Senator Rand Paul and Senator Lindsey Graham Discuss John Bolton Removal…

U.S. Senator Rand Paul supports the removal of John Bolton as National Security Advisor due to an abject difference of foreign policy with Bolton. Also, Senator Lindsey Graham cautiously supports the removal of John Bolton from a concessionary position that Trump is correct, and the endless foreign intervention needs to have some conclusion.
Beyond the orange-man-bad democrats, and their new found political love for Bolton (their former nemesis), interestingly the strongest DC and media voices against Bolton’s removal are foreign policy voices primarily concerned about supporting Israel (Ted Cruz, Mark Levin etc).
So far today CTH notes no-one is mentioning Bolton’s failed policy on Venezuela. That policy/effort was all John Bolton; ….and that brings another point into the picture.
Can you imagine what interventionist policy Bolton was starting to formulate surrounding Hong Kong?
Typical war-hawks like John Bolton, and those within the ‘industrial military‘ circle, do not value the more forceful use of economic strategy to accomplish national security objectives. The economic approach is easily President Trump’s preferred weapon; and right now the biggest geopolitical confrontation is the U.S. -v- China.
Hong Kong is a part of the geopolitical dynamic; but it is a part President Trump is able to carve out from the larger issue. No doubt the Bolton approach would have been to send troops in/around Hong Kong, eventually drawing a conflict with Beijing. A person like Bolton would be exactly the wrong person in the game of economic chess. In my opinion Trump’s China trade strategy is much better off without Bolton mucking it up.
Here’s Graham:
With Bolton gone, might we see Tom Bossert re-enter the administration?
To a layman like me, these truly seem to be perilous times.
Tom Bossert we hardly knew ye.
He was sharp as a tack.
And could handle the media.
A delightful cut-out from Sen. Graham’s video:
Aye … yes, he is.
I never liked that Bolton was there but seeing that he was the odd man out makes me feel better.
Watched Tucker and think he agree’s.
People are talking about Pompeo doing double duty for both positions.
Let’s try something off the wall crazy. How bout we stay home and spend our money here instead of running all over the globe making the world safe for democracy? Oh forget it- nutty idea anyway.
I agree with everything Rand says here. Lindsay is starting to “talk nice” but can a Leopard truly change his spots? He has too much history for me to trust that he truly understands or supports a Trumpian foreign policy. I also believe that PDJT is playing it very cunningly and cautiously when it comes to one Lindsay Graham.
I like what Rand said and I never thought of it that way about the “land” I think we should leave sooner rather then later,
I was shocked when the President brought Bolton on board and assumed he did so to placate critical Swampublicans. Very glad to see him gone and glad to see Mr. Trump feels secure enough to get rid of him.
I liked John Bolton and think he served the position rightly at exactly the right time. I think it’s time for him to go only because trump needs new ideas constantly – he is too fast for most minds.
I hope trump and Bolton remain close – trump needs information from all sides , everyone. He is sharpest when there are contrary opinions.
Anyway, I think Bolton gets a bad rap. He’s a good man – aggressive, but why is that bad when all around trump are less so?
We be good.
