September 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #968

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(416 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
To the Opposition:
🌟 “Surely God will bring you down to everlasting ruin:
He will snatch you up and pluck you from your tent;
he will uproot you from the land of the living.“ 🌟 -— Psalm 52:4
***Praise: Trump’s NYC hotel is named best hotel in the world
***Praise: CBP seized more smuggled drugs
***Praise: Tommy Robinson is freed !!… from prison and he’s fired up at fake British media, calling out Daily Mirror as a fake and a liar.
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for AG Barr and DoJ Team to do the right thing regarding IG Horowitz’s report
— Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
— for protection for White Hats Whistleblowers
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Israel’s election & re-election for Netanyahu next week (Sept 17)
— for Boris Johnson, Brexit Party and their leaders–Stand Strong
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–Stand their ground
— for Treepers in poor health and for those taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* America First *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The future of our nation is secured through the vigilance of our people.” (9/11)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, September 14, 2019 —
And…..once again Grandma has hit it outta the park. OUT HUSTLE, OUT WORK, OUT THINK, OUT PLAY, OUT LAST….Grandma scores again! 😀
OUTSTANDING!!!
AMEN
I need to go to the outhouse! 👀
🤣
HA!!😅
I’m drinking water and laughing…..😉
I thought those were relics of the past! I’d lay dollars to donuts that the young crowd would have trouble describing an outhouse! Oh the memories, tnx Grandma!
Lol–😉
Not only would the young’uns have trouble describing an outhouse…….they’d be more than a little confused about the Sears & Roebuck catalog!!!
Gotta hate it when the catalog only has the glossy pages left……..
ROFL….
Ad rem, you do realize Grandmothers rule the world, right?
You betcha….bein’ a g-ma of a 4 y/o meself. 😀
Outstandingly Wonderful 😀😁
Amen, GC. I think PDJT has a rally on September 16 in Rio Rancho, N.M.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rynn, yep.
Rynn, Thank you, for the reminder….I’ll put it on Sunday post.
TY, GC. 🙂
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza Retweet.
Angel Mom’s Facebook Posts on Illegal Immigration Removed for ‘Hate Speech’ – 9/13/2019
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/09/13/angel-moms-facebook-posts-on-illegal-immigration-removed-for-hate-speech/
—————
Previous (September 13th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/13/september-13th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-967/comment-page-1/#comment-7358423
Sheriff David Clarke – Foot Soldier for Freedom & Liberty – (3:28)
(Posted April 2019.)
“Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke is “America’s Sheriff” fighting as a foot soldier for freedom and liberty alongside We Build The Wall, Inc. We’re honored to have him on our advisory board as our project to privately fund the border wall and protect American citizens benefits from his law enforcement perspective he brings to the team, along with his passion and patriotism for our country.”
Stillwater,
I appreciate all you’re doing here for WBTW!!
I’ve just made another small donation.
Thank You, for keeping it “Front & Center”.
Former Congressman Tom Tancredo Sees Sealing the Border Come to Fruition – (3:49)
(Posted April 2019.)
“Immigration Firebrand and former Colorado Congressman, Tom Tancredo, spent his political career fighting against illegal immigration and amnesty. He’s now seeing his fight for securing our border come to fruition, serving as a prominent advisory board member for We Build The Wall, Inc.”
Instagram photo of Amanda Shea and Foreman Mike.
(Posted June 28.)
Zoolander has to go
Love your President
America loves President Trump. America is behind him 100%. The American “media”, Washington DC Swamp Dwellers, and Hollywood live in a bubble.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Standing in line for lunch the other day with my Trump-hating buddy (well, “hating” might be strong, but you get the idea)… the “Israel Spying” narrative was running on the T.V. in the corner of the tiny Mexican food joint. He turned to me and said: “I don’t support Trump, but he’s right about one thing: the news is fake.”
You see? We can all agree on one thing, at least!
Could that be a first step to the cure for TDS?
It’s not like they gotta like the guy.
They just need to quit foaming at the mouth and get rational for a minute.
They’d see there’s some common ground.
“Baby steps, baby steps.” 🙂
#TradeWarIsNotATradeWar
Looks like the old comrades in arms are decoupling. Never underestimate how Putin has become a bribe state. Now I wonder how many happy starving North Korean workers will slave away farming for big brother China. Russia has continuously accepted NK slave labourers whilst dithering as to send them back per UN sanctions.
“Russia Says Asia’s Food Companies Want to Rent Area the Size of Jamaica for Farming
By Anatoly Medetsky
September 13, 2019, 3:28 AM EDT
Joint investments seen boosting agricultural ties with Asia
Russia aims to develop its Far East; China wants new suppliers “
After all, the Russian elections, and mass protests against him have been put down by mass arrests. It’s understandable why for short term surveillance gain he is signing up to Huawei. Siberian protests about Chinese incursions have fallen on deaf and well paid ears in Moscow.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2019-09-13/russia-wants-to-rent-out-more-farmland-for-food-exports-to-asia?__twitter_impression=true
Let’s not forget that Russia has allowed ships with oil for Iran to dock in Crimea. And that just the other day, all Ukrainian language and references have been banned in Crimea.
Beijing. The countries, Laos, DPRK, Vietnam sent a delegation per PRC request for a meeting . These countries all have United Front departments. China is giving them instructions, tightening control greased with bribes.
We have ongoing exposés and arrests of individuals of western countries of those who are on the #GreatChinaPayroll, such as Australia and New Zealand, Britain, Canada and the USA. And of course those targeted like Samoa and the Philippines in the region. Fortunately, Malaysia, India and even Vietnam seem to be pushing back.
Thought this was interesting comment but candidate buttplug. The sense of manhood is masculinity taking pride in protecting your family like any Male protects their pack. Again sign of rotten culture for the Democrats. How can any self respecting male vote for them no matter the color.
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/09/13/pete-buttigieg-chides-gun-owners-who-have-sense-of-manhood-wrapped-up-in-guns/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Given the things he says and does, I don’t want to think about whatever it is in which his sense of manhood is wrapped.
Interesting lead article in American Thinker, ‘argueing’ that whichever way the 2020 POTUS election goes, there will be “blood in the streets”.
That at this point, neither base is going to accept the rssults as ‘legitimate’: if PDJT loses, we deplorables will be absolutely convinced it was due to ballot fraud, etc. And there will be blood in the streets.
If PDJT wins reelection, the Antifa/BLMers likewise will not accept it, allege ‘Russian interference’, and once,again you get “blood in the,streets”.
Author makes a pretty compelling case, and points out it will most likely be worst in the Big cities. A good reason for deplorables to consider abandoning the cities now, while you can?
Also makes me wonder if this isn’t EXACTLY what the enemies of America, without and within,..WANT?
They WANT disorder, chaos and a breakdown of ‘civil’ society, as a path to bringing down America?
Sobering thoughts,…
Miami? AOC must have meant Martha’s Vineyard…
If you were as smart as AOC, you would understand that Martha’s Vinetayard is not as endangered as Miami is from rising sea levels because it’s much higher up than Miami. All you have to do is look at any wall map….
Lol, sunnyflower, when I was 8 yrs old in 2nd grade in Miami, Al Gore told us that we would be under water in 30 yrs, so would Venice Italy. Now I’m 38 and the tide gauge in both places hasn’t even risen 1/4 inch. Laughable really.
WEEKLY UPDATE TOM FITTON:
“FINALLY, A PROSECUTION OF THE DEEP STATE? NEW DOJ/STATE DOCS CONFIRM COUP AGAINST TRUMP” – September 13, 2019
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_IGm8QYW_o @1:25 you hear/see the spokesperson for Public Citizen, right off the bat, refer to a LIE/HOAX and the ?reporter? says nothing as usual. according to web sites on duckduckgo.com~Public Citizen is a non-profit, liberal / progressive consumer rights advocacy
