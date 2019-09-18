President Trump Selects Robert O’Brien as National Security Advisor…

Posted on September 18, 2019 by

Robert C O’Brien (pictured left) is currently the State Department’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.  A founding partner of the Los Angeles-based law firm Larson O’Brien.

NYT – Mr. O’Brien served with Mr. Bolton when he was President George W. Bush’s ambassador to the United Nations and has advised Republican candidates like Mitt Romney, Scott Walker and Ted Cruz. In both the Bush and Obama administrations, Mr. O’Brien worked on an initiative to train lawyers and judges in Afghanistan.  (link)

People describe O’Brien as similar to his friend John Bolton without the virulent twitchy trigger finger. In his capacity as special envoy for hostage affairs, O’Brien wrote a letter to Swedish prosecutors urging them to release A$AP Rocky.  According to CBS O’Brien’s work “on Rocky’s case endeared him to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and one of his top advisers.”

CBS’s Margaret Brennan gives a good outline here:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Military, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

62 Responses to President Trump Selects Robert O’Brien as National Security Advisor…

  1. Bendix says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Not half bad to look at, is he, ladies?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Zy says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Which way does this go? Bolton, Kudhnet connections? Bulldog negotiator?

    Like

    Reply
  3. bearlodgeblog says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Where he stands depends on where he sits. It appears he will follow Trump’s lead, and can think and accomplish tasks.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Bigly says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Trust trump.

    Don’t like state department cause Colin Powell worked there and he setup scooter Libby

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. fanbeav says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    I heard he was recommended by Pompeo. If so, I give him the benefit of the doubt!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. mg says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    I have plenty of doubts with this booosh, mittens lackey.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    IMO: The only candidate not tied to Deep Staters.
    Pompeo-vetted to boot.
    👍🏼

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. AnotherView says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    “endeared him..to..Kusher”……I don’t like the sound of that. The Kushvankas have way too much influence as it is. And none of it good.

    Like

    Reply
  9. mycroftxxx000 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    I’ll let you know after I find out what the left thinks on the if they hate him scale…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. lurker2 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    If he’s loyal, keeps his lips zipped, and he understands that President Trump is the boss, then it’s all good.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. L. Gee says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    If Trump can withstand Bolton’s “drumbeat of war” (which he did–no sweat), then I don’t foresee any problems with this gentleman. After all, if O’Brien doesn’t work out, Trump can always fire him and hire someone else!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    M$M tries to conflate “Advisor” with “Operator”.

    IMO the job of the National Security ADVISOR is to get the President the info, options, assessments, potential scenarios and operational considerations he needs to make the best possible decisions … including how to organize, adapt and oversee for success.

    President Trump needs an advisor who can run the process, not sway the decision, and strategically tap his entire Cabinet to magnify leverage and deliver outcomes on multiple fronts.

    Seems that with each passing month, his Cabinet is expanding their agendas domestically, and now internationally … and this from what we can see publicly.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Bendix says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    I get this nervous feeling in the pit of my stomach, a “here we go again” sensation, with the announcement of new appointments.
    It’s so hard, what our president is undertaking.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      September 18, 2019 at 1:42 pm

      If Richard Grenell likes him it’s a good choice

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 18, 2019 at 1:45 pm

      NO one has put together a better Cabinet … that DELIVERS again and again.

      Let’s not forget that SOME appointments get made to flush out the America-LAST weasels in Congress and the Administration … during Candidate Selection, in Senate Confirmation and through interactions the job.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Abster says:
        September 18, 2019 at 1:52 pm

        I agree with you, BKR. PTrump has been at this a few years. He’s learned a lot…fast!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • skipper1961 says:
        September 18, 2019 at 2:12 pm

        BKR,
        A while ago, while analyzing the “turn-over rate” @ the WH, it dawned on me! Mr. Trump, being a world-class BUSINESSMAN, has perfected the “Art” of hiring “contractors” i.e. Tillerson, to execute a plan, or detail. Tillerson arranged for the red carpet treatment (and the reigning in of the Saudis). And once that “contract” had been fulfilled? NEXT!! “Just (complicated) business, folks”.

        Like

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        September 18, 2019 at 2:25 pm

        AND almost ALL of them, even to sub-cabinet level, have to be approved by Mitch, and old turtle is doing everything he can to make sure PDJT is surrounded by snakes leakers and swamp pond scum.

        Like

        Reply
    • bofh says:
      September 18, 2019 at 1:53 pm

      This position didn’t need deep-state deals for Senate approval, so presumably was a good opportunity for the boss to get someone he genuinely liked. I’m happy if PDJT is happy. And Amb. Grennell’s approval is a plus for me as well.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. CharterOakie says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    Three CBS know-nothings blathering on about things they…don’t know.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. dawg says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    I’m of the opinion that it doesn’t really matter because President Trump makes his own decisions. If he proves useful, he’ll keep him, if not, he’ll fire him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    If he dosnt work out then PDJT will replace him. That’s what is great about having a CEO as POTUS- your either a live wire or dead weight. No political hacks needed.As I would tell my artillery section – put your finger in this cup of water and pull it out, if the hole dont fill up your indispensable.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • LULU says:
      September 18, 2019 at 2:11 pm

      Most seem to be under the faulty impression that the President vets all candidates for any position in the WH. That he somehow chooses them all by himself. We’ve already heard that many of his early “mistakes” were persons recommended by the likes of Condoleeza Rice and other GOP big guns. (PDJT was a businessman; not a swamp denizen.) Most have – or seem to have – no experience in corporate business where executives do come and go and more come and they too may go. (I always called it “Creative Turnover” when the HR types were whining.)

      So I tend to give our President a break. I am not in his shoes. I do not know everything he has to deal with. What is in his mind. And I don’t believe I am better suited than he to determine what he should do and whom he should do it with.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Margaret Berger says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Grennell is impressive. He pushes the Trump doctrine of America First. His endorsement is reassuring. Not that it matters, but it never hurts, Grennell is the best looking man in the government.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    President Trump just did a little presser before boarding AF1 -with Mr. O’Brien

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Sherri Young says:
    September 18, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Having voluntarily lived in Los Angeles would usually be a negative aspect for me. In this case, I like the idea of an advisor who would be more in touch with the idea of human and drug smuggling via our southern border.

    Here is his bio from his law firm’s website. Pretty impressive.

    https://www.larsonobrienlaw.com/attorney-detail/robert-c-o-brien

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Elle says:
    September 18, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Okay, I’ll translate for ya’ll.

    First, this is from the NYT. Think of what they say as coming from the mouth of an ugly old gutter-snipe. They lay awake at night, feverishly thinking of ways to make Trump look bad. So when they say he “served with”, does that mean he was Bolton’s BFF or does it mean that they both served under the Bush Administration – never once speaking to each other or being in the same room together? They say he “has advised Republican Candidates”. Yah. Pfff. So have I. I spoken with a few of my representative now and then and gen them my advice too.

    For their base, linking him to Bush and Scott Walter and Mitt Romney makes Trump Orange man B.A.D. That it also gives conservatives angst is just a side benefit.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s