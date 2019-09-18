Some Guy Did Something – Judge Denies Bail for Sketchy Airline Mechanic Caught Tampering With GPS…

After disclosing his prayers of death for the infidels; and after telling investigators he was acting on behalf of his “evil side”; and after finding out his brother is a member of ISIS in Iraq; and after finding pro-ISIS propaganda videos on his cell phone celebrating ISIS mass murders, which he shared with friends and family; well, U.S. justice officials and the FBI now suspect a more “disturbing” motive behind airline employee Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani who was caught tampering with the American Airline GPS system.

Gee, ya think?

Top men.

The DOJ and FBI are on the case, folks.  They have “suspicions”.

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge cited new evidence of potential terrorism sympathies Wednesday in denying bail for a longtime mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner that prosecutors say could have caused it to crash with 150 people aboard.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley imposed pretrial detention for Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at the hearing in Miami federal court.

The new evidence presented by prosecutors includes that Alani has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the Islamic State extremist group as well as statements Alani made about wishing Allah would use “divine powers” to harm non-Muslims.

Alani, 60, also recently sent a $700 wire transfer to someone in Iraq — where he has extended family — and had videos on his cellphone depicting Islamic State mass murders he shared with others, prosecutors said. In addition, the new evidence shows Alani traveled to Iraq in March but did not disclose that to authorities after his arrest.

“You may be very sympathetic to terrorists,” Judge McAliley told Alani at the hearing. “That’s very disconcerting.”

Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Iraq who has worked as an airline mechanic for 30 years, with no prior criminal record. He’s not charged with a terror-related crime, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Medetis said the potential links to the Islamic State give rise to the possibility his actions had a darker purpose.

Alani told agents after his arrest earlier this month that, “Out of my evil side, I wanted to do something,” Medetis said, adding that the statement was recorded by the FBI. (read more)

54 Responses to Some Guy Did Something – Judge Denies Bail for Sketchy Airline Mechanic Caught Tampering With GPS…

  1. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Islam is not compatible with Western values or western religion. I guess there are nice moslums. I guess. And they would surly be more comfortable living among their own in their own countries.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. A2 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Keep looking in all transportation related jobs for them. They always turn up.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Abster says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Will we ever learn?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. SwampRatTerrier says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    Omar’s Brother Lover Husband?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. bofh says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Marie Harf! Well, dayum. How you doin’ girl? Nice to see you workin’ again.

    Abdul-Majeed says “Hi”, and wants you to have his baby. Also he was going to ask to borrow some money for bail, but apparently he doesn’t need that now.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Ackman420 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Ami i the only one who thinks Marie Harf is hawt?

    Like

    Reply
  7. Blind no longer says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    I knew that whole union story was a crock of made up bullshit!!
    Apparently the Islamists think we’re all as crazy as the Democratic Party in this country. It’s apparent that Omar or whatever her real name is, thinks we’re all as stupid and gullible as the people who voted for her are.
    Don’t worry folks the premier law enforcement, is on the case….sarc off

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Annie says:
      September 18, 2019 at 11:16 pm

      Me too. I have been around the airline industry since 1960…presently have a DIL who is a FA with AAL. the first time, I heard about it..I told her..watch..this is not union related.
      Geeze, it is hard being ..right…all the time..that is what I tell my family..LOL!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. Graham Pink says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Imagine the reaction if at an airport a sign says, all our aircraft mechanics are Christians.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. keeler says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    This narrative keeps evolving.

    First, we were told his actions revolved around union/labor disputes. Now this.
    Then, we were told the actions posed was no real danger to the plane. When will that story change?

    An interesting angle here is the age. Sixty is very old for an operational jihadi. I can’t think of any other that old. Fort Hood shooter was 39 when he attacked. I think that is the oldest. (9/11 leader was 33, if anyone was wondering). Most of these individuals are under 30, or just over.

    As with Fort Hood, this person was a professional working in a high skill field. This probably explains the age discrepancy, but the fact that ISIS et all are beginning to recruit this demographic is troubling. It also points to a significant security issue coming down the road as the first and second generations of post-9/11 jihadis advance in professions capable of providing greater access to sensitive fields.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. dissonant1 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    “That’s very disconcerting” the judge said. So I guess the grounds for denying bail is upsetting the “Religion of Peace” narrative that exists in the judge’s head? I’m so sorry Judge McAliley’s world view has been so shaken /s – NOT. These people who are supposedly in charge of our public safety need to WAKE UP! It is downright scary that they can be so blinded/brainwashed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Patience says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    “My evil side” ???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Don McAro says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    They know what they know…but they just don’t know

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Brant says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Hey, FBI/CIA are making progress. At least he’s a mechanic and not someone wanting to learn how to fly a plane, not learn to take off or land a plane.

    Give em another 20 years (if we exist) and they will have them pushed out to baggage check in. Surely they won’t have friends who would like to check in a special bag.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Tiffthis says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    I’m happy that the judge in Miami dade county wasn’t playing around. This guy can’t be trusted but will get a fair trial- lucky bum 💯

    Like

    Reply
  15. bambamtakethat says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Ha! With people like Alani I’m glad I no longer have a “need” to fly, only a “want” to now. I have no desire to be on a plane with Pilot M0hammed, co pilot – same name and plane mechanic – same or similar name.

    No thank you. If I can’t drive my vehicle myself, I’m happy to stay home..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Austin Holdout says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    More of the cost of our political correctness-There has to be overwhelming evidence that protected classes are guilty before our Federal agencies will act, lest they be called bigots or sued or suffer political consequences. This person could have sabotaged several planes in one day and killed a thousand people.

    If Comey and Co were vetting people who have access to airplanes, infrastructure, FBI networks, etc. instead of having affairs with their co-workers and spying on Hillary Clinton’s political enemies, our country would be a lot safer place.

    Honestly, does anything the Dems cate about make our country better or safer? Rhetorical question.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tim says:
      September 19, 2019 at 12:00 am

      Strok and Lisa Page are the source of the story that they were having an affair. They made it up to try to explain the thousands of text / sms messages between them. They knew that the number ( how many ) of the text / sms would be made public. they did not anticipate the contents of many would be made public. My guess was they thought it better to be accused of an affair, than a seditious coup attempt to overthrow the President of USA. But thats just my opinion, I could be wrong. There is even a text where Lisa Page says to strok , you have been working a lot lately you should go home and spend some time with your wife.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Magabear says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Islam is like a virus that lies dormant in its host, but if it breaks out, all bets are off.

    Frankly, it scares the heck out of me that people like this guy are anywhere near airplanes or power facilities or any other high risk activity.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. WSB says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    “Alani told agents after his arrest earlier this month that, “Out of my evil side, I wanted to do something,” Medetis said, adding that the statement was recorded by the FBI.”

    Hmmm…I thought the FBI only wrote their notes in pencil…someone at the FBI knows what a recording device is?

    Shocked.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bofh says:
      September 18, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      “Out of my evil side, I wanted to do something,”

      Behold the schizophrenia resulting from trying to assimilate into a normal work-a-day western life style, while still maintaining the Islamic background. Here are the roots of all of the “sudden jihadi” incidents. The hatred and urge-to-violence never goes away, it just gets temporarily tamped down for a while, until it finally emerges.

      The guy even knows that it’s wrong. It probably even frightens him. He uses the word “evil” to describe the thoughts. Another victim of the psychosis that is Islam.

      Like

      Reply
    • dissonant1 says:
      September 18, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      WSB, those recording devices are tricky, doncha know. You never know when there will be gaps in the recording, or they won’t work at all. It’s been a problem ever since Rose Mary Woods (and even before, probably).

      Like

      Reply
  19. Justin Green says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    I agree with this terrorist. Islam is evil.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Mike says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    “Don’t let anyone tell you that Muslims are right wing. Islam is just communism with a god.”

    John Mcguirk

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. bambamtakethat says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    statements Alani made about wishing Allah would use “divine powers” to harm non-Muslims.

    “You may be very sympathetic to terrorists,” Judge McAliley told Alani

    You MAY, MAY?

    How about MAY DAY, MAY DAY.

    Give me a break!

    Like

    Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Since leftists and their intimidated friends in the corporate world are so politically correct, so open minded and so in love with diversity, we should allow them to prove their sincerity and show us how racist the rest of us are

    How about a new rule?

    All leftists and their handmaidens must fly on planes worked on by mechanics with names like Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani

    And all of us racists must fly on planes worked on by mechanics with names like John Smith

    Something tells me the lines at the leftist terminals will be very short

    Like

    Reply
  23. hoghead says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    The religion of “peace”; that is, the peace of the graveyard when all the infidels are dead. Their religion is promoted by missionaries from Hell…sign on, or we kill you.

    There are supposed to be one billion moslems alive at the moment. I don’t doubt some of the more lax, or lapsed moslems are pretty much “live and let live” types. But even if the foaming jihadi radical element is less than 10% of the total, that is a LOT of foamers!

    This is not a time or situation for the idiocy of “pc”. Just look at the mind-boggling lunacy of Scandinavia, Europe and UK to see civilization turned lemmings as the “leaders” of those places assure their native populations that all is right.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Kaco says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    I don’t know of any instance in which a Muslim doing an act like this is not Islamic terror related.

    This guy apparently came prior to 9/11/01 but it seems they’re all turn out the same.

    The “moderate Muslim” is supposedly a very rare breed, according to Iman Taslhidi. And basically he says they’re not really following all of Islam when they are.

    This past 9/11 anniversary was a stark reminder why we should have stopped Muslim immigration to this country. They are incompatible and hostile to Western Civilization. Their goal is to spread their religion and make Sharia the law of the land. The ones that are not committing terror acts are installing themselves in positions of power, like Omar, and local governments.

    It’s hard to believe that after 9/11/01, it is reported that we have immigrated to this country over 2 million Muslims. GWBush was so quick to tell us “Islam is the religion of peace”. The peace is when Islam is the law of the land the end result. Then there is peace.

    People should watch Lauren Southern’s new film on youtube, Borderless. It describes also incompatible nationalities into Western culture.

    If Catholic Charities, or Lutheran Charities, etc., or other “faith based charities” doing government work were making a concerted effort to convert these refugees, etc., into Christians, it would be a different matter. But they don’t care about saving souls, it seems. Christians don’t spread their religion by the sword like Muslims, but by the power of the Holy Spirit.

    I have to get my parents’ house on the market next year, this is the home I grew up in and it is breaking my heart. But facebook and google installing themselves in the neighboring town is the final straw. But an equally big reason why I will not be moving back to central Ohio is because of the influx of Muslims/Somalians into Columbus. They say Columbus is the second highest population of Somalians next to Minneapolis. Every time we go to Polaris and Easton malls it feels like we are in a foreign country. And the worst part about it is I know it was all orchestrated. It won’t be long until we have a Muslim sitting on the City Council, just like Nashville.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Sporty says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    Two kinds of Muzlims…ones that want you dead and the ones that will watch it happen.

    Like

    Reply
  26. dimbulbz says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:01 am

    At this rate and with these mental people who are our judges, we will have another 9-11 again, and we will forget all the lessons from that one as well.

    Like

    Reply
  27. JoeMeek says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:02 am

    “Kill the unbelievers wherever you find them.” Koran 2:191
    “Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood.” Koran 9:123
    “When opportunity arises, kill the infidels wherever you catch them.” Koran 9:5
    “Terrorize and behead those who believe in scriptures other than the Qur’an.” Koran 8:12
    “Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels.” Koran 8:60

    Like

    Reply

