President Trump MAGA Rally, Fayetteville, North Carolina – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a MAGA-KAG campaign rally at Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville, NC. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm EDT.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkNBC Livestream Link

26 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Fayetteville, North Carolina – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. sundance says:
    September 9, 2019 at 6:51 pm

  2. Dora says:
    September 9, 2019 at 6:51 pm

  3. susandyer1962 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    I’m watching on OAN…….

  4. phattcat says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:01 pm

  5. Janice says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    We were at Washington state fair in Puyallup yesterday and were amazed at the MAGA hats. We walked by democrats booth, there were 2 people and life sized cut out of obama. Lol. Stopped by republican booth and it was very crowded with happy people! I had my pic taken with life size cut out of our President Trump! Woohoo!

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Well done, VP Pence!
    Thank you!

  7. 1stgoblyn says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Ladies and Gentlemen, here he is, your President, Donald J. Trump!

  8. sundance says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:11 pm

  9. Patience says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    MY President is speaking !!!!! FULL house……PACKED !!!!!

  10. Linda says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Wow Fox!! STHU and follow your President!!

  11. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    RESPECT AMERICAN AGAIN

  12. Elric VIII says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Fayetteville/Fort Bragg – The Home Of The Airborne. President Trump could not have chosen a better venue.

  13. Patience says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    “Four MORE years”…… !

  14. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    4 more years….4 more years

  15. FrankieZee says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    It is really amazing that the Trumpster looks better than ever. Past Presidents have aged so fats being in that position. He looks like he is getting younger.

  16. Patience says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Love it !
    PDJT just explained why 4 more years is so necessary: So that what is being done cannot be undone. God, Bless!!!

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      September 9, 2019 at 7:28 pm

      Thanks for the commentary. I’m at work so can’t watch but Treeper descriptions are *almost* as good as watching. 👍

      MAGA/KAG 🇺🇸

  17. Minuteman says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    I’m deathly afraid of crowds bigger than six people so I will be going to the Mark Sanford rally.

  18. Lion2017 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    “The American Hating Left”!

  19. Patience says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Doctor in the house. Water

  20. Patience says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Love that PDJT stops when someone needs a doctor.

