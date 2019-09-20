President Trump and Prime Minister Morrison Joint Press Conference – Noon Livestream…

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be holding a joint press conference from the East Room at approximately Noon ET.
[UPDATE: Video Added, Transcript will follow]
WH Livestream Link – Fox10 News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
.
Advertisements
What a mind. What a way with words. What a man. What a great President !
LikeLiked by 3 people
I assume Andrew is a nice person!
HA!!😂
LikeLike
So did they ask him about his treasonous promises to a Foreign leader?
LikeLike
Nope. The story is fizzling out as the MSM realizes that a President can discuss anything he wants with another world leader without getting the permission of the media, Congress, or intelligence community. The MSM also realizes that whistleblower was not the source, but got the info from someone else. Which now would implicate whoever leaked to the whistleblower. This sounds like a Comey move. A disgruntled IC official do not get a promotion and she (cough cough) leaked info to a friend who then went to the WAPO and NYT. Gee I womder who could that be? Cough cough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who do you think it was?
I’ve not been following this……on vacation😉
LikeLike
What a great President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope that Australian Prime Minister Morrison isn’t as corrupt as his predecessor Prime Minister Malcolm Turncoat.
LikeLike
We’ll also be having our dinner outside in the Garden this evening. :p
Cheers !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alexander Downer?….High Commissioner to the UK/Trump attempted coup and Aussie financial conduit to the Clinton RICO outfit, aka Clinton Foundation….Think PDJT brought that up in a WH secure setting….if one exists in his Deep State riddled Admin…..
LikeLiked by 1 person