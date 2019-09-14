Saturday September 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Hey, Treepers, it’s Caturdayyyy!
I will refer to the pose as a yawn rather than a prelude to eating.
The caption that was on the photo was “Road Rage.” LOL!
Does Misery Love Company?
We have all heard the statement: “Misery loves company.” It is true that when one is sick or in trouble he does not feel quite so sorry for himself when he realizes that others are as unfortunate, and perhaps more so, than he.
However, some have used this phrase: “Misery loves company,” in speaking lightly of hell. Perhaps you have heard someone say: “Well, if I go to hell, at least I’ll have lots of company.” This is true, but the company the lost will have when cast out of God’s presence will hardly afford them comfort.
The Bible story of the rich man and Lazarus brings this fact out with great force. The rich man, you will remember, “fared sumptuously every day,” while Lazarus “was laid at his gate, full of sores, desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table.”
In the process of time both died, and the rich man, having felt no need of salvation, suddenly was made to experience God’s wrath upon sin, for the sacred record says: “In hell he lifted up his eyes, being in torments” (Luke 16:23). From his place of torment the rich man saw Lazarus with Abraham “afar off,” but this surely afforded little comfort, while we do read that “Lazarus was comforted.” The rich man, then, still with haughty superiority, asked Abraham to send Lazarus back to earth to warn his five brothers, “lest they come into this place of torment.” He did not wish his brothers to join him in hell. “Misery” among those cast out of God’s presence, then, does not “love company.”
The story is brought to a close as Abraham refuses the rich man’s request, explaining that if his brothers would not hear the Word of God “neither will they be persuaded though one rose from the dead” (Luke 16:31).
The way to avoid the lot of the rich man, then, is to believe the Word of God, particularly that part of the Word which tells how Christ died for our sins that we might be justified by grace through faith. Don’t be deceived by the old adage: “Misery loves company.” Receive Christ as your Savior today.
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/does-misery-love-company/
Luke 16:23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.
Luke 16:31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Luv us some kittehs…
I think this is one of best music videos Linda Ronstadt made. And the singin’ not to shabby
either . . . 🙂
Yes, Nelson Riddle in the back.
Very precious.
🙂
Happy Caterday!!! Kitty taking care of puppies . . .
I’m just glad I made it through another Friday The 13th unscathed.
Very very close to a Full Moon too! we missed it by a half hour or so. 12:33 AM.
Large and bright and full round in Houston.
Used to have a problem with Friday The 13th also until I graduated from Boot Camp, RTC Great Lakes Illinois on Friday Aug. 13, 1965. Ever since I kind of look forward to the day!
Parents of Murdered DNC Staffer Seth Rich Are Now Suing Fox News
12 hours ago
The parents of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich are suing Fox News for “emotional distress” after Fox aired a story suggesting Rich was the Wikileaks contact for the leaked DNC emails that were published by Julian Assange during the 2016 Democrat primary.
https://www.waynedupree.com/seth-rich-fox-news-lawsuit/
um ‘kay.
[VIDEO] Beto Cancels 4th of July, Says America Was Founded August 20, 1619 the day the first slave arrived.
14 hours ago
https://www.waynedupree.com/beto-4th-of-july/
Beto should be campaigning for Booker, Harris or any of those non-Whites. Should he win over any of them, it will only confirm “racism”…
🤔
Proving once again that “Environmental” is really about power and control, Finland is now proposing sanctions:
“EU should stop import of beef, soybeans from Brazil over Amazon fires: Finland”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-environment-finland-idUSKCN1VY1Y3
FTA:
«(Reuters) – The Finnish Finance Minister Mika Lintila said on Friday the European Union should block imports of beef from Brazil, and also consider a suspension of soybeans import to put pressure on the Brazilian government to counter wildfires in the Amazon.
Finland, which holds the temporary presidency of the EU, has asked EU authorities to “discontinue the import of beef from Brazil,” Lintila told a news conference in Helsinki.
He added that he was considering doing the same about soybeans with the aim of “increasing pressure, so the Brazilian government would do something on forest fires.”»
Tommy Robinson gets a haircut after prison!
Rebel Media
Houston.. The Gulf..
Relationships.. Hard Lessons..
The Nature of the Business..
Everybody back in the world had no clue about what we do..
And we liked it that way..
But this Lifestyle had some social prices to pay.
There were some sacrifices to be made..
You were just gone too long for extended periods of time..
This profession made you a lone wolf.. But I was ok with that. I was already there. I came into all of this that way.. Alone.. No strings attached..
———————————
The Company selected their team carefully.. And trained us effectively. They had a lot invested in us. They served the Titans in the Energy Industry whose industrialization process could not proceed forward without our critical services. Company reputation was paramount.. We get it right the first time.. Every time.. No excuses..
Complete dedication and attention to the mission was required.. If not, you were reprimanded to get your sht together fast or risk being taken off the team.. No matter the reason why.. You just best take care of it in short order.. Because lives were on the line.. Company reputation was on the line.. Multi-millions of dollars of client investment were on the line..
And they were watching.. The difference between investment success.. or catastrophic failure.. were on the backs of the dive team.. No excuses..
———————————
You live and work in a different world.. Like being on another planet.. You are different now.. accept it.. embrace it.. Live it..
On the beach [land] you go it alone.. Acquaintances, yes.. But whether it be true friendship or love – your bar was high.. You expected complete dedication and trust.. It’s what you are accustomed to.. And your lifestyle required it.. Or it would never work out..
Friendships.. Your only real friends were your teammates..
Relationships.. At the time the divorce rate among divers was around 90%.. I knew of only two who at best appeared to have a somewhat successful marriage..
Virtually all of us had broken heart stories..
So you never let yourself get too involved with anybody.. You already had enough on your mind as it was.
On top of everything else, you just couldn’t be worried about what your chick was doing back in the world.. It just doesn’t work out that way..
While on the beach, every day was vacation.. 24/7.. Wake up.. Lounge by the pool.. Shopping.. Restaurants.. Shows.. Cruising.. Nightclubs.. Love.. Sleep..
Till the phone rang again..
I loved the lifestyle.. But I couldn’t let myself fall for nobody..
I just couldn’t.. Too much was at stake..
No matter how beautiful she was.. Or how good it felt to be in her arms..
I just had to walk away..
Not so much by choice.. But more by circumstantial mandate..
Nightclubs.. Love.. Walk away..
Nightclubs.. Love.. Walk away..
Rinse and repeat..
Until the phone rang again..
Somebody had to do it.. Might as well be me.. So I did..
Over and over again..
I loved them all..
I hoped they understood though.. But I know they didn’t..
Everybody back in the world had no clue about what we do..
Who woulda thought that a boy like me.. could come to this..
Excerpt:
Alberty, who testified in a subsequent congressional testimony, said at one point, the abortion doctor brought him 24-week-old twins born alive after failed abortion in Kansas City. When Alberty said he did not want to harvest organs from living children, the abortionist then “drowned them in a pan,” Daleiden told the court.
