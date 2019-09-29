“Quid-Pro-Joe” Pressures American Media to Shut Down Investigating Truth Just Like He did With Ukrainian Prosecutor…

Posted on September 29, 2019 by

The tone-deafness here is so stunning you have to ask yourself if someone in the Biden campaign did this intentionally to destroy the Joe Biden campaign.

Previously Joe Biden demanded the Ukraine government shut down the investigation of his son and fire the Ukrainian prosecutor.  Today Joe Biden duplicates this behavior by demanding American media shut down any discussion about his corrupt Ukrainian influence campaign.

(Demand Letter Sent to U.S. Media Outlets)

Good grief, you just can’t make this stuff up folks…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, Joe Biden, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

146 Responses to “Quid-Pro-Joe” Pressures American Media to Shut Down Investigating Truth Just Like He did With Ukrainian Prosecutor…

Older Comments
  1. beaujest says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    If the Groper wins what post will “ cocaine ” Hunter get ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Deplore Able says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Jack Nicholson explains the Biden Campaign’s problem.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. trapper says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Biden is a phony tough guy and wannabe thug. His idea of diplomacy is threats and ultimatums. He puffs up his feathers, shows you his gun, tells you what he’s gonna do to you, bluster and blather. Meanwhile, he can barely remember what day it is. No wonder his son is so screwed up.

    “Bring me my soup! I’m suppose to get SOUP with my dinner! What kind of nursing home are you running here? What’s your name? I’ll get you fired! Where’s my soup? What? Breakfast? I thought this was dinner.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. anotherworriedmom says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    I replaced the names Rudy Giuliani with Michael Avenatti and Donald Trump with Democrat Party and I think it’s now correct (although a year or two late).

    Like

    Reply
  5. Meems says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Biden brags about his threat to the Ukrainian government on a video we’ve all seen and now he wants the media to stop talking about it? Get real!

    And he wants to be the next President? I’m sorry, his actions as VP need to be questioned. What a corrupt administration that was!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. jx says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    I suspect Clinton world is at work. Removing Biden favors Warren, whom Clinton has anointed.

    Like

    Reply
    • ATheoK says:
      September 29, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      Keep in mind that HRC has been very public recently and is going on a public spree this upcoming week.
      Clinton is suddenly in the campaign, takes Biden’s followers from him then chooses Warren as her running mate…

      Barr really needs to hurry up those indictments.

      Like

      Reply
  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. RobInPA says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Now, if the Republicans, cough cough, had just a half-a-set of balls between them, they would scream bloody murder in unison and DEMAND that they entire Democrat party either denounce and mock Creepy Joe for the petty wannabe tyrant that he is, or be branded the same based on your explicit silence.

    Give it right back you cowardly and spineless Republicans!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Love the comments below the tweet of the NYT!

    Lot’s of truly woke people

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Caius Lowell says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Democrat “jurisprudence”

    Like

    Reply
  12. beachbum31 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Rudy took down the NYC Italian MOB for crying out loud… WHY wouldn’t you WANT him looking at this?? Joe Knew the guy running this outfit was corrupt and squeezed him for 3 million plus the board job.

    https://video.foxnews.com/v/6089619183001/#sp=show-clips

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. joeknuckles says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Qiud Pro Joe better watch out, there’s a bus coming with his name on it.

    Like

    Reply
  15. In the Land of Poz says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    This is wonderful. It puts the DNC media slaves in a terrible dilemma, they have to either

    – commit lese-majeste by actually questioning Biden (Resisters will cancel subscriptions),

    – conspicuously avoid it and continue to have Rudy put out the drip-drip-drip of scandal nonstop on the airwaves,

    – or avoid both Biden and Rudy and blatantly discredit the MSM (much worse than Wikileaks) just at the moment it was supposed to build momentum for the Ukraine impeachment project.

    Like

    Reply
  17. The Red Pill says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    UNBELIEVABLE

    If that isn’t OBSTRUCTION and CENSORSHIP, I don’t know what is.

    Just imagine for a minute if Trump tried this…

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s