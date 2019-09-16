Massive President Trump MAGA Rally – Rio Rancho, New Mexico – 9:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Trump is holding a massive campaign rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. According to local media people from across the state have been lining up for hours to attend the event.

The anticipated start time for President Trump is 9:00pm ET / 7:00pm MT with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing. [**Note** YouTube has blocked RSBN from livestreaming the Trump rallies; so we are providing multiple alternate links below].

Trump Campaign Livestream – Fox News Livestream – GST Livestream Link

.

.

Advertisements