Interesting Day – Includes 2:15pm Bilat With Ukraine President, and 4:00pm Presser…

The political planets are aligned to provide a considerably interesting day today.
If events happen as outlined in recent media reports, the White House will release the transcript of a call (underpinning a hearsay whistleblower complaint) between U.S. President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine (pictured below).
Additionally, the Intelligence Community Inspector General is expected to release research documents from his office showing a concerning political motive behind the hearsay whistleblower; a person who complained about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call while not actually hearing the call, or reading what the call content was all about.
Exactly when the call transcript and ICIG documents are going to be released is an unknown. President Trump has a 12:10pm bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. PM Abe is a very good friend of President Trump and together they have recently agreed to a set of sector specific trade deals; with more stuff in the works.
At 2:15pm things really get interesting, as President Trump and Ukranian President Zelenskyy will be holding their own bilateral meeting at the UNGA. Media cameras are generally present for a short Q&A at the start of every Bilat, and obviously the #1 topic will be this mysteriously alarming phone call; with an opportunity for President Zelenskyy to address the U.S. political narrative therein.
At 4:00pm President Trump will be holding a press availability concluding the UNGA.
How far into the mud the predictably combative U.S. media will attempt to take this press conference is anyone’s guess given the unknown possibilities within the late morning & early afternoon….
о Боже
Serbian – detected:
о Боже
o Bože
Oh my God!
https://translate.google.com/?hl=en#view=home&op=translate&sl=auto&tl=en&text=%D0%BE%20%D0%91%D0%BE%D0%B6%D0%B5
Google Translate is your friend 🙂
Also in Ukrainian, Russian or Bulgarian:
O (my) God!
Oh my Lord!
Good Gracious! etcetera
Probably also in Moldovan, which is actually derived from Romanian, yet is spoken in east Romania and in the UKRAINE. It looks like Romanian, a lot, simply because they used to be one language. But then they got seperated. Romanian only knows words written in Latin letters, but Moldovan was written in Cyrillic, although now also in Latin letters.
The Moldovan speaker call their language Romanian (at least the non-communist ones), even though th Romanians (and communist nationalist Moldovans) disagree,
In 2016 one scuzzy hacker guy, working out of offices in the US Midwest (perhaps those of the consulate of Ukraine), was messaging some reporter and that reporter switched to Romanian because the hacker said he was a Romanian.
And then he answered in something with looks like Romanian, yet the grammar and accents were wrong. So the reporter concluded that this guy must be a Russian (obviously LOL).
The thing is, that was Moldovan that he was answering in, not Romanian, yet Google Translate (nor similar services) does not support Moldovan… so how could he be answering in Moldovan?
Unless he really was a Moldovan, or Ukrainian…
Don’t know what it means, but it made me laugh anyway.
My GOD…for those not familiar with Russian alphabet…let’s pray pray for safety VSG/ESG PDJT & his FAMILY….
Boy, is the Swamp ever perturbed that Trump is taking down their bought-off candidate Biden.
Warren would have done it if Trump hadn’t, you knuckleheads.
I’m convinced Warren’s backers were behind this from the start. It only hurts Biden in the end and Trump will get smeared.
Trump will be locked and loaded today. I’m not worried at all. MAGA!!
A Treeper posted an interesting comment yesterday regarding the Ukranians, suggesting that they have had it up to there with leftist American politicians laundering their dirt and pushing them around for political benefit in order to punish their enemies. Which is the reason they have no qualms whatsoever dealing with President Trump.
That fact alone tells me that today will be one for the history books.
Ukraine! Whodathunkit???
Hello……..😎 I’m guilty of that post…
Louisiana, Nice battle last night with the Trolls…..good work
Should be an interesting day.
Who thinks that President Trump will be hearing the Ukrainian president say: “This man threatened me and the entire Ukrainian government to investigate the honest, hard-working, incorruptible Biden family! Please impeach and remove him!” ???
It is to laugh! DEMS have no idea what they have done to themselves. They are not just a circular firing squad, they are so full of hate that they are willing to destroy the entire party out of derangement.
Truly insanity is on the rise in Leftist America.
It will be an interesting day. I might even provide a donation to the Trump campaign. Not the Republicans as that is a waste of money, but Trump is an investment. I hope today ends with the biased media talking about who is Biden going hire as his lawyer for his upcoming indictment.
Here’s one for ya’ll:
“23 and ME”
If it goes as hoped then the press may be strangely reticent with their questions at 4.
JohninMK – The WH press “corpse” will just avoid the subject and float new accusations thinly disguised as questions.
I view the Biden takedown as a minor play in the scheme of things. All the opponent gets out of this is a bad excuse to blame Trump for Biden being exposed.
The left is very selective about the exposure it approves of – totally lawless and dishonest political class and press.
C’mon Treepers, you know how this is going to play out. WE all know that Zelenskyy is going to come out and say that no Trump didn’t do anything. We reached out to the U.S. He will back up Trump because it’s the truth- he may or may not get into Biden, if he was smart he would.
But after Zelenskyy talks and the Dem narrative is completely shattered the MSM (aka the DNC) and the Dems in the House and Senate will shift the narrative over to Trump is now colluding with the Ukraine.
I truly hope this is a warm up for President Trump. We long passed the opportunity to rip the bandaid off this wound to quickly expose those in America who work to divide us and deceive us.
The divide is deep and all the botched surgeries to stitch it up have left it to fester. Like a deep surgical infection, it must now be opened to the air to heal. If Barr keeps trying to stitch it over, a fatal infection will soon spread.
45 heralds Nation State at UN and Deep State demands impeachment…what else is new?
If this is American Trade War, then WE ARE WINNING!!! Negative rates are engulfing the EU and China…by definition, capitalism requires a cost of money…otherwise its socialism…
Ukraine in the past 10 years suffered tremendously like Syria and Libya as puppets of Global War…lets see if the new Ukraine President praises the BEST NATIONALIST IN HISTORY!
Not only did 3 Democrat senators threaten to withdraw aid to Ukraine in 2018 if Ukraine did not assist them with the persecution of Trump, another Democrat senator threatened them in 2019 if they allowed Biden’s corruption to be exposed.
Who are these DEMS? Can you find sources for their threats? I would like to spread the word!
me 2
My thought is that Biden is only “running” because he is being pressured by China ($$$).
He will have Michelle as his VP if he wins primary! Biden is deeply scared of winning——-or going to jail—– or both——so he bumbles everything he can to appear to be
“losing it”.
Would you please name them.
Check out Season 1 of Servant of the People on Netflix starring President Zelensky prior to his election in real life as President. Life mirrors art.
Dems like Booker on FOX this am pivoting to ‘these people desperately need this funding with the Russia shadow hovering over them’ crapola. How rich!
https://foreignpolicy.com/2015/02/04/inside-the-obama-administrations-about-face-on-arming-ukraine/
I wonder if President Zelenskyy will be cracking any jokes?
The MSM just did not believe PT and his warning. Lemmings to the end.
