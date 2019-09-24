September 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #978

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(406 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”You have delivered me from all my troubles,
and my eyes have looked in triumph on my foes. ” 🌟 -— Psalm 54:7
President Trump: “Today, it is a true honor to be the first President of the United States to host a meeting at the United Nations on religious freedom.”
***Praise: President Trump is the best, representing America beautifully
***Praise: First Day at UN went very well!
***Praise: Unemployment for disabled Americans is the lowest it’s ever been in history
🙏 Pray:
— for safe traveling and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they all attend meeting at UN, President Trump giving his speech (10:15am), do 5 Bilats, 1 multi-let and attends a reception (7;15pm)—that busy president of ours
— for no evil plotting against Pres. Trump, USA, & our allies by UN members
— truth be brought into sunlight on the “Whistleblower” and Joe/Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ukraine drama
— for Global Puppet/Stockholm Syndromed Greta Thumb-berg go back home and finish high school
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. border firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
— for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo and clean-break Brexit, French Yellow Vests
— for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/India, US/Australia, US/Japan, US/Brexited UK
— for protection for American children & young Landen
🦅 “The United States is founded on the principle that our rights do not come from government, they come from God. … Today with one clear voice, the United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, September 24, 2019 —
Good times, Good times.
This is something that Romney has a hard time remembering for some reason.
Don’t know why and do love it that our fantastic President Trump reminds him now and then.
The girl obviously is unwell…
Parents need to be taken behind the woodshed and beat like a drum.
I agree…according to Wikipedia she has Asperger syndrome, obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD), and selective mutism. And the look she gave President Trump as he walked past her at UN on Monday gave me the chills in a bad way. Whoever programmed her to hate and get angry… is evil.
By the way, she is flying home…in some kind of transportation that has 2 wings, propellers, a rudder and drinks lots and lots of gas….very very bad for climate. Go figure…little phony puppet.
Grandma, if my post ever shows up, my apologies for stepping on your comment. I can post little here at CTH that comes up the second I hit “post comment” and this is another time-taker. Life! LOL!
Lucille,
No, your post is perfect, too. And you mentioned “child abuser” which I meant to add to my comment.
Funny my comment didn’t show til a few mins later too. i must have outrun you out of the bin..Imagine that!…lol
I believe crew to sail the yacht back had to be flown over from Europe. Bottom line is more total air travel involved then if she had just flown round trip.
A completely exploited child. What is being done to her is child abuse and the Left sponsoring her couldn’t care less. It’s been indicated by some that she may have a form of autism–asperger’s syndrome. Obviously I have no knowledge of whether that’s true. Some of the symptoms which seem to fit are: “Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum, with generally higher functioning. People with this condition may be socially awkward and have an all-absorbing interest in specific topics.”
This is probably in his top 5 tweets of all time. One of the best things about him is “anybody can get it”. Black, White, Young, Old, Male, Female. You come at The Donald and Anybody Can Get It.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s the Pavlik Morozov of 2019:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pavlik_Morozov
Hope not. She’s been damaged enough. It’s hard to look at any photos of her and not see a soul in pain, and not the kind of environment -pain she’s talking about, but the mental environment of adults using a child like they are all stage mothers and she’s their ticket to the big time.
But was thinking the other day it wouldn’t be beyond them to turn her into an actual martyr if it would benefit their religion of environmentalism.
Sparkle Shirley! Sparkle!
President Trump’s salute to Greta is hilarious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her handlers will be working overtime tonight: The clip of the look of sheer, visceral hatred she gave the President when he walked by at the UN would have been an instant eye-opener for many people who would previously thought she was sweet little Greta.
And, as usual with Leftist morons, they overplayed their hand with her unhinged speech.
I predict she’ll be quietly shunted back to whatever Swedish hell-hole she came from.
I’m not sure Europeans consider her ‘sweet little Greta’. Speaking for Germany, here; There is a very established language construct that deals with interactions in everyday society; the use of the formal “You” with people who are not relatives or close friends, or, for children when talking with adults. This kid disregards that formality and won’t gain any traction because she is considered purposely rude, regardless of the message.
To Americans, she’s a snot-nosed kid who goes around lecturing people. Not much difference except that rules of propriety in Europe shield her from people calling out her bullshit. That rule doesn’t apply in the US, and the more she complains about it the more she’ll get. Her handlers miscalculated the protection she would get, as well as thinking getting kids out of school on a ‘Fridays for Future’ in the US would be taken for anything more than a free pass to skip school. Calling out the bullshit rules applies there as well.
When she goes to the PRC and sneers at them and gives them a rant or two, maybe I will pay attention.
LikeLike
These kids are being lied to and used. We all know man made global warming (don’t let them relabel it as climate change) is a fraud.
One day in the near future these kids are going to be adults in a world where the the polar ice caps didn’t melt and NYC wasn’t submerged in water after all. When they realize how they were misled they are going to be very, very angry at those who exploited them.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, Sweden has become the Moslem rape capital of the world. Send the little beedy eyed, child of the corn back to fix her own caliphate country. Jeezuss !
LikeLike
I saw this video of this girl after coming in from watching two of my grand daughters riding their horses up in the Aspen trees.
They looked so carefree and happy galloping their horses with their long hair flowing out behind them.
Then I came in and saw the clip of this girl snarling and growling her way through this speech and though she did not look well or happy.
My grand daughters are about the same age and I know that in a minute they will come in the house with their eyes shinning and their faces full of color, their hair all tangled up from the wind.
They will be laughing and talking about their ride and what they will be doing in school tomorrow.
And I looked at this climate change kid with her dull eyes and her unwashed flat hair and thought that she really needs help.
LOL hands down this is the Trump tweet of the day!
Was showing my mother (73yrs old) & my son (15yrs old) the CarpeDonktum video of Greta the Bad Seed giving president TRUMP that sinister evil glare, when in the middle of viewing it, President TRUMP tweeted the above hilarious tweet…all you could read was the first line & my son started laughing his @ss off as he read it aloud & guessed what President Trump would say, before we actually opened the tweet & read it. The boy was spot on LOL😂😂😂 NOW THAT WAS FUNNY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching her reminds me of the old horror movie where all the children become possessed by some mysterious evil force. What was it? Oh yeah, I think it was “Children of the Cornpop” or something like that.
Her Shakespearean delivery is a total fail.
LikeLike
Whew!!! Good thing her name isn’t Carrie. I’m afraid VSGPDJT may have gone up in flames from that satanic stare, 🙂
“The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons. Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron. 1 Tim 4:1-2
LikeLike
Remember when he said that in the debates, and everybody thought he was crazy. Now he willed it into Reality.
Desperately wish that Thomas Sowell had a place in the Trump Administration as a member of the economic team!
LikeLike
Both Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams were very anti-Trump in the beginning. It was very hard for me to drop both of them in spring of 2015 when I’ve been reading their work for decades thru the Orange Country Register. I waited six months, hoping they’ll get what Candidate Trump was trying to do..no change..so I threw out a stack of clippings of my favorites of Sowell and Williams’s works and never looked back. We had a Movement to push thru……and We Won! …and Hillary lost. What memories we all had….and more to come in 2020. MAGA.
Surprisingly, Thomas Sowell is 89.
One thing I remembered very well….Sowell intensely disliked B.O. and feared B.O.’s antics was going to set back the strides the civil rights movement had made in decades.
LikeLike
Gets repetitive towards the end….BUT!!! (very!) glad to see that the “culture problem” is *finally* being addressed in the U.S. by a lot of people – not a moment too soon. Thanks, An0maly!
I gotta hand it to the Dems/media… They’re going all out on Ukrainegate….. Almost like it was a set up
LikeLike
Ukraine-a-palooza.
LikeLike
“When The Smoke Clears..”
MEDIA STILL TRYING TO TURN A BIDEN SCANDAL INTO A TRUMP SCANDAL
Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was appointed to the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s leading energy producer.
Hunter was a given a large salary even though he knew nothing about the business. Biden was kicked out of the Navy Reserve in 2014 for repeated cocaine abuse. Shortly thereafter that he got the Burisma position. A crack pipe was found in Hunter’s rental car in 2017. When Burisma faced investigation for corruption, Joe bragged that he got the prosecutor fired. He threatened the country by saying he was going to see to it that Ukraine would not receive a billion dollars in loan guarantees from the U.S.
Now that media is pouncing on Trump for a perceived scandal that does not exist. They are fanning non-existent flames in order to launch another seditious investigation, when the real crook is Joe Biden.
When their anti-Trump smoke clears, perhaps everyone will see more clearly Joe’s own pay-for-play schemes. It should end his campaign for president.
—Ben Garrison
Not sure if this will post, but nice little clip of President Trump taking the media to task at the summit today, then telling them all he hoped they enjoyed it.
https://streamable.com/829j2
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/d8hes6/i_love_him/
Don’t know how he manages with these constant attacks.. God bless him for what he has done for Us..
Flashback……”gladly take slings and arrows for you…”
From Dr. Turley’s lips to God’s ear…
The ‘Howdy Modi’ Rally and the AWAKENING of a New Post-Globalist World!!!
Dr. Steve Turley
I saw a video on youtube this evening of Greta Thunberg (teenage “climate change activist”) meeting with former President Barack Obama (I was looking for a video to show to my Mom of what I thought looked like a brainwashed, hyper-programmed kid) so found this video of her meeting with the former President.
So, we noticed the logo “VOA” and I thought that referred to “Voice of America” – which it does – and I always thought the VOA was for the promotion of American values and our way of life, famous for making broadcasts across the Iron Curtain during the Cold War.
Now it seems to me it is clearly being used to promote a line of propaganda (about “climate change”) with a FORMER President who believes in that and was for the Paris Climate Accord –
so, this is little video was paid for by the American taxpayers to promote a “pro-climate change” viewpoint –
this is wrong, IMHO!
from Wikipedia re VOA:
Voice of America
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Jump to navigationJump to search
“VOA” redirects here. For other uses, see Voice of America (disambiguation) and VOA (disambiguation).
For information about vandalism-only accounts on Wikipedia, see WP:VOA
Voice of America
VOA logo.svg
Type International public broadcaster
Country United States
Founded February 1, 1942; 77 years ago
Headquarters Wilbur J. Cohen Federal Building
Washington, D.C.
Owner U.S. Agency for Global Media
Official website
voanews.com
Voice of America headquarters in Washington, D.C.
MENU0:00
Yankee Doodle, the interval signal of Voice of America
Voice of America (VOA) is a U.S. government-funded state owned[1] multimedia agency which serves as the United States federal government’s official institution for non-military, external broadcasting. It is the largest U.S. international broadcaster. VOA produces digital, TV, and radio content in more than 40 languages which it distributes to affiliate stations around the globe. It is primarily viewed by foreign audiences, so VOA programming has an influence on public opinion abroad regarding the United States and its leaders.[2]
VOA was established in 1942,[1] and the VOA charter (Public Laws 94-350 and 103-415)[3] was signed into law in 1976 by President Gerald Ford. The charter contains its mission “to broadcast accurate, balanced, and comprehensive news and information to an international audience”, and it defines the legally mandated standards in the VOA journalistic code.[4]
VOA is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, an independent agency of the U.S. government.[5] Funds are appropriated annually by Congress under the budget for embassies and consulates. In 2016, VOA broadcast an estimated 1,800 hours of radio and TV programming each week to approximately 236.6 million people worldwide with about 1,050 employees and a taxpayer-funded annual budget of US$218.5 million.[2][4]
Some commentators consider Voice of America to be a form of propaganda.[6][7] However, VOA’s Best Practices Guide states that “The accuracy, quality and credibility of the Voice of America are its most important assets, and they rest on the audiences’ perception of VOA as an objective and reliable source of U.S., regional and world news and information.”[8] Surveys show that 84% of VOA’s audiences say they trust VOA to provide accurate and reliable information, and a similar percentage (84%) say that VOA helps them understand current events relevant to their lives.[
