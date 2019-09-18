President Trump Selects Robert O’Brien as National Security Advisor…

Robert C O’Brien (pictured left) is currently the State Department’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. A founding partner of the Los Angeles-based law firm Larson O’Brien.
NYT – Mr. O’Brien served with Mr. Bolton when he was President George W. Bush’s ambassador to the United Nations and has advised Republican candidates like Mitt Romney, Scott Walker and Ted Cruz. In both the Bush and Obama administrations, Mr. O’Brien worked on an initiative to train lawyers and judges in Afghanistan. (link)
People describe O’Brien as similar to his friend John Bolton without the virulent twitchy trigger finger. In his capacity as special envoy for hostage affairs, O’Brien wrote a letter to Swedish prosecutors urging them to release A$AP Rocky. According to CBS O’Brien’s work “on Rocky’s case endeared him to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and one of his top advisers.”
CBS’s Margaret Brennan gives a good outline here:
Not half bad to look at, is he, ladies?
He looks like a lawyer to me. That said, I’ll keep an open mind.
Pj, hahhahaaaaa
If looks is the main qualifier then I want Melania.
Not a qualifier, just an extra added attraction.
Cannot offer much in that regard, but if a photo surfaces of him playing his bagpipes alongside AG Barr, I’ll probably code.
Meh. I actually think Wilbur Ross looks sharper. Just my $0.02.
Wilbur definitely has ‘that appeal’.
Sometimes looks don’t have that much to do with it.
The eyes. O’Brien has sort of dead eyes. Wilbur is a sparkler…
That’s certainly a qualifier for the Javanka’s. Not that I endorsed Bushie NeoCon Bolton either.
DC is such a Swamp, Who you gonna call????
Javanka may be the only two people in the WH, that PDJT trusts completely. They have earned every true MAGA patriot’s respect.
Screw Brietbart and those that continue to attack them directly or indirectly.
Looks like a swamp creature to me.
Which way does this go? Bolton, Kudhnet connections? Bulldog negotiator?
Where he stands depends on where he sits. It appears he will follow Trump’s lead, and can think and accomplish tasks.
Trust trump.
Don’t like state department cause Colin Powell worked there and he setup scooter Libby
I heard he was recommended by Pompeo. If so, I give him the benefit of the doubt!
Unlike the NYT & CBS LOL spin- According to CBS O’Brien’s work “on Rocky’s case endeared him to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and one of his top advisers.”
Well she’s a “reliable” reporter. I don’t believe the Kushner reference at all.
I have plenty of doubts with this booosh, mittens lackey.
IMO: The only candidate not tied to Deep Staters.
Pompeo-vetted to boot.
👍🏼
I’ll give the President the benefit of the doubt
Quite certain he is tied to Deep Staters: served Mitt Romney and Scott Walker in their presidential campaign, already received an endorsement from Mitts.
Don’t think it matters because he needs to serve President Trump or he’s out.
Unlike Mittens who is a scumball !!! Thanks again Utah, for absolutely Nothing!!!
“ a man of highest integrity.” Romney so envious.
not envious – just plain jealous
What President, Romney?
That would be President Trump. Thanks.
Could Mittens be trying to sabotage the nomination by endorsing O’Brian? I will go with Pompeo’s endorsement and PDJT’s judgement.
Thank you! Javanka haters be damned.
“endeared him..to..Kusher”……I don’t like the sound of that. The Kushvankas have way too much influence as it is. And none of it good.
So you don’t like USMCA or the tax cuts or Asia respecting us? Duly noted.
AnotherView is just spouting what Bannon and Brietbart spun while Bannon was busy undermining PDJT during his WH tenure and the immediate after period. He wouldn’t say it now, since PDJT has allowed him back into the MAGA tent, but those folks who don’t pay attention just haven’t gotten the memo yet that Javanka bashing is just so yesterday among the Bannonistas.
That article is probably fake news. Do you trust it?
FTA: “Ivanka Trump leads a workforce advisory board meeting at the Boys & Girls Club; ”
Maybe you have Ivanka mixed up with her father. She’s the one busy worldwide in her niche — WORKFORCE.
Her father is the one busy running USA (and impacting the world).
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/Photos/This-week-in-Washington/12190/ph1/
I’ll let you know after I find out what the left thinks on the if they hate him scale…
Also Uniparty Burr, etc.
“You can always judge a man by the quality of his enemies.”
Oscar Wilde
I’d like to add,
“You have enemies?
Good.
That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”
Winston S. Churchill
🇺🇸MMXX🇺🇸
If he’s loyal, keeps his lips zipped, and he understands that President Trump is the boss, then it’s all good.
If Trump can withstand Bolton’s “drumbeat of war” (which he did–no sweat), then I don’t foresee any problems with this gentleman. After all, if O’Brien doesn’t work out, Trump can always fire him and hire someone else!
M$M tries to conflate “Advisor” with “Operator”.
IMO the job of the National Security ADVISOR is to get the President the info, options, assessments, potential scenarios and operational considerations he needs to make the best possible decisions … including how to organize, adapt and oversee for success.
President Trump needs an advisor who can run the process, not sway the decision, and strategically tap his entire Cabinet to magnify leverage and deliver outcomes on multiple fronts.
Seems that with each passing month, his Cabinet is expanding their agendas domestically, and now internationally … and this from what we can see publicly.
OTOH, with a Bush or Obama, they needed the answer, not the options.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny how Grennell says so much more with so much less “filler” than Romney.
… Perhaps because Grennell puts America FIRST.
“true supporter of @realDonaldTrump” – say no more, I’m sold.
I get this nervous feeling in the pit of my stomach, a “here we go again” sensation, with the announcement of new appointments.
It’s so hard, what our president is undertaking.
If Richard Grenell likes him it’s a good choice
NO one has put together a better Cabinet … that DELIVERS again and again.
Let’s not forget that SOME appointments get made to flush out the America-LAST weasels in Congress and the Administration … during Candidate Selection, in Senate Confirmation and through interactions the job.
I agree with you, BKR. PTrump has been at this a few years. He’s learned a lot…fast!
BKR,
A while ago, while analyzing the “turn-over rate” @ the WH, it dawned on me! Mr. Trump, being a world-class BUSINESSMAN, has perfected the “Art” of hiring “contractors” i.e. Tillerson, to execute a plan, or detail. Tillerson arranged for the red carpet treatment (and the reigning in of the Saudis). And once that “contract” had been fulfilled? NEXT!! “Just (complicated) business, folks”.
AND almost ALL of them, even to sub-cabinet level, have to be approved by Mitch, and old turtle is doing everything he can to make sure PDJT is surrounded by snakes leakers and swamp pond scum.
This position didn’t need deep-state deals for Senate approval, so presumably was a good opportunity for the boss to get someone he genuinely liked. I’m happy if PDJT is happy. And Amb. Grennell’s approval is a plus for me as well.
Three CBS know-nothings blathering on about things they…don’t know.
I’m of the opinion that it doesn’t really matter because President Trump makes his own decisions. If he proves useful, he’ll keep him, if not, he’ll fire him.
That.
If he dosnt work out then PDJT will replace him. That’s what is great about having a CEO as POTUS- your either a live wire or dead weight. No political hacks needed.As I would tell my artillery section – put your finger in this cup of water and pull it out, if the hole dont fill up your indispensable.
Most seem to be under the faulty impression that the President vets all candidates for any position in the WH. That he somehow chooses them all by himself. We’ve already heard that many of his early “mistakes” were persons recommended by the likes of Condoleeza Rice and other GOP big guns. (PDJT was a businessman; not a swamp denizen.) Most have – or seem to have – no experience in corporate business where executives do come and go and more come and they too may go. (I always called it “Creative Turnover” when the HR types were whining.)
So I tend to give our President a break. I am not in his shoes. I do not know everything he has to deal with. What is in his mind. And I don’t believe I am better suited than he to determine what he should do and whom he should do it with.
Grennell is impressive. He pushes the Trump doctrine of America First. His endorsement is reassuring. Not that it matters, but it never hurts, Grennell is the best looking man in the government.
President Trump just did a little presser before boarding AF1 -with Mr. O’Brien
Margaret Berger,
And in that same “not that it matters” vein, Ambassador Grennell is, I believe, President Trump’s first openly gay cabinet member. I wonder how the “alphabet people” (LGBTUVWXYZ) square that circle of hate for Mr. trump?
AAAH! I meant Mr.Trump, NOT Mr. trump! Sorry, Mr. President.
Having voluntarily lived in Los Angeles would usually be a negative aspect for me. In this case, I like the idea of an advisor who would be more in touch with the idea of human and drug smuggling via our southern border.
Here is his bio from his law firm’s website. Pretty impressive.
https://www.larsonobrienlaw.com/attorney-detail/robert-c-o-brien
Okay, I’ll translate for ya’ll.
First, this is from the NYT. Think of what they say as coming from the mouth of an ugly old gutter-snipe. They lay awake at night, feverishly thinking of ways to make Trump look bad. So when they say he “served with”, does that mean he was Bolton’s BFF or does it mean that they both served under the Bush Administration – never once speaking to each other or being in the same room together? They say he “has advised Republican Candidates”. Yah. Pfff. So have I. I spoken with a few of my representative now and then and gen them my advice too.
For their base, linking him to Bush and Scott Walter and Mitt Romney makes Trump Orange man B.A.D. That it also gives conservatives angst is just a side benefit.
