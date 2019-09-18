Some Guy Did Something – Judge Denies Bail for Sketchy Airline Mechanic Caught Tampering With GPS…

After disclosing his prayers of death for the infidels; and after telling investigators he was acting on behalf of his “evil side”; and after finding out his brother is a member of ISIS in Iraq; and after finding pro-ISIS propaganda videos on his cell phone celebrating ISIS mass murders, which he shared with friends and family; well, U.S. justice officials and the FBI now suspect a more “disturbing” motive behind airline employee Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani who was caught tampering with the American Airline GPS system.
Gee, ya think?
Top men.
The DOJ and FBI are on the case, folks. They have “suspicions”.
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge cited new evidence of potential terrorism sympathies Wednesday in denying bail for a longtime mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner that prosecutors say could have caused it to crash with 150 people aboard.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley imposed pretrial detention for Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at the hearing in Miami federal court.
The new evidence presented by prosecutors includes that Alani has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the Islamic State extremist group as well as statements Alani made about wishing Allah would use “divine powers” to harm non-Muslims.
Alani, 60, also recently sent a $700 wire transfer to someone in Iraq — where he has extended family — and had videos on his cellphone depicting Islamic State mass murders he shared with others, prosecutors said. In addition, the new evidence shows Alani traveled to Iraq in March but did not disclose that to authorities after his arrest.
“You may be very sympathetic to terrorists,” Judge McAliley told Alani at the hearing. “That’s very disconcerting.”
Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Iraq who has worked as an airline mechanic for 30 years, with no prior criminal record. He’s not charged with a terror-related crime, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Medetis said the potential links to the Islamic State give rise to the possibility his actions had a darker purpose.
Alani told agents after his arrest earlier this month that, “Out of my evil side, I wanted to do something,” Medetis said, adding that the statement was recorded by the FBI. (read more)
Islam is not compatible with Western values or western religion. I guess there are nice moslums. I guess. And they would surly be more comfortable living among their own in their own countries.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hoosier, I have no idea of there are some nice Moslems. I guess your guess could be correct. In the late 70’s I went to university with a lot of Iranians. They were nice, to my face at least. I was young and did not have the knowledge I have now, so who knows.
But WE all knew about this guy way before the FBI and DOJ admitted what we already knew.
I am fearful the FBI and DOJ will allow or cause a lot of Americans great harm or death before they are brought to their knees.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are many Iranians who are Christian. They mostly fled to various cities in the US, mainly L.A. , after the fall of the Shah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least they were not practicing Muslims. A Chador is not a good look for Western Women. There is a fine line between both factors.
LikeLike
That’s likely “the plan” sir.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Islam is bent on REMOVING Western civilization. Full stop.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. Yes, it is, and the sick among us welcome it with open arms.
How the hell are we going to fix this mess is my question. Damn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The name tells me all I need to know.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Amadhis are “nice”. However they are considered heretics by the Shites & Sunnis and are often persecuted and killed by other branches of Islam.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmadiyya
When you hear about a muslim shopkeeper wishing a happy Christmas to his Christian customers and then being killed by another muslim, that shopkeeper is likely Amadhi and the killer likely Sunni or Shia.
LikeLike
Keep looking in all transportation related jobs for them. They always turn up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
American Airlines Head of HR was asked to comment but declined.
He seemed confused.
LikeLike
@0:20 – Officials are trained to de-escalate these type of situations.
LikeLike
Will we ever learn?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have learned Abster. When will our government do what is necessary to keep Americans safe?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, in denying bail, that judge certainly took a step in the right direction.
LikeLike
Omar’s Brother Lover Husband?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marie Harf! Well, dayum. How you doin’ girl? Nice to see you workin’ again.
Abdul-Majeed says “Hi”, and wants you to have his baby. Also he was going to ask to borrow some money for bail, but apparently he doesn’t need that now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ami i the only one who thinks Marie Harf is hawt?
LikeLike
she’s a schnauzer!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until Harf speaks.
LikeLike
Probly.
LikeLike
Ackman, yeah, you must be. Her deep seated ugly comes from her mouth which is fed by her inner terrorist. I wouldn’t touch that dawg with your hands. If I knew I was going to be within 30 ft of that thing, I’d get a tetanus AND a rabies shot.
No matter how attractive their outside might be, it’s be like tangling with one of the visitors from the sci fi series V.
SamFox
LikeLike
Yeah, I have a wierd vulnerability to incredibly bad, but attractive, spokeswomen for the Ozero regime.
It explains my Jen Psaki infatuation as well.
ill pray for strength.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew that whole union story was a crock of made up bullshit!!
Apparently the Islamists think we’re all as crazy as the Democratic Party in this country. It’s apparent that Omar or whatever her real name is, thinks we’re all as stupid and gullible as the people who voted for her are.
Don’t worry folks the premier law enforcement, is on the case….sarc off
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too. I have been around the airline industry since 1960…presently have a DIL who is a FA with AAL. the first time, I heard about it..I told her..watch..this is not union related.
Geeze, it is hard being ..right…all the time..that is what I tell my family..LOL!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine the reaction if at an airport a sign says, all our aircraft mechanics are Christians.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This narrative keeps evolving.
First, we were told his actions revolved around union/labor disputes. Now this.
Then, we were told the actions posed was no real danger to the plane. When will that story change?
An interesting angle here is the age. Sixty is very old for an operational jihadi. I can’t think of any other that old. Fort Hood shooter was 39 when he attacked. I think that is the oldest. (9/11 leader was 33, if anyone was wondering). Most of these individuals are under 30, or just over.
As with Fort Hood, this person was a professional working in a high skill field. This probably explains the age discrepancy, but the fact that ISIS et all are beginning to recruit this demographic is troubling. It also points to a significant security issue coming down the road as the first and second generations of post-9/11 jihadis advance in professions capable of providing greater access to sensitive fields.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Keeler, I can’t “like” your comment, but I agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
keeler, Prez Trump was right with his ‘muslim ban’. It just didn’t go far enough.
SamFox
LikeLike
“That’s very disconcerting” the judge said. So I guess the grounds for denying bail is upsetting the “Religion of Peace” narrative that exists in the judge’s head? I’m so sorry Judge McAliley’s world view has been so shaken /s – NOT. These people who are supposedly in charge of our public safety need to WAKE UP! It is downright scary that they can be so blinded/brainwashed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Disconcerting? I say it would not be uncommon for a judge to think like that given Mueller purged FBI material of anything that MIGHT be offensive to Islam.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/documents-obtained-by-judicial-watch-reveal-fbi-training-curricula-purged-of-material-deemed-offensive-to-muslims/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“My evil side” ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
WTH?!
LikeLike
Like Frosted Mini-Wheats. Except with death and destruction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They know what they know…but they just don’t know
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, FBI/CIA are making progress. At least he’s a mechanic and not someone wanting to learn how to fly a plane, not learn to take off or land a plane.
Give em another 20 years (if we exist) and they will have them pushed out to baggage check in. Surely they won’t have friends who would like to check in a special bag.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m happy that the judge in Miami dade county wasn’t playing around. This guy can’t be trusted but will get a fair trial- lucky bum 💯
LikeLike
Ha! With people like Alani I’m glad I no longer have a “need” to fly, only a “want” to now. I have no desire to be on a plane with Pilot M0hammed, co pilot – same name and plane mechanic – same or similar name.
No thank you. If I can’t drive my vehicle myself, I’m happy to stay home..
LikeLiked by 1 person
More of the cost of our political correctness-There has to be overwhelming evidence that protected classes are guilty before our Federal agencies will act, lest they be called bigots or sued or suffer political consequences. This person could have sabotaged several planes in one day and killed a thousand people.
If Comey and Co were vetting people who have access to airplanes, infrastructure, FBI networks, etc. instead of having affairs with their co-workers and spying on Hillary Clinton’s political enemies, our country would be a lot safer place.
Honestly, does anything the Dems cate about make our country better or safer? Rhetorical question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strok and Lisa Page are the source of the story that they were having an affair. They made it up to try to explain the thousands of text / sms messages between them. They knew that the number ( how many ) of the text / sms would be made public. they did not anticipate the contents of many would be made public. My guess was they thought it better to be accused of an affair, than a seditious coup attempt to overthrow the President of USA. But thats just my opinion, I could be wrong. There is even a text where Lisa Page says to strok , you have been working a lot lately you should go home and spend some time with your wife.
LikeLike
Islam is like a virus that lies dormant in its host, but if it breaks out, all bets are off.
Frankly, it scares the heck out of me that people like this guy are anywhere near airplanes or power facilities or any other high risk activity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Alani told agents after his arrest earlier this month that, “Out of my evil side, I wanted to do something,” Medetis said, adding that the statement was recorded by the FBI.”
Hmmm…I thought the FBI only wrote their notes in pencil…someone at the FBI knows what a recording device is?
Shocked.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Out of my evil side, I wanted to do something,”
Behold the schizophrenia resulting from trying to assimilate into a normal work-a-day western life style, while still maintaining the Islamic background. Here are the roots of all of the “sudden jihadi” incidents. The hatred and urge-to-violence never goes away, it just gets temporarily tamped down for a while, until it finally emerges.
The guy even knows that it’s wrong. It probably even frightens him. He uses the word “evil” to describe the thoughts. Another victim of the psychosis that is Islam.
LikeLike
WSB, those recording devices are tricky, doncha know. You never know when there will be gaps in the recording, or they won’t work at all. It’s been a problem ever since Rose Mary Woods (and even before, probably).
LikeLike
I agree with this terrorist. Islam is evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Don’t let anyone tell you that Muslims are right wing. Islam is just communism with a god.”
John Mcguirk
LikeLiked by 2 people
statements Alani made about wishing Allah would use “divine powers” to harm non-Muslims.
“You may be very sympathetic to terrorists,” Judge McAliley told Alani
You MAY, MAY?
How about MAY DAY, MAY DAY.
Give me a break!
LikeLike
Since leftists and their intimidated friends in the corporate world are so politically correct, so open minded and so in love with diversity, we should allow them to prove their sincerity and show us how racist the rest of us are
How about a new rule?
All leftists and their handmaidens must fly on planes worked on by mechanics with names like Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani
And all of us racists must fly on planes worked on by mechanics with names like John Smith
Something tells me the lines at the leftist terminals will be very short
LikeLike
The religion of “peace”; that is, the peace of the graveyard when all the infidels are dead. Their religion is promoted by missionaries from Hell…sign on, or we kill you.
There are supposed to be one billion moslems alive at the moment. I don’t doubt some of the more lax, or lapsed moslems are pretty much “live and let live” types. But even if the foaming jihadi radical element is less than 10% of the total, that is a LOT of foamers!
This is not a time or situation for the idiocy of “pc”. Just look at the mind-boggling lunacy of Scandinavia, Europe and UK to see civilization turned lemmings as the “leaders” of those places assure their native populations that all is right.
LikeLike
I don’t know of any instance in which a Muslim doing an act like this is not Islamic terror related.
This guy apparently came prior to 9/11/01 but it seems they’re all turn out the same.
The “moderate Muslim” is supposedly a very rare breed, according to Iman Taslhidi. And basically he says they’re not really following all of Islam when they are.
This past 9/11 anniversary was a stark reminder why we should have stopped Muslim immigration to this country. They are incompatible and hostile to Western Civilization. Their goal is to spread their religion and make Sharia the law of the land. The ones that are not committing terror acts are installing themselves in positions of power, like Omar, and local governments.
It’s hard to believe that after 9/11/01, it is reported that we have immigrated to this country over 2 million Muslims. GWBush was so quick to tell us “Islam is the religion of peace”. The peace is when Islam is the law of the land the end result. Then there is peace.
People should watch Lauren Southern’s new film on youtube, Borderless. It describes also incompatible nationalities into Western culture.
If Catholic Charities, or Lutheran Charities, etc., or other “faith based charities” doing government work were making a concerted effort to convert these refugees, etc., into Christians, it would be a different matter. But they don’t care about saving souls, it seems. Christians don’t spread their religion by the sword like Muslims, but by the power of the Holy Spirit.
I have to get my parents’ house on the market next year, this is the home I grew up in and it is breaking my heart. But facebook and google installing themselves in the neighboring town is the final straw. But an equally big reason why I will not be moving back to central Ohio is because of the influx of Muslims/Somalians into Columbus. They say Columbus is the second highest population of Somalians next to Minneapolis. Every time we go to Polaris and Easton malls it feels like we are in a foreign country. And the worst part about it is I know it was all orchestrated. It won’t be long until we have a Muslim sitting on the City Council, just like Nashville.
LikeLike
Two kinds of Muzlims…ones that want you dead and the ones that will watch it happen.
LikeLike
At this rate and with these mental people who are our judges, we will have another 9-11 again, and we will forget all the lessons from that one as well.
LikeLike
“Kill the unbelievers wherever you find them.” Koran 2:191
“Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood.” Koran 9:123
“When opportunity arises, kill the infidels wherever you catch them.” Koran 9:5
“Terrorize and behead those who believe in scriptures other than the Qur’an.” Koran 8:12
“Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels.” Koran 8:60
LikeLike