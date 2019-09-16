Massive President Trump MAGA Rally – Rio Rancho, New Mexico – 9:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Trump is holding a massive campaign rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. According to local media people from across the state have been lining up for hours to attend the event.
The anticipated start time for President Trump is 9:00pm ET / 7:00pm MT with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing. [**Note** YouTube has blocked RSBN from livestreaming the Trump rallies; so we are providing multiple alternate links below].
Trump Campaign Livestream – Fox News Livestream – GST Livestream Link
.
.
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wayne Allen Root said on his show today that he had some kind of conservative rally in Vegas the other day and Bernie Sanders was in Vegas also and Wayne Root had more people at his rally by about 4 times as many as Sanders did He said Sanders had about 100 people show up
Trying to turn Nevada back to red the way it use to be.. great Rally tonight for PT greatest President in the world We are certainly lucky to have him..
Good night and god Bless PT His family and America and the American people
LikeLiked by 10 people
POTUS has called for the resignations of all the NYT ppl involved in the false Kavanaugh story.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“No collusion, no obstruction, no nothing”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did youtube give an explanation as to why they are not letting RSBN stream the Trump rally?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Said they were flagged for accidentally showing a tiny bit of copyrighted material in one of their videos. Total BS flag.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just incredible!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trolling the Dems who were crying on Election Night 2016.
Oh the brutality.
AWESOME.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The story of election night. He tells a shorter version than he used to. I never get tired of hearing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
RACIST!!!!
Calling out Latino and ethnic supporters as pro-Trumpers.
How dare this man flaut any ethnic support.
Shameful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Clintons were willing to take the Tarmac Meeting even though they knew it would cause a firestorm, cause Atty. Gen. Lynch to recuse herself and maybe even cost Hillary the election. That means whatever they were discussing was so desperate, so secret and so criminal that it was worth taking the enormous risk.
Similarly, they know how badly the Kavanaugh Smear hurt them the first time, but they’re still willing to do it again. They must be desperate to incite their base and throw up Gorilla Dust to deflect from the unfolding Spy-Gate Debacle. And they will only grow more desperate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pass the family farm down to your kids.
OK. HE HAS TOTALLY CROSSED THE LINE
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am in New Mexico. For a job. Drove to Rio ranch! 10 miles backed up cars. I had to return back.
Very disappointing! My pictures!
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time President Trump talks, he informs.
Thank God …………….. the days of rambling word-game, double-speak, preaching air is gone..
LikeLiked by 7 people
‘It’s time to finally take care of our own”. Amen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like!
LikeLike
Watched the speech intently. Did you notice when VSGPDJT tapped the podium with his right hand? These were important points that you should make as markers for his success. this was like an exclamation point for the subject at hand! He knows how to make a point without you knowing it!
I know my destiny.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for finally tying the left’s pet cause of “human trafficking” to their own open borders policies!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Deep State and their media arm are in total panic. They’re everything and the kitchen sink at Trump hoping anything will stick, I think America has finally woken up. President Trump is not perfect and he’s rough around the edges, but the man is defending his country and people across the land see it and are responding to him. Do you think any other person in this country could draw crowds like this anywhere? Folks, let’s not be so pessimistic and think all is lost. It’s their side in total panic. If they were so confident in winning next year they wouldn’t have to resort to smear and destroy tactics, would they?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I meant to say they’ve thrown everything and the kitchen sink. Heck, you guys know what I meant!
LikeLiked by 8 people
absolutely
LikeLike
…..”We got a lotta snakes in New York and Washington (DC)…” LOL !!!!
LikeLike
For a moment I thought he would launch into telling The Snake…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahaha I remember that.
LikeLike
Calling out RINO’s
LikeLike
“Clean the swamp”…… .… “We have some RINOs”….. ….”They’re worse than…..”
LikeLike
“The Repub. Party is the Party of the American Dream”.
That is an *excellent* political slogan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they have experienced the Trump Boomerang as a result.
For those who haven’t yet, it’s just a matter of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Rinos or worse. Some of them are worse than the Obama people”…… ‘they’re on respirators, they’re gasping”. We’ve known about these ____ for years. Lot of them retiring, choosing not to run again. Good riddance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gonna go out on a limb tonight. I just can’t think for the life of me that there are enough nuts in America that would vote for any, and I mean any other person than Donald J. Trump for president of this great nation. If there is, you have a serious problem. Your gonna be very sorry if you vote for any, I mean any democrat, the party of death and taking our guns away, and raising taxes. If you are young, you being fooled. If you are middle age and older you are deceived. I have been young and now I’m older and I have had a wonderful life. The democrat values have nothing in common with me. God bless America. The greatest nation on this earth. God has blessed us beyond measure.
LikeLike
President Trump looks so youthful, so vibrant!
Presidenting agrees with him!
Knock wood!!
LikeLike
There’s a young woman standing behind Trump w/ a Latinos 4 Trump t-shirt who’s been smiling and clapping the whole time and now looks like she’s smiling , clapping and crying!
My goodness, these people in N.M. are wonderful!
LikeLike
What did the guy yelling in the crowd yell after POTUS asked him what he said, then POTUS sarcastically respond that didn’t hear that?
LikeLike
Doing the “lightbulb” schtick. Lot it. And it’s true.
LikeLike
What energy this man has! Notice he never pauses for a sip of water, no matter how long the speech or how hot the arena. I don’t know how he does it.
LikeLike