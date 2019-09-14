September 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #968

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

46 Responses to September 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #968

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(416 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    To the Opposition:
    🌟 “Surely God will bring you down to everlasting ruin:
    He will snatch you up and pluck you from your tent;
    he will uproot you from the land of the living.“ 🌟 -— Psalm 52:4

    ***Praise: Trump’s NYC hotel is named best hotel in the world
    ***Praise: CBP seized more smuggled drugs
    ***Praise: Tommy Robinson is freed !!… from prison and he’s fired up at fake British media, calling out Daily Mirror as a fake and a liar.

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for AG Barr and DoJ Team to do the right thing regarding IG Horowitz’s report
    — Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
    — for protection for White Hats Whistleblowers
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
    — for Israel’s election & re-election for Netanyahu next week (Sept 17)
    — for Boris Johnson, Brexit Party and their leaders–Stand Strong
    — for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–Stand their ground
    — for Treepers in poor health and for those taking care of their loved ones
    — for protection for American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* America First *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “The future of our nation is secured through the vigilance of our people.” (9/11)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, September 14, 2019 —

  2. Stillwater says:
    September 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza Retweet.

    Angel Mom’s Facebook Posts on Illegal Immigration Removed for ‘Hate Speech’ – 9/13/2019
    https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/09/13/angel-moms-facebook-posts-on-illegal-immigration-removed-for-hate-speech/

    —————
    Related
    Previous (September 13th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/13/september-13th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-967/comment-page-1/#comment-7358423

  3. Paul from Canuskistan says:
    September 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Zoolander has to go
    Love your President

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 12:34 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      September 14, 2019 at 12:56 am

      Standing in line for lunch the other day with my Trump-hating buddy (well, “hating” might be strong, but you get the idea)… the “Israel Spying” narrative was running on the T.V. in the corner of the tiny Mexican food joint. He turned to me and said: “I don’t support Trump, but he’s right about one thing: the news is fake.”

      You see? We can all agree on one thing, at least!

  5. A2 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:03 am

    #TradeWarIsNotATradeWar

    Looks like the old comrades in arms are decoupling. Never underestimate how Putin has become a bribe state. Now I wonder how many happy starving North Korean workers will slave away farming for big brother China. Russia has continuously accepted NK slave labourers whilst dithering as to send them back per UN sanctions.

    “Russia Says Asia’s Food Companies Want to Rent Area the Size of Jamaica for Farming
    By Anatoly Medetsky
    September 13, 2019, 3:28 AM EDT
    Joint investments seen boosting agricultural ties with Asia
    Russia aims to develop its Far East; China wants new suppliers “

    After all, the Russian elections, and mass protests against him have been put down by mass arrests. It’s understandable why for short term surveillance gain he is signing up to Huawei. Siberian protests about Chinese incursions have fallen on deaf and well paid ears in Moscow.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2019-09-13/russia-wants-to-rent-out-more-farmland-for-food-exports-to-asia?__twitter_impression=true

    Let’s not forget that Russia has allowed ships with oil for Iran to dock in Crimea. And that just the other day, all Ukrainian language and references have been banned in Crimea.

  6. A2 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:20 am

    Beijing. The countries, Laos, DPRK, Vietnam sent a delegation per PRC request for a meeting . These countries all have United Front departments. China is giving them instructions, tightening control greased with bribes.

    We have ongoing exposés and arrests of individuals of western countries of those who are on the #GreatChinaPayroll, such as Australia and New Zealand, Britain, Canada and the USA. And of course those targeted like Samoa and the Philippines in the region. Fortunately, Malaysia, India and even Vietnam seem to be pushing back.

  7. silentmajority4life says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:20 am

    Thought this was interesting comment but candidate buttplug. The sense of manhood is masculinity taking pride in protecting your family like any Male protects their pack. Again sign of rotten culture for the Democrats. How can any self respecting male vote for them no matter the color.

    https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/09/13/pete-buttigieg-chides-gun-owners-who-have-sense-of-manhood-wrapped-up-in-guns/

  8. Dutchman says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Interesting lead article in American Thinker, ‘argueing’ that whichever way the 2020 POTUS election goes, there will be “blood in the streets”.

    That at this point, neither base is going to accept the rssults as ‘legitimate’: if PDJT loses, we deplorables will be absolutely convinced it was due to ballot fraud, etc. And there will be blood in the streets.

    If PDJT wins reelection, the Antifa/BLMers likewise will not accept it, allege ‘Russian interference’, and once,again you get “blood in the,streets”.

    Author makes a pretty compelling case, and points out it will most likely be worst in the Big cities. A good reason for deplorables to consider abandoning the cities now, while you can?

    Also makes me wonder if this isn’t EXACTLY what the enemies of America, without and within,..WANT?

    They WANT disorder, chaos and a breakdown of ‘civil’ society, as a path to bringing down America?

    Sobering thoughts,…

  9. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:27 am

    Miami? AOC must have meant Martha’s Vineyard…

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 14, 2019 at 2:03 am

      If you were as smart as AOC, you would understand that Martha’s Vinetayard is not as endangered as Miami is from rising sea levels because it’s much higher up than Miami. All you have to do is look at any wall map….

    • Tiffthis says:
      September 14, 2019 at 2:25 am

      Lol, sunnyflower, when I was 8 yrs old in 2nd grade in Miami, Al Gore told us that we would be under water in 30 yrs, so would Venice Italy. Now I’m 38 and the tide gauge in both places hasn’t even risen 1/4 inch. Laughable really.

  10. Lucille says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:28 am

    WEEKLY UPDATE TOM FITTON:
    “FINALLY, A PROSECUTION OF THE DEEP STATE? NEW DOJ/STATE DOCS CONFIRM COUP AGAINST TRUMP” – September 13, 2019

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:41 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:58 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:58 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:59 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 1:59 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 2:00 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 2:01 am

  18. doubledark1981 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 3:14 am

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_IGm8QYW_o @1:25 you hear/see the spokesperson for Public Citizen, right off the bat, refer to a LIE/HOAX and the ?reporter? says nothing as usual. according to web sites on duckduckgo.com~Public Citizen is a non-profit, liberal / progressive consumer rights advocacy

  19. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    September 14, 2019 at 3:33 am

