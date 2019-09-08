President Trump Tweets Hilarious Media Video Meme….

Posted on September 8, 2019 by

It is a metaphor often used to say President Trump’s tweets and media messages are akin to watching a cat chase a red dot controlled by POTUS….   Apparently President Trump also thought it was funny:

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Humor & Quizzes, media bias. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to President Trump Tweets Hilarious Media Video Meme….

  1. Bree says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Love my President!!!😂😂😂

  2. suncc49 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    I like the one where CNN weather kept saying Alabama to be hit lol

  3. Chris, Jr. says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    I agree… Hilarious…

  4. lokiscout says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Rachael never looked so well. Must have spent more time than usual in makeup!

  5. Tiffthis says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Even if you don’t have an insta account you can see this video of CNN saying Dorian can hit Alabama and it has a funny ending too. Enjoy

  6. TwoLaine says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    I liked this one too. Howie Kurtz brought this up with his panel today. BTW, I can’t stand him, but occasionally I accidentally hear at least some of his show.

  7. Katie says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    The Earth is billions of years old and God chose me to be alive during this moment in time with this man as President. Thank you, God!! LOL

  8. Guffman says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    What’s even better is the lefty twitter crybabies responding to his his tweet. He’s absolutely driving them crazy and they melt down – right on cue – every time he trolls them with his little red laser pointer! LOL!

  9. RobInPA says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    I “HEART” the Benny Hill theme song music!!

  10. thelastbesthope says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    State Media was the ultimate gatekeeper, They controlled what we heard / read / saw.
    They bitterly miss their power to control U.S.

    • Dekester says:
      September 8, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      Cheers. thelastbesthope.

      Absolutely the truth…their unfettered control is now gone.

      Sure they have influence over dougheads, however they look truly pathetic now.

      Many previous CNN cultists I run into, no longer pay much attention to the drivel that they spew. Even the cultists look dispirited.

      On occasion I catch a few seconds of a show on CNN when at the gym, or other public facility, and it feels like I am in some Orwellian novel.

      Seriously, it has that feel to it. Especially when these “panels” are on.

      God bless PDJT

  11. Sentient says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    People under the age of 50 might buy the libs’ assertion that President Trump is uniquely hated by all the “right people”. Not true at all. Bush Derangement Syndrome was a thing under W – not that he didn’t merit serious criticism. And they hated Reagan with a passion almost equaling their hatred for Trump. The Left losing their minds is not a bug, it’s a feature.

  12. thesavvyinvester says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    The level of trolling the ast few days is Rods from G-d from outerspace epic. The prog left had no sense of humor and this just grates them more. Who ever is making these are not just clever & funny, they know the left & their nature & how to get under their skin. Brad Parscale just tweeted “triggered” aka the Trump Dynasty. Lol! Love it!

  13. stats_guy says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    I posted this last night, but I’ll repost it here just to demonstrate for the millionth time that the left/press lies obsessively

    https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/archive/2019/DORIAN_graphics.php?product=wind_probs_34_F120

    Dorian’s storm track forecast from early on.

  14. Bert Darrell says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    If you ever wondered what a steady cheap pizza diet will do to your brain just read the replies from sick Brock-trolls to those GIF. One might think that Brock laces their pizza with fentanyl.

  15. Deplorable and Proud says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    “Those whom God wishes to destroy, He first drives mad.” – Euripedes

  16. Mike Robinson says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Well, it’s pretty obvious by this that President Trump has a healthy, well-developed sense of humor – and a “sly, yet disarming” way of pointing out when “his fan club of Trump haters” truly haven’t got a clue.

    Never before have I watched anyone try to lambast both FEMA and The(!) President(!!) of(!!!) the(!!!!) United(!!!!!) States(!!!!!!) – (uhh, never mind FEMA …) 😉 – when a National Weather Service computer model proved not to be a crystal ball.

    Weren’t any of these people Boy or Girl Scouts? “Be Prepared.™” That’s what these agencies do … and, that’s what “the CEO of the whole damned thing” must also always do.

    Here is one sign that never shows up on the desk of those who suppose that it’s their business to nip at the President’s heels: “THE BUCK STOPS HERE.”

  17. rashomon says:
    September 8, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Sales for Sharpies skyrocket following Hurricane Dorian…LOL!

    “Nevah let a crisis go to waste!” ~~ R.E,

