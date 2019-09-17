Stand With Corey….

Posted on September 17, 2019 by

Corey Lewandowski is exploring a run for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire:

Stand With Corey – Link

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, Legislation, media bias. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Stand With Corey….

  2. scslayer says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Where can I donate?!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      September 17, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      He has to announce his campaign first. Otherwise, there is nothing to donate to.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • scslayer says:
        September 17, 2019 at 7:56 pm

        Yeah, it was more a comment relating to eager anticipation and a show of support, but thanks!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Bill Durham says:
          September 17, 2019 at 8:49 pm

          I just donated $100 to Lawfare. Don’t get upset. Hear me out. I used to be worried about Lawfare, but they are worse than the Miami dolphins. Impeachment, emoluments, taxes, subpoenas, Mueller, Kavanaugh, Cohen, Dean. what a cluster! They are the worst strategist I have ever seen. Their incompetent handling of these hearings are driving voters to Trump. Keep up the good work. We all need to support and send a check to Lawfare. Sorry Tom fitton.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Dutchman says:
            September 17, 2019 at 9:01 pm

            Bill, I respect the thinking. Its like donating to AOC, and if you’ve got the cash to donate to lawfare, and ALSO donate to say,..Lowandowski, I personally approve.

            Kind of like, if you are in a blue stste, stuck with a blue Senator, instead of sending them nasty emails which aren’t going to do any good, tell them you heartily approve of what they are doing.

            Reverse psychology, why not.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • skipper1961 says:
          September 17, 2019 at 9:11 pm

          scslayer,
          From my visit to the website, I would guess he is “counting clicks” and building a mailing list? Fine w/me. I’ll send him some $$$. Someone needs to rid Cow Hampshire of that oxygen thief, jean shaheen.
          I expect the tech overlords will be redirecting traffic to “thpartacuth” booker by mistake? I know “bing” offered thpartacuth, until I completed typing.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  3. wendy forward says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    K I gotta say this-He’s SMOKIN’ HOT.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. gotoJoseph says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    So Nads and company helped him launch his campaign today – sweet!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    America Stands with you, Corey.
    May the Lord Bless you.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. scslayer says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    I’ll be donating!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. rashomon says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Seriously, today was a great kick off for a campaign. Corey! Get you site up F.A.S.T!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. scslayer says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    I’ll be donating!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. wendy forward says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    SD probably everyone knows the great meme video of Liewatha you just tweeted is from “Annie Get Your Gun” with the great Betty Hutton.

    All you musical freaks should know that there’s a CD with both the Hutton AND Judy Garland soundtracks of the show. It’s awesome.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Beau Geste says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Here’s your chance Treepers (rather than bemoan like Eyeors) Taking this public risk, he needs to be able to show significant numbers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. gotoJoseph says:
    September 17, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Looks like Nads and company helped launch his campaign today – sweet!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. The Boss says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    The link is a mess. Totally unusable.
    And there is tracking software (which my system blocked) embedded.
    Careful folks!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. MicD says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Red Light Naked Nadler’s Please.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Sharpshorts says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    That was the only real news that came out of today’s Congressional circus…shouldn’t be surprising he chose today to make the announcement as he would get little MSM coverage any other day.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Country boy says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Good man.maturing well.

    Like

    Reply
  16. lansdalechip says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Years ago while still in the financial services/wealth management business, I had clients with two residences (three actually) Husband was a legal resident of New Hampshire and wife was a legal resident of Florida. They had an IRS Private Opinion that this was entirely legal for tax purposes. Maybe your second home should be in New Hampshire. Support Corey and be creative about it!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Alleycats says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    I support him. I knew he was destined for big things the first time I heard him give a speech.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. GB Bari says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    CNN, NYSlimes or WaPoop article alleging some sort of seamy affair in his background per an unnamed source coming in 3…2…..

    Let’s all agree to NOT get upset when that occurs as we can all agree that yellow urinalism is now S.O.P. for the DemonRAT/ Deep State Mockingbird Fake News Media.

    I await the launching of, and am ready to click on Corey’s website donation button.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Nick The Deplorable says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    Isn’t New Hampshire the state where you can drive over and give any address and then vote?

    Like

    Reply
    • Davenh says:
      September 17, 2019 at 9:30 pm

      In our town we are asked for photo ID. However, my understanding is you can register on Election Day then if unable to prove residency can cast a ballot. The ballot is supposedly kept separate, ostensibly to be used if the count is close and if you can provide ID at later date. Not perfect by a long shot. 2017, I personally received a letter from the N.H. Secretary of State that my name was used twice to cast ballots. Small town, under 3,000 population. I’m the only one with my name in town. I followed up with the SOS office, never heard back from them. Followed up with the registrar of votes for my town who told me they were never notified and that was the first they had heard of it. BTW, very close election, Trump lost state by a little under 3,000 votes and we lost a Senate seat by 700 votes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Ploni says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    nadle
    verb | na•dle | na-dəl
    1 : to unknowingly reveal one’s blatant incompetence, self-centeredness, and mean-spirited nature
    2 : to annoy a large group of people continuously
    3 : to be a shmuck

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. trapper says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Now it makes sense. Corey’s about to start a Senate run, so the dems drag him into the town square and hire a bully to beat him up. But it didn’t work out like they planned. Dodge, weave, counter punch, and he walked away clean. Now it’s his turn. Senate investigations into Lawfare, anyone? Gonna suck to be them. Hey, when the far left wing of a political party decides to engage in a political fight to the death, say “OK” and finish them off.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. John55 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    I’d love to see him in the Senate, but New Hampshire is tough state for a MAGA Republican, or any Republican, to get elected in. I’d sooner see him move to a Southern state and primary one of the many terrible GOP Senators from reliably Republican states.

    Like

    Reply
    • mtk says:
      September 17, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Sununu

      Where you get that idea, from the NYT or WaPo.

      Governor Sununu is a Republician.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sentient says:
        September 17, 2019 at 9:34 pm

        Governor Sununu is the kind of Republican who can get elected in New Hampshire – a state that went very narrowly for Hillary. I just hope that New Hampshire Republicans run their strongest candidate.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      September 17, 2019 at 9:31 pm

      I’d rather see him in Kentucky to get rid of the Turtle.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      September 17, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      Corey can beat Shaheen, John… Two Republicans have already declared and many key people in the NHGOP have already backed a horse (thinking Corey was not getting in). Bailing on a candidate after you’ve endorsed him/her is a back look here in NH, but people will do it if Corey officially is in (and may urge the other two to ease out early). Shaheen will be 73 in January and is looking and acting like every year of it these days… I think she will look like the female ‘Corn Pop’ Biden next to a young, high-energy, highly-informed Corey L…. And we will push for having a debate every other day if he is the Republican candidate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. Nigella says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    Are they dragging him back in?

    Like

    Reply
  24. MicD says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Is it true that sitting Senators or Congressman get 6 weeks notice
    before submitting to urinalysis ?

    Like

    Reply
  25. trumpsbamagirl says:
    September 17, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Corey kicked some serious ass today! I have been laughing my butt off! 🤣🤣

    I love to see a Republican giving it back to the Dems.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. rashomon says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Any one here from Goffstown?

    Like

    Reply
  27. curator55 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    I hope sundance is working on his written response to the loathsome Lawfare prosecution attempt against Corey. The Dem jackal “consultant” put on a dramatic performance that only a Dem stacked DC Grand Jury or like minded dupe might be influenced by. Who was that smiling, smirking nitwit in the back left (of the screen) that was trying to add credibility to the fictional farce.

    This Lawfare spectacle might influence the New Hampshire Dem electorate. The state might still have an anti Trump Dem majority of voters in it but a Senate run by Corey is worth the try. He is likely the best GOP chance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. CNN_sucks says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    You’re the man, Corey. Awesome show.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. LizzieinTexas says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    I agree. He was great. Any day SJL gets slapped down is a good day but he had several good zingers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Shyster says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Best part of today was Corey held is own pretty well while under the lawfare congressional “staff” attorney’s questioning. Based on that alone, I’m donating to his campaign. If you haven’t seen the lawfare cross exam of Corey, it’s worth watching.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Corey showed again he DEFINITELY doesn’t shave with Gillette…..

    “Good looking” men use a machete.

    Like

    Reply
  32. technerd says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    I don’t believe in coincidences. Lewandowski used the House hearing to launch his Senate bid. The Democrats provided the platform and gave him plenty of campaign material just by being themselves. That’s the kind of WINNING I can get behind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Cheesehead54016 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    I watched much of the hearing and many of the uncomfortable moments. I think he did a fine job today. Shame on those pesky, no platform, no honor Dems. Shame, shame and triple shame.

    Like

    Reply
  34. ilcon says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Like

    Reply
  35. ilcon says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Like

    Reply
  36. ilcon says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s