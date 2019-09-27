September 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #981

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
403 days to E-Day
❤️-–Australia PM Scott Morrison at State Dinner: “How great is America? The world is a better place because of this country living out its moral purpose—a world not just more secure, but more prosperous as well.” 🇺🇸🇦🇺– ❤️
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”Lord, confuse the wicked, confound their words,
for I see violence and strife in the city.
Day and night they prowl about on its walls;
malice and abuse are within it. ” 🌟 -— Ps 55:9-10
—————-
***Praise: POTUS and MAGA Team is safely back in their homes and in the WH
***Praise: America is fighting back-Tom Homan told “Rep” Jayapal, ‘I’m a taxpayer. You work for me.”
***Praise: Boomerang>>Adam Shiff caught lying during Maguire hearing and was called out on it. Adam merely called it a ‘parody’-Ha
***Praise: Eugene Scalia, son of former SC Justice Antonin Scalia confirmed as Sec of Labor
***Praise: Trump Admin sets refugee admission ceiling for 2020 to 18,000. That’s a decrease from 30,000 in 2019 and 45,000 in 2018.
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Pelosi put USMCA to the floor and pass it
— for exposure on Ukrainegate— “Whistleblower”, Joe/Hunter Biden crime, the firing of Prosecutor General (equivalent of our AG!), Crowdstrike conspiracy
— that Evil Fake Media ongoing lies and obstruction will Boomerang back on them
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against violent African Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders–Deport them all
— for Trade Deals: US/India, US/Australia, US/Japan, US/UK
— for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Freedom & Prosperity *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We’re lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American Dream ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, September 27, 2019 —
Really appreciate your prayer lists Grandma.
Thank you!
This is my first post here.
But Longtime lurker.
Welcome to the Tree House owl!
So glad to see you peeking thru the leaves in the Treehouse.
Welcome, Owl!!
LIKE
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1177211112992976897
The whistleblower: “Somebody heard that someone heard something.”
Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff gave the whistleblowerl the Croix de Guerre
Parlez-vous
Adam Schiff may sound like a criminal psychopath. He may even look like a criminal psychopath. But don’t let that fool you, he really is a criminal psychopath.
Dems apparently want to hurry into impeachment as fast as possible.
Based on a rough Clinton impeachment timeline, then POTUS could be acquitted sometime in February
Schweikart’s legal source (Zen Master) says Mitch could speed up the impeachment trial. But it could be better, politically, to drag it out. To humiliate the Dems.
Dems want to rush impeachment before more facts come out (exonerating POTUS) and the issue fades in the mind of a weary public. They are so unconfident, it appears, that they don’t even want to do hearings (they’ve gotten crushed in Russia hearings). They’ll just rely on the disinformation press to spread their falsehoods for them.
Actually, around Thanksgiving could be good timing for us.
I’m around a few of these unhinged Dems on a pretty regular basis. I can see them flipping several of their “haven’t been paying attention” or “on the fence” long time Dem family members over the holiday meal if this is the “hot topic”.
I’m being serious here. They just will not be able to shut up and will drive everyone around them absolutely nuts, many to the point of disgust and revulsion.
I agree. I’m sure there will be plenty of groupthink going on at some households, but I also think that with the Dems seriously trying to oust a man who received 60+ million votes that MAGA Land is ready to fight.
Making fun of POTUS is one thing, even hating him. Annulling an election is another.
…and surely an abundance of F-bombs from all the leftist turkeys.
I think Trump releasing the call transcript so quickly has hurt the dem strategy for impeachment. Hard to whip up a fury, as Schiff tried today with his false “parody” , when the real facts are available.
They can’t really beat what is already out there and I feel their momentum slipping already.
I agree, on both points. Momentum slipping, smart strategy by POTUS.
However, the way that Lawfare/Coup sets up their rollouts is to have a bunch of “strings” to keep the story going and supposedly incomplete. So that the press reports and leaks can continue and continue.
The media is dutifully doing their job, and it will move opinion somewhat. It already has. The good thing for us is that people went through 2.5 years of this and they’re somewhat immunized to the scam now. Kind of like developing an antibody to a venom. People are more skeptical now.
Also, the way Lawfare/Coup does things gives them a large head start in the narrative shaping. And you are forced to catch up, which takes time. This is likely why the Dems want to rush things. They know, over the weeks, the claims will fall apart. So get impeachment done as fast as possible.
I hate all of this. It’s a joke, and an assault on the nation. Just trying to look at it strategically and analytically, in this instance from the eye of the Dems/Coup.
It’s not that they “hate President Trump”, they’d do the same to any Republican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘THEY’ are scared to death, needing to cover up all crimes, bribes and blackmail.
The ‘Hate’ argument is just nonsense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today, Adam Schiff simply lied. Not a word of his tirade came from the transcript of the president’s conversation with Zelensky. Schiff made it all up, and it didn’t resemble the actual transcript in any respect.
Apart from the fact that it shows once again what a disgusting liar Adam Schiff is, it shows the world how baselessness the Democrats’ case against Trump is. If Trump had actually said anything objectionable–let alone impeachable!–in his conversation with Zelensky, Schiff would have quoted it. But because the conversation was entirely innocent, Schiff couldn’t quote a line of it. He had to make schifft up, and that’s what he did.
Adam Schiff’s absurd tirade of lies demonstrates, as well as anything, that the Democrats’ Ukraine hysteria is another hoax. This must stop. We have had enough. Time to take action on these people.
When do you plan on taking action? I will join you.
I was talking with my mother today. She is a Cuban exile but left Catholicism when she left Cuba. She said there’s a spiritual war going on in the background ( that’s why right is wrong and wrong is right). Then challenged me to research how Pope Francis came to power when the other pope wasn’t dead- oh boy. Maybe after 4 more years Trump will be the pope and clean up the one world gov! Jk
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Francis” is not the pope.
https://www.barnhardt.biz/the-bergoglian-antipapcy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, this former altar boy, almost priest, has said this this good v evil…this pope is the Anti Christ…my Presby wife of 37 years agrees with me and she is a Protestor…LOL…/s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Trudeau, Francis, Obama, and many others in Australia, Macron in France, New Zealand were ‘placed’ in office…to open the last chapter of the US and the rest of the world to heel.
And then God decided that Donald Trump should answer prayers of a pretty simple request.
To make the world right again.
We need to understand, defend and act.
Karl Rove, not my favorite but politically astute, says Pelosi was forced into the impeachment zone as she’s lost control of her caucus:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/karl-rove-nancy-pelosi-was-forced-to-pursue-impeachment-inquiry
Nervous Biden and allies considering creating a super PAC for Joe as the Ukraine scandal hits and he starts to fade in favor of Warren:
Trump confidante Chris Ruddy is concerned about the White House’s readiness to fight impeachment:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/26/newsmax-ceo-ruddy-trump-wh-not-prepared-for-impeachment-battle-against-smartest-person-in-dc-pelosi/
One good thing in the Ruddy article is that he says POTUS has faced about 10,000 lawsuits in his career (and he’s used to winning them).
And that’s obviously how POTUS views the impeachment fight.
Politically, impeachment is going to be tough. Of course. However, if both Warren (elites dont want her) and Biden (Ukraine, China) are taking hits at the same time, then it can be workable. Particularly if Barr/Durham/Others do their jobs in the meantime, and can come in after POTUS is acquitted and start landing political punches on the Deep State and Biden.
Grassley, I believe, already has a Senate investigation into Biden and China. The Senate is talking about opening an investigation into Biden and Ukraine.
I have no fear of Warren. She’s too far left and Dem donors are openly saying they will abandon her for POTUS if she’s nominated.
The person who needs to get diminished here is Biden. It has begun, but it needs to continue. Hopefully the Senate GOP can help in that effort if and when they hold the impeachment trial.
All of this can still end up in a good place, but there is a lot of work to be done to ensure that occurs. IMO, the necessity (besides surviving impeachment trial) is to go full-force at Biden and dismantle his electability.
Information on Grassley’s investigation into Biden and China:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/grassley-invoking-uranium-one-probes-sensitive-biden-linked-obama-era-sale-to-china
Information about the Senate potentially opening up an investigation into Biden and Ukraine:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/26/u-s-senate-weighing-investigation-into-joe-bidens-ukraine-dealings/
Ukraine investigation would be done, apparently, via the Senate Homeland Security Committee (Ron Johnson, chair). Grassley chairs the Finance Committee.
It seems like the 3 year assault of Mueller would have prepared the Trump administration for another witch hunt, like impeachment. It is looking to be a do-over of the same stuff without the special counsel money and braintrust (at least on the surface).
If these investigations of Biden are going on, where are the hearings? Our side needs to be putting on a show too.
If Biden becomes tainted with a scandal, who will give the big bucks to the PAC? He is not teflon like the Clintons.
Also, the whole “impeachment as a given” conversation seems to assume that nothing in the battlefield will change with the IG and Durham investigations into the first coup attempt. becoming public.
Are the dems really going to rush off the cliff together?
Yeah, we need our “shows”. But I’d rather they come later than now. As great as it would be to have them now. See my comment in this string about political timing.
Biden is not a good fundraiser. Never has been. However, big-time players will donate large for him if they think he is “the” guy to beat Trump. Up to us/Team POTUS to make sure they do not see him as that.
Dems do seem prepared to run off the cliff. And the Lawfare Steel Dossier 2.0 rollout is designed to help. They have to rush it, before it falls apart, but they do seem locked-in.
My fear is that impeachment – if it happens as it appears to be – will demand all of the public’s attention, and the Coup and FISA scandal exposure might be relegated to a sideshow if it is unfolding at the same time.
Also, if the IG and/or Durham reports are devastatingly bad, wouldn’t they serve to scare off (from rushing into impeachment) some of the dems up for reelection in swing districts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, it will dominate the news, sadly.
Bad IG/Durham reports could scare off some Dems in swing districts. Part of the thinking for all the Dems rushing into impeachment, now, might be just try to throw it all on Trump and hope the voters believe that.
The Dems have nothing to run on. They’ve spent the last several years just going after POTUS. That’s likely at least part of why Pelosi seems to have warmed up to USMCA. That, and Prison Reform, are the only things I can think of that the Dems can say “we did that.”
One of the reasons I have not been too concerned with the Deep Staters avoiding indictments (up to this point in time) is the political calendar. As some have said here previously, the closer to the election the indictments and rustling comes the better it is for POTUS. The public has a short memory.
For example — if McCabe were indicted now, he could beat the charge before the 2020 election and be seen as vindicated and heroic prior to the election. Which is precisely what POTUS’ allies are calculating will be the outcome in an impeachment trial for POTUS.
However, if McCabe (and others) are charged closer to the election, the trials may yet be continuing at the election takes place. Of course we want indictments and guilty verdicts, but you have to consider the alternative (Greg Craig).
It’s much better to have the Deep State indicted and their trials “up in the air” when the election comes. That way, POTUS can assert their guilt without any ability of the Deep State to challenge those assertions. As many of us have little faith in DC or NYC juries (where some of the trials may be held), I’d rather have an ongoing trial at the time of the election rather than a not guilty result for the Coup members.
Based on the comments of forever-talking-Watergate Carl Burnstein, it seems like Barr and Durham are moving forward in their tasks:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/carl-bernstein-sources-say-william-barr-preparing-to-deliver-evidence-of-a-deep-state-conspiracy
Barr, like him or not, is a very smart man, and politically savvy. He understands the timelines here. He may not be all we want him to be (although I’m pretty content with him at the moment, personally), but he covered POTUS’ back on Muh Russia and he covered POTUS’ back on the Ukraine “whistleblower,” it seems.
Not every celebrity in Hollywood is a wacko like Alyssa Milano or Alec Baldwin (even though most are).
This is kind of cool.
So Trump rightly says at a private function that this “whistle” blower is almost a spy and that’s another scandal? I’m sick and tired of this
Amen!
There’s Is a collective sigh across the world today, everyone is tired of bullish!t with these democrates even democrates. The MSM is pushing all of this and my greatest expectations are that MSM is completely destroyed by this, the owners drawn and quartered. If they are not the biblical beast I don’t know what is.
When you say 1500 times “we got him now” and they pull out some doctored photo of trump in some compromised situation only to find it is number 1500 on the list of lies, democrats have even had a enough. Shiff? Who in their right mind elected that nut. There are not enough free phones in the world to explain his being elected.
The whole world would benefit from democrats being removed from power, they obstruct progress for everyone not just Americans.
Pitchforks, tar, and feathers time to get uncivilized.
I have a feeling this whole latest impeachment push is driven by the Deep State, meaning they have plenty of dirt on Dem leaders like Pelosi. It’s not the dipshits on the squad that are controlling her, it’s the CIA. Notice how all the “former” CIA agents that are now in congress suddenly came out in favor of impeachment. The hive is calling them home.
Indeed, Joe. And those former CIA agents had their campaigns bought by Soros.
Act Blue.
https://100percentfedup.com/who-are-these-three-female-democrat-former-intelligence-agents-running-against-popular-conservative-congressmenand-whos-behind-the-massive-funding-for-their-campaigns/
OK, did you provide the actual server for forensic analysis? If not, who not? Where is that server now……Game …Set….Match.
The local TV news is reporting the fake WB complaint as though it is gospel. It’s a propaganda piece.
“The Trump Trap”
Congrats to Donald Trump on his re election!
Today we watched Adam Schiff lie on national television to the entire world about Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian President.
“It was a “Schiff Show”
The Deep State has set a Ukrainian trap and they hope it will lead toward impeachment. Their seditious harassment of a lawfully elected president will only trigger a bigger trap set by Trump.
—Ben Garrison
Now is the time to spring the Standard Hotel trap on the pedophile/whatever Schiff…just do it with a Swat team please.
Indeed.
How in the hell are Democrats able to produce a piece of propaganda like this and have it read verbatim on every newscast in the country?
According to Mollie Hemmingway, here’s how –
It doesn’t matter that everybody who knows anything can see that it’s fake, it’s so deceptively written and misleading it will convince people who only watch local TV newscasts, as every single one (I checked several) are running with it as gospel truth and not even mentioning Crowdstrike or Burisma.
And the fact that it is all coordinated through the media. They’re part of the mechanics of it all.
If the “whistleblower” does turn out to be CIA, that will invalidate them automatically to at least half of the population. Rachel Maddow and her cohort can pretend we have a noble “intelligence community”, but that’s obvious bullish*t. Everybody knows that prior CIA Chief Brennan hates the president’s guts. Everybody knows about Schumer’s “six ways from Sunday”. Most people assume the CIA killed JFK. Everybody knows that the CIA is the business of lying and toppling governments. A CIA operative as a “whistleblower”? Gimme a break.
“Rasta don’t work for no CIA” – Bob Marley (“Rat Race”)
Truman and Kennedy, both Democrats, before the Democrats went insane, both came to despise the CIA.
And that was before they blew Kennedy’s head off.
No, it won’t because most of the population will never even know it was CIA.
New, very good piece on how the “whistleblower” complaint = Steele Dossier 2.0
https://nypost.com/2019/09/26/the-trump-ukraine-whistleblower-complaint-looks-just-like-steele-dossier-2-0/
As Sundance pointed out in a recent post, all the same hallmarks of Lawfare and the Coup. And the media is dutifully playing their part, just as in version 1.0
Funny how these things ALWAYS circle back to certain specific miscreant Democrats after years in such a pointed and practically poetic way.
Now that the CIA appears to be trying to remove President Trump from power, I’m much more concerned about President Trump’s safety.
JFK wasn’t safe because of them.
Appears?
WTF? The dems pull this whistlefarter stunt them go on vacation for two weeks? Must be so they can be available 24/7 for their enemedia accomplices.
Hopefully Horowitz will drop the FISA bomb on them while they are in respite from all the legislative heavy lifting they’ve been doing since their last month long vacation in August when they dreamed up the fake whistlefarter scam.
Methinks they are acting like cornered rats. Appears they opened more cans of worms in their desperate attempt to frame the President. Maybe they have gained knowledge of what’s in Horowitz’s report and/or got wind of Durham’s inquiry into Ukraine’s link with the dem coup attempt. Brennan et al must go down. This banana republic despotism cannot stand in America!
I’ll send a card to President Trump. I feel like he needs the motivation now.
—From the White House website:
“Here are a few simple things you can do to make sure your message gets to the White House as quickly as possible:
•If possible, email us! This is the fastest way to get your message to President Trump. https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
•If you write a letter, please consider typing it on an 8 1/2 by 11 inch sheet of paper. If you hand-write your letter, please consider using pen and writing as neatly as possible.
Please include your return address on your letter as well as your envelope. If you have an email address, please consider including that as well.
And finally, be sure to include the full address of the White House to make sure your message gets to us as quickly and directly as possible:
_The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500”
