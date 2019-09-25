Interesting Day – Includes 2:15pm Bilat With Ukraine President, and 4:00pm Presser…

The political planets are aligned to provide a considerably interesting day today.

If events happen as outlined in recent media reports, the White House will release the transcript of a call (underpinning a hearsay whistleblower complaint) between U.S. President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine (pictured below).

Additionally, the Intelligence Community Inspector General is expected to release research documents from his office showing a concerning political motive behind the hearsay whistleblower; a person who complained about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call while not actually hearing the call, or reading what the call content was all about.

Exactly when the call transcript and ICIG documents are going to be released is an unknown. President Trump has a 12:10pm bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. PM Abe is a very good friend of President Trump and together they have recently agreed to a set of sector specific trade deals; with more stuff in the works.

At 2:15pm things really get interesting, as President Trump and Ukranian President Zelenskyy will be holding their own bilateral meeting at the UNGA. Media cameras are generally present for a short Q&A at the start of every Bilat, and obviously the #1 topic will be this mysteriously alarming phone call; with an opportunity for President Zelenskyy to address the U.S. political narrative therein.

At 4:00pm President Trump will be holding a press availability concluding the UNGA.

How far into the mud the predictably combative U.S. media will attempt to take this press conference is anyone’s guess given the unknown possibilities within the late morning & early afternoon….

Talk about double standards….. That time in 2018 when three Democrat Senators threatened Ukraine if they didn't help Mueller investigate President Trump.https://t.co/sVcPlGvFwH — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 25, 2019

