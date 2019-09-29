“Quid-Pro-Joe” Pressures American Media to Shut Down Investigating Truth Just Like He did With Ukrainian Prosecutor…

The tone-deafness here is so stunning you have to ask yourself if someone in the Biden campaign did this intentionally to destroy the Joe Biden campaign.
Previously Joe Biden demanded the Ukraine government shut down the investigation of his son and fire the Ukrainian prosecutor. Today Joe Biden duplicates this behavior by demanding American media shut down any discussion about his corrupt Ukrainian influence campaign.
(Demand Letter Sent to U.S. Media Outlets)
Good grief, you just can’t make this stuff up folks…
If the Groper wins what post will “ cocaine ” Hunter get ?
Head of the DEA
Secretary of CokeHeads
Jack Nicholson explains the Biden Campaign’s problem.
Biden is a phony tough guy and wannabe thug. His idea of diplomacy is threats and ultimatums. He puffs up his feathers, shows you his gun, tells you what he’s gonna do to you, bluster and blather. Meanwhile, he can barely remember what day it is. No wonder his son is so screwed up.
“Bring me my soup! I’m suppose to get SOUP with my dinner! What kind of nursing home are you running here? What’s your name? I’ll get you fired! Where’s my soup? What? Breakfast? I thought this was dinner.”
Let’s not forget how his son divorced his wife and started laying the pipe to his dead brother’s wife. That there tells me more about the moral character in which he was raised.
And Joe and Jill were ok with it. No moral character.
I replaced the names Rudy Giuliani with Michael Avenatti and Donald Trump with Democrat Party and I think it’s now correct (although a year or two late).
Biden brags about his threat to the Ukrainian government on a video we’ve all seen and now he wants the media to stop talking about it? Get real!
And he wants to be the next President? I’m sorry, his actions as VP need to be questioned. What a corrupt administration that was!
I suspect Clinton world is at work. Removing Biden favors Warren, whom Clinton has anointed.
Keep in mind that HRC has been very public recently and is going on a public spree this upcoming week.
Clinton is suddenly in the campaign, takes Biden’s followers from him then chooses Warren as her running mate…
Barr really needs to hurry up those indictments.
They do own the media. Literally.
“selling Joe’s office” is just one little step away from Clinton Cash.
Now, if the Republicans, cough cough, had just a half-a-set of balls between them, they would scream bloody murder in unison and DEMAND that they entire Democrat party either denounce and mock Creepy Joe for the petty wannabe tyrant that he is, or be branded the same based on your explicit silence.
Give it right back you cowardly and spineless Republicans!!!!
They should be issuing their own subpoenas. By they I mean the Republican controlled Senate. What’s the matter Mitch, you have some dirt on shoes too?
Love the comments below the tweet of the NYT!
Lot’s of truly woke people
Democrat “jurisprudence”
#ByeJoe
Rudy took down the NYC Italian MOB for crying out loud… WHY wouldn’t you WANT him looking at this?? Joe Knew the guy running this outfit was corrupt and squeezed him for 3 million plus the board job.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6089619183001/#sp=show-clips
Qiud Pro Joe better watch out, there’s a bus coming with his name on it.
This is wonderful. It puts the DNC media slaves in a terrible dilemma, they have to either
– commit lese-majeste by actually questioning Biden (Resisters will cancel subscriptions),
– conspicuously avoid it and continue to have Rudy put out the drip-drip-drip of scandal nonstop on the airwaves,
– or avoid both Biden and Rudy and blatantly discredit the MSM (much worse than Wikileaks) just at the moment it was supposed to build momentum for the Ukraine impeachment project.
I guess I said nothing.
UNBELIEVABLE
If that isn’t OBSTRUCTION and CENSORSHIP, I don’t know what is.
Just imagine for a minute if Trump tried this…
