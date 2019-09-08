September 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #962

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(422 days to E-Day)
Tomorrow is Trump Rally in Fayetteville, NC at 7pm–
Line already forming! Whoo Hoo! USA USA USA
What a hurricane week this had been….Dorian….President Trump and Treepers holding down the fort…and Sundance’s excellent (and some eye-opening) articles!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Restore to me the joy of your salvation
and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.“ 🌟 -— Psalm 51:12
***Praise: Hurricane Dorian is out of our space (read more on separate post just below prayer post–amazing)
***Praise: Traitors M Romney &Mike Lee still proving they hate America–they do not support MAGA agenda
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for wisdom in facing down Dragon China
— for aid and quick recovery for everyone affected by Hurr. Dorian
— for protection for Sundance and all first responders helping those in distress
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— against Traitors M Romney & Mike Lee’s legislative proposal to keep President Trump from diverting funds to border WALL in the future–they want open borders
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Boris Johnson, Brexit Party and their leaders–stand their ground
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–stand their ground
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Angels On Our Shoulders *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Yet in the midst of loss and destruction, a renewed pride, patriotism, and appreciation for the precious blessings of life and liberty filled our soul. We pause, therefore, to remember not merely our pain and sorrow from that day but also our will, our fortitude, and our reinvigorated unity and love for our fellow Americans.”
(Remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, September 8, 2019 —
Check out this amazing 18-second route video of Hurricane Dorian…….notice how it teased the US coastline.
Then, there is this….surprising 😉 ……God is in control.
I found this on Sundance’s twitter.
We Treepers know why 😉 …..Trade tariffs leverage. 😁
No…it is “Thank YOU, President Trump and MAGA Team!”
Love it. The kitty looks just like our cats.
So true…Dems are Evil
Utah has the distinction of having the two worst members of the entire U.S. Senate, Democrat or Republican, the anti-American, open borders, anti-woman, anti-child, pro-human trafficking, pro-deadly illegal drugs, pro-murder liars Romney and Lee.
Senators Lee and Romney Propose Legislation to Prevent President Trump from Diverting Funds to Border Wall Construction in the Future
