossert. The same Atlantic Council currently in a deal with Burisma?
My comment with links below:
Atlantic Council. Again. Why would they sponsor a trip for Schiff to Ukraine other than trying to cover up their activities?
The media, NT Times, ABC News, etc., have been pushing Tom Bossert as the lone Trump official who believes Ukraine is nothing. Of course, he is deeply disturbed by what POTUS has done.
Tom Bossert came from the Atlantic Council when he was appointed by POTUS.
https://www.wired.com/2017/02/tom-bossert-trump-cybersecurity/
Not sure what clown recommended him. Bossert left the administration one day after Bolton was appointed.
Tom Bossert came from the Atlantic Council. The same Atlantic Council who entered into a deal with Burisma.
Why are so many congressional staffers, including Schiff, traveling to Ukraine sponsored by Atlantic Council who is dealing with Burisma?
https://burisma-group.com/eng/news/burisma-group-commits-to-atlantic-council-s-principles-for-economic-policy-and-judicial-reform-in-ukraine/
I saw that today myself. I wonder if Soros is behind this?
I get the sense Bossert and his accusations was a hit coordinated among a number of leftist media. It started with Stephanopolous this morning, was tweeted out by the usual leftist water carriers, and now if you search on his name, it brings up numerous major media outlets covering his comments.
His ties to the Atlantic Council, their ties to Burisma and this Atlantic Council sponsoring Schiffs trip to Ukraine stinks to high hell.
Of course Soros is behind this. Ukraine takeover was all Soros with OUR USAID money from his BBF Hillary’s State Department. “They never thought she’d lose”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s a full court press, globalists are trying for all the marbles. And Israel may fall. Netanyahu, Boris and Brexit, and President Trump are all under simultaneous assault. We have to win this. Or else it might get hot. It still might anyway.
You’re right about that, for the last 50 or 60 years the globalists have been quietly infiltrating every where they could, corroding and weakening every structure of democracy. Why are they making their concerted move now? I think it’s probably the coming of the internet. They fear that far ranging communication of the masses is outing their misdeeds, threatening their control. Big orgs like google, facebook, twitter etc., put in place to neuter the flow of information must not be working well enough for them. Did they make their move too soon, world is in a fever sweat, hope we pull through.
Am I going to be rich daddy?
LOL.
That’s creepy
And only about half or so of the 60 minutes audience will learn that what Pelley said was false. And that’s why fake news does what they.
The Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment to the The United States Constitution provides that “in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right…to be confronted with the witnesses against him.” Generally, the right is to have a face-to-face confrontation with witnesses who are offering testimonial evidence against the accused in the form of cross-examination during a trial.
The whistle-blower legislation is subordinate to The US Constitution. Therefore President Trump has the right to face his accuser(s).
LikeLiked by 7 people
The problem with this, is the Whistleblower is essentially the same as an anonymous tip to the Police.
The Accusor will be the House, presenting evidence in the form of testimony from whoever goes full John Dean and the Presidents statements and the transcript.
By the time this is over, the Whistleblower Report won’t even be used.
Kurt Volker and the other five people named with fall on the sword, plus however many others come out of the woodwork.
OAN is reporting Gina Haskell appears to be partly behind this whistle blower coup and is a close ally of Brennan,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gina Haspel crooked? Who could have guessed – other than anyone paying attention? The fact that we have an ex CIA Chief third in line to the presidency is probably nothing to worry about either.
There is a difference. Haspel is a career spook. Pompeo is a military veteran.
Didn’t Pompeo recommend Haspel to Trump?
I never trusted Gina Haskell (whether this is true or not)…what is true is this QAN reporter is smokin’ hot.
+1, GP
Pelley: “the whistleblower is under federal protection.”
Translation, “the smoke blower is under deep state protection.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
OR translation2:
“When we (DeepState/Dems) kill him to avoid embarrassing us (DS/Dems) with his/our manifold lies and crimes, we’ll blame his assassination on Trump for more impeachment pressure and justification. ”
Business as usual in DS-LBJ-CIA-Hillary-land.
Failed Generation. Nobody under age 65 today cares what Scott Pelley thinks. Nobody cares about CBS. They expect the culture to be dominated by little more than over-the-hill Ivy League wannabes and B-list actors from a Pee Wee Herman movie that was never released.
Now these terrified, power-hungry perpetual adolescents are approaching their 70s and 80s, and how do they fight this fight? Like they did when they dominated Student Council back in High School; with piety, a microphone, a pose and pomposity.
They play this like they are still pitching propaganda to the Champaign Music generation. Bad habits may die hard but mediocrity is forever. The Lawrence Welk generation and it’s stampede-able code of collective shame is also gone. They are playing to the mirror; the same mirror they have been playing to all their lives. Poseurs gotta pose; pomp, piety and a microphone. Truth is a camera angle.
If turns out there really is a WB, even if it turns out to be Brennan. We need to be reasonable and fair about this. What happened to Seth Rich certainly could happen to them.
Why? Because Democrats. Shit get real when Big Daddy Joe call Corn Pop on they ass.
60 minutes…
The first sensationalistic TV propaganda “news” show where the oppisition to their narrative is always unavailable for comment!
“It must be true I saw it on 60 minutes”
BTY… Off topis a bit…Chris Wallace has taken up his fathers role quite well…Sensationalist hack
Time for a Mencken quote:
Every normal man must be tempted at times to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin to slit throats.
May the CIA gaze up at the Angel of Justice
With her shimmering, glimmering blade
As she kisses them
She will sing them a last serenade
Do the dates match up for the so called whistleblower to be Mooch?
I meant leaker to the “whistle blower”.
In other words, the whistleblower has no intention of testifying. I wonder what Schiff is going to do now. lol
Given their track record, I am seriously beginning to wonder if their IS any “whistleblower”?
After all, its generally recognised the,complaint was written by a committee, NOT one individual.
They didn’t think PDJT would release the transcript. And, of coarse by doing this,as a “whistleblower”, and claiming protection, they can make the allegations, and yet insist the whistleblower can’t be revealed, for their safety.
They avoid the problem they have encountered, with Cohen, and Blasey-Ford, J.Dean and Mueller. They will insist, at most that the W.B. only testify behind closed doors, and can come out of the hearing and say whatever they want.
Whats the WB going to do, testify publically, with a brown paper sack over their head, and an electronic gizmo, to disguise their voice??? Like some mafia informant?
And since they make the rules, they figure they can get away with it. Why not, they have been making stuff up all along, why not make up a W.B.?
I’m sure they identified someone to be the whistleblower in order to submit the claim but with their embarrassing record, I can’t imagine that person would testify even with a bag on his head! 😂
Given how they changed the form at the last minute, given the absolutely stupid, rediculous plans lawfare has come up with so far, I am actually starting to wonder.
Seriously, I think the,WB is IMAGINARY. Doesn’t EXIST.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As a purely practical or functional matter, there had to be a person (or entity I guess, whatever that would be) that hit “send” on an official complaint, to trigger an official investigation. It’s the beauty of bureaucracies the dems exploit so well — push the right triggers, and procedures must ensue that can be spun into false realities. But point being, that placeholder for getting things rolling — the one to submit the complaint — had to be a person. Even if the complaint was written by Schiff himself, with help from Lawfare; they had to find some hack to submit it.
In an interview last week, Schiff was referring to whom the whistleblower statute protects, and he casually swept in “contractor” among other IC government positions …. I think the person who put in the complaint may have been a skeezy contractor. In which case, they’ll create a moment or event to drop the identity where this devastating fact can be pre-emptively weaponized against the president somehow.
There has to be an actual person behind the complaint (can it be any other way?). Maybe it can stay buried — but not if this ever actually gets taken up by the Senate. Not because of principle (they have none), but the politics. Even the Uniparty can’t have a popular president’s own party hold an impeachment trial triggered by an anonymous intelligence operative.
Interesting. 60 Minutes is standing by Scott Pelley’s statement (lie) and the Leaking Liar’s Lawfare Lawyer is calling them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, a rather remarkable turn of events…. 😀 😀 😀
Too funny.
60 Minutes: “We stand by our reporting.”
Translation: “Zaid, we know more about your client than you do.”
Romy…Uhmmm…yes, that’s what Sundance already posted in his article.
Hmmm …. well, they’re in good company. McClatchy still stans by its source that Michael Cohen traveled to Prague, even though the primary source himself — Cohen — has corrected them repeatedly and there’s not a shred of evidence anywhere that he traveled there.
I guess journalistic standards dictate than when your second- or third-degree source triple swears, you stake your name on it.
I wonder… is it possible someone at Coup HQ sent out too early the next news release in the order of operations?
LikeLike
Didn’t get a link yet, but read earlier the so-called Whistleblower has a Go-Fund-Me for legal expenses and it’s already over 1.4mil.
AGAIN I have not confirmed this….but wouldn’t doubt it either.
What a scam! Only a leftie would donate $ to an ANONYMOUS person, how STUPID is that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t it amazing how absolutely gullible so many people are? Once again laundering money through gofundme for the big payoffs. Didn’t McCabe get at least $500,000++, BlaseyFord close to a million? This sickenly despicable.
It’s all about paying lawyers. Even the mess of immigration, the border, the refusal of Democrats to fix the border loopholes… it’s an apparent conspiracy to convert tax dollars into fees for trial lawyers and to enrich other Democrats.
How many hundreds of millions of dollars in legal fees have been paid to trial lawyers to represent unlawful infiltrators apprehended by ICE and other law enforcement for that and other domestic crimes?
The immigration debacle has been a massive windfall; a friggin’ Gold Mine of endless taxpayer money into the pockets of the legal profession and other Democrat enablers milking the same predatory conversion and diversion of taxpayer dollars.
I have a fantasy scene playing in my head. The whistleblower keeps his identity hidden but agrees to testify in public to the Congress on a certain day and will be escorted in after everyone is seated and the room secured. Then, in walks…………….Epstein. And he starts spilling the beans on the whole works. Millions watching, and everyone’s goose is cooked.
I keep thinking back to the WW2 British Intel deception memorialized in the movie “The Man Who Never Was” and wondering if the “whistleblower” is simply an imaginary CIA employee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… or former agency head.
The leaker(s) are spies from FBI, CIA and the other 17 intelligence agencies embedded in the White House. They have kept a running list going, leaving the dates and times blank until each action or telephone call comes up. The “some other concerns” section lines up with Pelosi’s comment about that something will be found, proving she knew about the whistle leaker complaint before it was released by the President. The entire complaint reads like it was written by the same lawfare lawyers who wrote the mueller report.
Second-hand Whistleblowers
“And the two worthless men came in and sat opposite him. And the worthless men brought a charge against Naboth in the presence of the people, saying, “Naboth cursed God and the king.” So they took him outside the city and stoned him to death with stones.”
1 Kings 21:13
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s one I try, when I feel like banging my head against the wall battling TDS amidst these tornadoes of narrative construction:
The clandestine service whole reason for being is to manipulate things undetected. It’s literally why it exists. When they have to do the dirty work themselves, out in the open (fanning across cable for on-camera gigs and penning op-eds, running for congressional offices, and now “whistle-blowing” on a presidential phone call) it means at least two things:
1. They’re panicking
2. The American public isn’t the (supposed) beneficiary, it’s the target
See, when dealing with TDS, if you zero in immediately on the democrats or the media it’s like being locked in a car with a racoon. But who doesn’t already hate the CIA?
Sadly though, the response is a lot of blinking, a pause, followed by … “BUT TRUMP …..!!!!!!”
At least Trump is on offense. More, PLEASE. It drives them crazy.
It is all confusing. If you read the second sentence of second paragraph of the letter to ODNI, then it does appear that the whistleblower is getting some sort of protection. IN that case, the lawyer might be misinterpreting his letter?? So funny.
If he’s not under protection, he soon will be. You just now some idiot will threaten him.
*know* you just know some idiot will threaten him. Too early to be commenting. Going back to sleep.
