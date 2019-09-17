Stand With Corey….

Corey Lewandowski is exploring a run for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire:
New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now! https://t.co/WlI11PaQ7M
— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019
New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now! https://t.co/WlI11PaQ7M
— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019
Thank you @realDonaldTrump. No collusion no obstruction — the American people know it, and lll continue to remind them. #Senate2020. #StandwithCorey https://t.co/l157pZLgqV
— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019
Thank you @realDonaldTrump. No collusion no obstruction — the American people know it, and lll continue to remind them. #Senate2020. #StandwithCorey https://t.co/l157pZLgqV
Corey is a Patriot!
LikeLiked by 21 people
The Party of Impeachment mocks the Constitution on the day it was adopted. Then, in the face of their contempt, Corey defiantly launches a bid for the Senate. Bravo! sweet!
LikeLiked by 14 people
He also learned a thing or to about trolling from the master.
LikeLiked by 7 people
lemontree,
Not only trolling, but trolling THEM TO THEIR FACES!!! In front of God, and the whole country!!!!!!! This guy’s got stones “to roll on”!!!! HAHAHAHAHA!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Where can I donate?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He has to announce his campaign first. Otherwise, there is nothing to donate to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, it was more a comment relating to eager anticipation and a show of support, but thanks!
I just donated $100 to Lawfare. Don’t get upset. Hear me out. I used to be worried about Lawfare, but they are worse than the Miami dolphins. Impeachment, emoluments, taxes, subpoenas, Mueller, Kavanaugh, Cohen, Dean. what a cluster! They are the worst strategist I have ever seen. Their incompetent handling of these hearings are driving voters to Trump. Keep up the good work. We all need to support and send a check to Lawfare. Sorry Tom fitton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill, I respect the thinking. Its like donating to AOC, and if you’ve got the cash to donate to lawfare, and ALSO donate to say,..Lowandowski, I personally approve.
Kind of like, if you are in a blue stste, stuck with a blue Senator, instead of sending them nasty emails which aren’t going to do any good, tell them you heartily approve of what they are doing.
Reverse psychology, why not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
scslayer,
From my visit to the website, I would guess he is “counting clicks” and building a mailing list? Fine w/me. I’ll send him some $$$. Someone needs to rid Cow Hampshire of that oxygen thief, jean shaheen.
I expect the tech overlords will be redirecting traffic to “thpartacuth” booker by mistake? I know “bing” offered thpartacuth, until I completed typing.
K I gotta say this-He’s SMOKIN’ HOT.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Quite right – (and just so y’all know I am NOT a dude)
Yup. It’s that Alpha Male thing, once again. Hubba hubba.
So Nads and company helped him launch his campaign today – sweet!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Couldn’t have gotten a better commercial!
I’d love for Sundance to do a whole article on his thoughts about today’s sh!tshow, including favorite clips and lots of snark.
At least he won’t have to spend money developing ads. Nerkle and company provided waaaayyyyyy more clips than Corey can possibly use in one campaign!
Does the House have an elevator?
LikeLike
America Stands with you, Corey.
May the Lord Bless you.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ll be donating!
Seriously, today was a great kick off for a campaign. Corey! Get you site up F.A.S.T!!!!
SD probably everyone knows the great meme video of Liewatha you just tweeted is from “Annie Get Your Gun” with the great Betty Hutton.
All you musical freaks should know that there’s a CD with both the Hutton AND Judy Garland soundtracks of the show. It’s awesome.
Here’s your chance Treepers (rather than bemoan like Eyeors) Taking this public risk, he needs to be able to show significant numbers.
Looks like Nads and company helped launch his campaign today – sweet!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The link is a mess. Totally unusable.
And there is tracking software (which my system blocked) embedded.
Careful folks!!!
Thanks for the heads up Boss.
Did you try it directly from Corey’s twitter (not the hyperlink here)? Seemed ok to me.
No. I used the link here. And it is not OK.
Use this instead:
http://standwithcorey.com/
The URL has one “tracker”, Google analytics, which is blocked in my browser by uOrigin. This is of course very common, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good thing. Anyway, we should all know about these things and manage accordingly.
I didn’t get any kind of warning while using the link provided here and I usually DO get them.
Link’s been fixed…
Thank you!
Thanks for catching it Boss!
Red Light Naked Nadler’s Please.
Please do not ever use the words “naked” and “Nadler” in the same sentence again. 😦 Maybe not even in the same day!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Talk about needing brain bleach!
Armpit britches Nadler?
That was the only real news that came out of today’s Congressional circus…shouldn’t be surprising he chose today to make the announcement as he would get little MSM coverage any other day.
Good man.maturing well.
Years ago while still in the financial services/wealth management business, I had clients with two residences (three actually) Husband was a legal resident of New Hampshire and wife was a legal resident of Florida. They had an IRS Private Opinion that this was entirely legal for tax purposes. Maybe your second home should be in New Hampshire. Support Corey and be creative about it!
I support him. I knew he was destined for big things the first time I heard him give a speech.
CNN, NYSlimes or WaPoop article alleging some sort of seamy affair in his background per an unnamed source coming in 3…2…..
Let’s all agree to NOT get upset when that occurs as we can all agree that yellow urinalism is now S.O.P. for the DemonRAT/ Deep State Mockingbird Fake News Media.
I await the launching of, and am ready to click on Corey’s website donation button.
Unnamed source. Do the Demoncraps have any other kind? Maybe not until DiFi gets the Chinese monkey off her back!
I DO like your description: ‘yellow urinalism’. Could not be a better descriptor of our current media.
Isn’t New Hampshire the state where you can drive over and give any address and then vote?
In our town we are asked for photo ID. However, my understanding is you can register on Election Day then if unable to prove residency can cast a ballot. The ballot is supposedly kept separate, ostensibly to be used if the count is close and if you can provide ID at later date. Not perfect by a long shot. 2017, I personally received a letter from the N.H. Secretary of State that my name was used twice to cast ballots. Small town, under 3,000 population. I’m the only one with my name in town. I followed up with the SOS office, never heard back from them. Followed up with the registrar of votes for my town who told me they were never notified and that was the first they had heard of it. BTW, very close election, Trump lost state by a little under 3,000 votes and we lost a Senate seat by 700 votes.
And Corey has my vote, unequivocally. There is a former General running , good guy conservative, but we need a brawler and Corey appears to be able and willing to fight back.
Sounds like certain evidence of voter fraud. You know – the thing that democrats assure us doesn’t exist.
nadle
verb | na•dle | na-dəl
1 : to unknowingly reveal one’s blatant incompetence, self-centeredness, and mean-spirited nature
2 : to annoy a large group of people continuously
3 : to be a shmuck
Now it makes sense. Corey’s about to start a Senate run, so the dems drag him into the town square and hire a bully to beat him up. But it didn’t work out like they planned. Dodge, weave, counter punch, and he walked away clean. Now it’s his turn. Senate investigations into Lawfare, anyone? Gonna suck to be them. Hey, when the far left wing of a political party decides to engage in a political fight to the death, say “OK” and finish them off.
Why would the Senate investigate lawfare? They’re on the same side.
Rhoda R,
I think trapper was ruminating on Mr. Lewandowski’s election, then perhaps his assignment on “strategic” committees ?
I’d love to see him in the Senate, but New Hampshire is tough state for a MAGA Republican, or any Republican, to get elected in. I’d sooner see him move to a Southern state and primary one of the many terrible GOP Senators from reliably Republican states.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Sununu
Where you get that idea, from the NYT or WaPo.
Governor Sununu is a Republician.
Governor Sununu is the kind of Republican who can get elected in New Hampshire – a state that went very narrowly for Hillary. I just hope that New Hampshire Republicans run their strongest candidate.
I’d rather see him in Kentucky to get rid of the Turtle.
Corey can beat Shaheen, John… Two Republicans have already declared and many key people in the NHGOP have already backed a horse (thinking Corey was not getting in). Bailing on a candidate after you’ve endorsed him/her is a back look here in NH, but people will do it if Corey officially is in (and may urge the other two to ease out early). Shaheen will be 73 in January and is looking and acting like every year of it these days… I think she will look like the female ‘Corn Pop’ Biden next to a young, high-energy, highly-informed Corey L…. And we will push for having a debate every other day if he is the Republican candidate.
Are they dragging him back in?
Is it true that sitting Senators or Congressman get 6 weeks notice
before submitting to urinalysis ?
Corey kicked some serious ass today! I have been laughing my butt off! 🤣🤣
I love to see a Republican giving it back to the Dems.
Any one here from Goffstown?
Brentwood
I hope sundance is working on his written response to the loathsome Lawfare prosecution attempt against Corey. The Dem jackal “consultant” put on a dramatic performance that only a Dem stacked DC Grand Jury or like minded dupe might be influenced by. Who was that smiling, smirking nitwit in the back left (of the screen) that was trying to add credibility to the fictional farce.
This Lawfare spectacle might influence the New Hampshire Dem electorate. The state might still have an anti Trump Dem majority of voters in it but a Senate run by Corey is worth the try. He is likely the best GOP chance.
You’re the man, Corey. Awesome show.
I agree. He was great. Any day SJL gets slapped down is a good day but he had several good zingers.
indeed
What a circus.
Best part of today was Corey held is own pretty well while under the lawfare congressional “staff” attorney’s questioning. Based on that alone, I’m donating to his campaign. If you haven’t seen the lawfare cross exam of Corey, it’s worth watching.
Corey showed again he DEFINITELY doesn’t shave with Gillette…..
“Good looking” men use a machete.
I don’t believe in coincidences. Lewandowski used the House hearing to launch his Senate bid. The Democrats provided the platform and gave him plenty of campaign material just by being themselves. That’s the kind of WINNING I can get behind.
He has a pretty good mentor… and has learned well.
I watched much of the hearing and many of the uncomfortable moments. I think he did a fine job today. Shame on those pesky, no platform, no honor Dems. Shame, shame and triple shame.
Democrat Congressman: “Are you the hitman, the bagman, the lookout, or all of the above?”
Corey Lewandowski: “I think I’m the good looking man actually.” pic.twitter.com/O3XkcMBt5f
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019
Democrat Congressman: “Are you the hitman, the bagman, the lookout, or all of the above?”
Corey Lewandowski: “I think I’m the good looking man actually.” pic.twitter.com/O3XkcMBt5f
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019
Someone had to do it. pic.twitter.com/wo3qeeCKrR
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 17, 2019
Someone had to do it. pic.twitter.com/wo3qeeCKrR
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski on Witch Hunt Against the President:
“I think that this Fake Russia Collusion narrative is the greatest crime committed against the American people in our generation, if not ever.” pic.twitter.com/195LO4uDmK
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski on Witch Hunt Against the President:
“I think that this Fake Russia Collusion narrative is the greatest crime committed against the American people in our generation, if not ever.” pic.twitter.com/195LO4uDmK
Rep. Eric Swalwell: “So every note that you take of the President you put in a safe? How big is that safe?”
Corey Lewandowski: “It is a big safe, Congressman there’s a lot of guns in there.”
Epic. pic.twitter.com/IRtz6cD02a
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019
Rep. Eric Swalwell: “So every note that you take of the President you put in a safe? How big is that safe?”
Corey Lewandowski: “It is a big safe, Congressman there’s a lot of guns in there.”
Epic. pic.twitter.com/IRtz6cD02a
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 144,006 other followers
Follow
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Corey is a Patriot!
LikeLiked by 21 people
The Party of Impeachment mocks the Constitution on the day it was adopted. Then, in the face of their contempt, Corey defiantly launches a bid for the Senate. Bravo! sweet!
LikeLiked by 14 people
He also learned a thing or to about trolling from the master.
LikeLiked by 7 people
lemontree,
Not only trolling, but trolling THEM TO THEIR FACES!!! In front of God, and the whole country!!!!!!! This guy’s got stones “to roll on”!!!! HAHAHAHAHA!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Where can I donate?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He has to announce his campaign first. Otherwise, there is nothing to donate to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, it was more a comment relating to eager anticipation and a show of support, but thanks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just donated $100 to Lawfare. Don’t get upset. Hear me out. I used to be worried about Lawfare, but they are worse than the Miami dolphins. Impeachment, emoluments, taxes, subpoenas, Mueller, Kavanaugh, Cohen, Dean. what a cluster! They are the worst strategist I have ever seen. Their incompetent handling of these hearings are driving voters to Trump. Keep up the good work. We all need to support and send a check to Lawfare. Sorry Tom fitton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill, I respect the thinking. Its like donating to AOC, and if you’ve got the cash to donate to lawfare, and ALSO donate to say,..Lowandowski, I personally approve.
Kind of like, if you are in a blue stste, stuck with a blue Senator, instead of sending them nasty emails which aren’t going to do any good, tell them you heartily approve of what they are doing.
Reverse psychology, why not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
scslayer,
From my visit to the website, I would guess he is “counting clicks” and building a mailing list? Fine w/me. I’ll send him some $$$. Someone needs to rid Cow Hampshire of that oxygen thief, jean shaheen.
I expect the tech overlords will be redirecting traffic to “thpartacuth” booker by mistake? I know “bing” offered thpartacuth, until I completed typing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
K I gotta say this-He’s SMOKIN’ HOT.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Quite right – (and just so y’all know I am NOT a dude)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. It’s that Alpha Male thing, once again. Hubba hubba.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Nads and company helped him launch his campaign today – sweet!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Couldn’t have gotten a better commercial!
I’d love for Sundance to do a whole article on his thoughts about today’s sh!tshow, including favorite clips and lots of snark.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At least he won’t have to spend money developing ads. Nerkle and company provided waaaayyyyyy more clips than Corey can possibly use in one campaign!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does the House have an elevator?
LikeLike
America Stands with you, Corey.
May the Lord Bless you.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ll be donating!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously, today was a great kick off for a campaign. Corey! Get you site up F.A.S.T!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ll be donating!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD probably everyone knows the great meme video of Liewatha you just tweeted is from “Annie Get Your Gun” with the great Betty Hutton.
All you musical freaks should know that there’s a CD with both the Hutton AND Judy Garland soundtracks of the show. It’s awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s your chance Treepers (rather than bemoan like Eyeors) Taking this public risk, he needs to be able to show significant numbers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Nads and company helped launch his campaign today – sweet!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The link is a mess. Totally unusable.
And there is tracking software (which my system blocked) embedded.
Careful folks!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the heads up Boss.
LikeLike
Did you try it directly from Corey’s twitter (not the hyperlink here)? Seemed ok to me.
LikeLike
No. I used the link here. And it is not OK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Use this instead:
http://standwithcorey.com/
LikeLike
The URL has one “tracker”, Google analytics, which is blocked in my browser by uOrigin. This is of course very common, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good thing. Anyway, we should all know about these things and manage accordingly.
LikeLike
I didn’t get any kind of warning while using the link provided here and I usually DO get them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link’s been fixed…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for catching it Boss!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Red Light Naked Nadler’s Please.
LikeLike
Please do not ever use the words “naked” and “Nadler” in the same sentence again. 😦 Maybe not even in the same day!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Talk about needing brain bleach!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Armpit britches Nadler?
LikeLike
That was the only real news that came out of today’s Congressional circus…shouldn’t be surprising he chose today to make the announcement as he would get little MSM coverage any other day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good man.maturing well.
LikeLike
Years ago while still in the financial services/wealth management business, I had clients with two residences (three actually) Husband was a legal resident of New Hampshire and wife was a legal resident of Florida. They had an IRS Private Opinion that this was entirely legal for tax purposes. Maybe your second home should be in New Hampshire. Support Corey and be creative about it!
LikeLike
I support him. I knew he was destined for big things the first time I heard him give a speech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN, NYSlimes or WaPoop article alleging some sort of seamy affair in his background per an unnamed source coming in 3…2…..
Let’s all agree to NOT get upset when that occurs as we can all agree that yellow urinalism is now S.O.P. for the DemonRAT/ Deep State Mockingbird Fake News Media.
I await the launching of, and am ready to click on Corey’s website donation button.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unnamed source. Do the Demoncraps have any other kind? Maybe not until DiFi gets the Chinese monkey off her back!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I DO like your description: ‘yellow urinalism’. Could not be a better descriptor of our current media.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t New Hampshire the state where you can drive over and give any address and then vote?
LikeLike
In our town we are asked for photo ID. However, my understanding is you can register on Election Day then if unable to prove residency can cast a ballot. The ballot is supposedly kept separate, ostensibly to be used if the count is close and if you can provide ID at later date. Not perfect by a long shot. 2017, I personally received a letter from the N.H. Secretary of State that my name was used twice to cast ballots. Small town, under 3,000 population. I’m the only one with my name in town. I followed up with the SOS office, never heard back from them. Followed up with the registrar of votes for my town who told me they were never notified and that was the first they had heard of it. BTW, very close election, Trump lost state by a little under 3,000 votes and we lost a Senate seat by 700 votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Corey has my vote, unequivocally. There is a former General running , good guy conservative, but we need a brawler and Corey appears to be able and willing to fight back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like certain evidence of voter fraud. You know – the thing that democrats assure us doesn’t exist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
nadle
verb | na•dle | na-dəl
1 : to unknowingly reveal one’s blatant incompetence, self-centeredness, and mean-spirited nature
2 : to annoy a large group of people continuously
3 : to be a shmuck
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now it makes sense. Corey’s about to start a Senate run, so the dems drag him into the town square and hire a bully to beat him up. But it didn’t work out like they planned. Dodge, weave, counter punch, and he walked away clean. Now it’s his turn. Senate investigations into Lawfare, anyone? Gonna suck to be them. Hey, when the far left wing of a political party decides to engage in a political fight to the death, say “OK” and finish them off.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why would the Senate investigate lawfare? They’re on the same side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rhoda R,
I think trapper was ruminating on Mr. Lewandowski’s election, then perhaps his assignment on “strategic” committees ?
LikeLike
I’d love to see him in the Senate, but New Hampshire is tough state for a MAGA Republican, or any Republican, to get elected in. I’d sooner see him move to a Southern state and primary one of the many terrible GOP Senators from reliably Republican states.
LikeLike
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Sununu
Where you get that idea, from the NYT or WaPo.
Governor Sununu is a Republician.
LikeLike
Governor Sununu is the kind of Republican who can get elected in New Hampshire – a state that went very narrowly for Hillary. I just hope that New Hampshire Republicans run their strongest candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather see him in Kentucky to get rid of the Turtle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Corey can beat Shaheen, John… Two Republicans have already declared and many key people in the NHGOP have already backed a horse (thinking Corey was not getting in). Bailing on a candidate after you’ve endorsed him/her is a back look here in NH, but people will do it if Corey officially is in (and may urge the other two to ease out early). Shaheen will be 73 in January and is looking and acting like every year of it these days… I think she will look like the female ‘Corn Pop’ Biden next to a young, high-energy, highly-informed Corey L…. And we will push for having a debate every other day if he is the Republican candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are they dragging him back in?
LikeLike
Is it true that sitting Senators or Congressman get 6 weeks notice
before submitting to urinalysis ?
LikeLike
Corey kicked some serious ass today! I have been laughing my butt off! 🤣🤣
I love to see a Republican giving it back to the Dems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Any one here from Goffstown?
LikeLike
Brentwood
LikeLike
I hope sundance is working on his written response to the loathsome Lawfare prosecution attempt against Corey. The Dem jackal “consultant” put on a dramatic performance that only a Dem stacked DC Grand Jury or like minded dupe might be influenced by. Who was that smiling, smirking nitwit in the back left (of the screen) that was trying to add credibility to the fictional farce.
This Lawfare spectacle might influence the New Hampshire Dem electorate. The state might still have an anti Trump Dem majority of voters in it but a Senate run by Corey is worth the try. He is likely the best GOP chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re the man, Corey. Awesome show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. He was great. Any day SJL gets slapped down is a good day but he had several good zingers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
indeed
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a circus.
LikeLike
Best part of today was Corey held is own pretty well while under the lawfare congressional “staff” attorney’s questioning. Based on that alone, I’m donating to his campaign. If you haven’t seen the lawfare cross exam of Corey, it’s worth watching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Corey showed again he DEFINITELY doesn’t shave with Gillette…..
“Good looking” men use a machete.
LikeLike
I don’t believe in coincidences. Lewandowski used the House hearing to launch his Senate bid. The Democrats provided the platform and gave him plenty of campaign material just by being themselves. That’s the kind of WINNING I can get behind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has a pretty good mentor… and has learned well.
LikeLike
I watched much of the hearing and many of the uncomfortable moments. I think he did a fine job today. Shame on those pesky, no platform, no honor Dems. Shame, shame and triple shame.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike