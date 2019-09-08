President Trump Tweets Hilarious Media Video Meme….

It is a metaphor often used to say President Trump’s tweets and media messages are akin to watching a cat chase a red dot controlled by POTUS…. Apparently President Trump also thought it was funny:
Advertisements
It is a metaphor often used to say President Trump’s tweets and media messages are akin to watching a cat chase a red dot controlled by POTUS…. Apparently President Trump also thought it was funny:
Love my President!!!😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 16 people
I like the one where CNN weather kept saying Alabama to be hit lol
LikeLiked by 7 people
Suncc49, I posted the link to that video below. It’s hilarious
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alabama, Alabama, Alabama, Al Al Al, Alabama
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree… Hilarious…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rachael never looked so well. Must have spent more time than usual in makeup!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even if you don’t have an insta account you can see this video of CNN saying Dorian can hit Alabama and it has a funny ending too. Enjoy
LikeLiked by 3 people
I liked this one too. Howie Kurtz brought this up with his panel today. BTW, I can’t stand him, but occasionally I accidentally hear at least some of his show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DUH.
LikeLiked by 15 people
😁
LikeLike
Excellent 🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
BRIAN TYLER COHEN
YOU CAN STICK YOUR COMMENT WHERE THE SUN DONT SHINE.spmi
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Earth is billions of years old and God chose me to be alive during this moment in time with this man as President. Thank you, God!! LOL
LikeLiked by 25 people
The Earth is how old?
LikeLiked by 1 person
4.54 billions years old, but that’s going off of rocks so obviously, there is a margin of error.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My evaluation is from a different Rock.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Okay woodstuff, now that is very, very clever!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well played!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s even better is the lefty twitter crybabies responding to his his tweet. He’s absolutely driving them crazy and they melt down – right on cue – every time he trolls them with his little red laser pointer! LOL!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh the horror!
No, we inherited a MESS 30 years in the making.
And TEAM POTUS are the first ones that are competent to clean it up.
LikeLike
I “HEART” the Benny Hill theme song music!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joyfully manic!
LikeLike
State Media was the ultimate gatekeeper, They controlled what we heard / read / saw.
They bitterly miss their power to control U.S.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cheers. thelastbesthope.
Absolutely the truth…their unfettered control is now gone.
Sure they have influence over dougheads, however they look truly pathetic now.
Many previous CNN cultists I run into, no longer pay much attention to the drivel that they spew. Even the cultists look dispirited.
On occasion I catch a few seconds of a show on CNN when at the gym, or other public facility, and it feels like I am in some Orwellian novel.
Seriously, it has that feel to it. Especially when these “panels” are on.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 2 people
People under the age of 50 might buy the libs’ assertion that President Trump is uniquely hated by all the “right people”. Not true at all. Bush Derangement Syndrome was a thing under W – not that he didn’t merit serious criticism. And they hated Reagan with a passion almost equaling their hatred for Trump. The Left losing their minds is not a bug, it’s a feature.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Great point, Sentient. People on the left have always been filled with hatred, jealousy, and a need to control others. Good to see you today!
LikeLiked by 4 people
nixon got them as well but they were just coming off hating johnson for killing kennedy and trying to draft some into vietnam, so they were in the mood for it (i was one of them).
LikeLiked by 2 people
The level of trolling the ast few days is Rods from G-d from outerspace epic. The prog left had no sense of humor and this just grates them more. Who ever is making these are not just clever & funny, they know the left & their nature & how to get under their skin. Brad Parscale just tweeted “triggered” aka the Trump Dynasty. Lol! Love it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I posted this last night, but I’ll repost it here just to demonstrate for the millionth time that the left/press lies obsessively
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/archive/2019/DORIAN_graphics.php?product=wind_probs_34_F120
Dorian’s storm track forecast from early on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you ever wondered what a steady cheap pizza diet will do to your brain just read the replies from sick Brock-trolls to those GIF. One might think that Brock laces their pizza with fentanyl.
LikeLike
“Those whom God wishes to destroy, He first drives mad.” – Euripedes
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, it’s pretty obvious by this that President Trump has a healthy, well-developed sense of humor – and a “sly, yet disarming” way of pointing out when “his fan club of Trump haters” truly haven’t got a clue.
Never before have I watched anyone try to lambast both FEMA and The(!) President(!!) of(!!!) the(!!!!) United(!!!!!) States(!!!!!!) – (uhh, never mind FEMA …) 😉 – when a National Weather Service computer model proved not to be a crystal ball.
Weren’t any of these people Boy or Girl Scouts? “Be Prepared.™” That’s what these agencies do … and, that’s what “the CEO of the whole damned thing” must also always do.
Here is one sign that never shows up on the desk of those who suppose that it’s their business to nip at the President’s heels: “THE BUCK STOPS HERE.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sales for Sharpies skyrocket following Hurricane Dorian…LOL!
“Nevah let a crisis go to waste!” ~~ R.E,
LikeLiked by 1 person