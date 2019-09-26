Thursday September 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“The Long Trip” (story is in link, or picture)
previous
And He said to them
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Origin of Lawlessness
“What do you attribute the lawlessness to that currently plagues the nations?”
It is a product of the mystery of iniquity, which is Satan’s plan to undermine all God-given authority. He has been effectively working behind the scenes since the days of the Apostle Paul to bring the world to a state of chaos, with a specific purpose in mind (II Thes. 2:1-12).
The false religions that Satan introduced throughout the centuries all stand in direct opposition to the true Church, where righteousness is extolled as a virtue. Contrariwise, in the name of religion, which Karl Marx called “the opiate of the people,” terrorists shed the blood of innocent victims to promote their ungodly ideology. Sadly, we are only witnessing the tip of the iceberg. Make no mistake, the primary target of these extreme jihadists is Christians. Simply watch their training clips, and you will find that most of the images they are shooting at have the Cross of Christ embossed on them.
Satan also loves to sing the praises of theological liberalism! The Word of God that once influenced the lives of both the believer and unbeliever is no longer held up as the final authority. The new normal is there are no absolutes any more. The mantra of our day is, “Let every man do what’s right in his own eyes” (cf. Judges 21:25). As a result, our streets have become like the wild west with shootings and murders commonplace.
With no spiritual mooring to the Word of God, marriage has become optional with more and more couples living together. This is the seed plot for immorality and pornography which have become rampant, leaving the souls of men and women burdened with guilt and a sense of worthlessness. Satan has successfully undermined the authority of the home, which is foundational to any society. Every time he destroys a home it weakens the moral fabric of a nation.
Clearly Satan is behind these evil influences and every other evil known to mankind. He merely sets things in motion, and the flesh is more than willing to accommodate whatever sinful pursuit that is put before it. The goal of the evil one is to bring the world to the precipice of utter confusion. When he accomplishes this objective, he will introduce the Antichrist after the Rapture of the Church. The man of sin will step onto the stage of the world as a man of peace, with all the answers to the world’s ills that have eluded men. He will be an overnight sensation being the Devil’s “Answer Man.”
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-origin-of-lawlessness/
2 Thessalonians 2:1 Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him,
2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.
3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;
4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.
5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?
6 And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time.
7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.
8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:
9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,
10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.
Judges 21:25 In those days there was no king in Israel: every man did that which was right in his own eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true, so true!!
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
Even little dogs can find their inner wolf . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Sad. His family has, now, all gone on before him. I SO enjoyed when he his Mother, brother and his Father would join him on his program (via telephone) they were all exceptional people.
Larry’s book (one of them) “Dear Father, Dear Son” is outstanding.
🕊️
Hepatitis M@OohMyNose
Replying to @larryelder
We’ve all loved getting to know everyone in your family.
Thank you for sharing with us.
Larry with Mom and Dad. His Father stayed around until he was 96 y/o
CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES
08.16.2013
Photo by Sgt. Jacob Harrer
1st Marine Division
Staff Sgt. Randolph Elder was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his service as a Montford Point Marine, among the first African Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps after it was desegregated in 1941 by President Franklin Roosevelt. His sons, Larry and Kirk Elder, received the nation’s highest award to civilians on his behalf. Pictured left to right: Col. Jason Q. Bohm, 5th Marine Regiment commanding officer, Larry Elder, U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, California 48th District, Kirk Elder, and Sgt. Maj. Alberto Ruiz, 5th Marine Regiment sergeant major.
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/997349/montford-point-marine-posthumously-awarded-congressional-gold-medal
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good Interview 👍 on:
Melania Trump and Donald Trump
LikeLike
Good to hear her, and understand her ability to carry a big job.
LikeLike
🙃
LikeLike