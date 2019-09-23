September 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #977

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(407 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 ” Let evil recoil on those who slander me; in your faithfulness destroy them.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 54:5
    —————–
    ***Praise: President Trump is safely in the Trump Tower in NYC for UN meetings
    ***Praise: President Trump’s visits to TX and Ohio is a success
    ***Praise: TX: 774,400 new jobs added since Pres. Trump was elected
    ***Praise: TX: #1 producer of oil and natural gas in USA—and production is BOOMING under President Trump
    ***Praise: OH: 17,900 manufacturing jobs created since President Trump was elected
    ***Praise: Unemployment rate for Black women hit 4.4% — a record low!
    ***Praise: 73% of jobs created in 2nd quarter were filled by Americans outside of labor force.

    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe traveling and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they all attend meeting at UN and do 6 Bilats (Pakistan, Poland, NZ, Singapore, Egypt, So Korea)
    — for no evil plotting against Pres. Trump, USA, & our allies by UN members
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
    — all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their So. border firmly against violent African Invaders
    — for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
    — for Hong Kong protesters, BoJo and no-deal Brexit, French Yellow Vests
    — for Trade Deals: USMCA, US/Japan, US/UK (Post Brexit), US/India, US/Australia
    — for protection for American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Land Of Liberty *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We stand proudly in defense of liberty and we are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, September 23, 2019 —

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:29 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:30 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:31 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:32 am

  22. US says:
    September 23, 2019 at 12:37 am

    What a weekend! Glued to Conservative Treehouse to keep up with the Trumpman Show. Los Angeles fundraiser, San Diego double Wall, Australian State Visit, helicopter presser, HowdyModi, Alexander Platt paper plant, New York UNGA. We do not deserve this great man. Trump will be the best President in our history.

