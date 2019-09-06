September 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #960

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Obama would never have done this. Hardest working President ever.
I wish she’d go to OANN and start the landslide….
Happy to have her active and relevant. She’s FANTASTIC.
#wolverines
I heard OANN is just one rich guy…can he afford the new talent we are suggesting?
Forget OANN… Rather see her as the next Governor of Arkansas.
Donald Trump Retweet
Good gosh, Enemedia, give it up . Trump was right.
Excerpt:
The White House circulated a statement on official letterhead from Rear Adm. Peter Brown, a Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser, who said he briefed Trump multiple times about Dorian as well as models that showed the potential path of the eye of the storm.
“These products showed possible storm impacts well outside the official forecast cone,” Brown said.
“While speaking to the press on Sunday, Sept. 1, the President addressed Hurricane Dorian and its potential impact on multiple states, including Alabama,” he continued. “The president’s comments were based on that morning’s Hurricane Dorian briefing, which included the possibility of tropical storm force winds in southeastern Alabama.”
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(424 days to E-Day)
🙏—Pray
— Hurricane Dorian loses more wind speed soon and stay away from land
— for those still in path of Hurricane Dorian–protection, readiness
— for those in the path who have medical/health situations
— for SC, NC, VA-Proper state emergency preparations, focus, protection
— for all first responders, emergency crews, LEOs – good health, 24/7 protection, safe equipment, plenty of rest & nourishment–‘Motto’ ”We’re preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re going to be ready,”
— for protection for our Sundance and his CERT crew out helping others in distress
— for aid and quick recovery for FL, GA and The Bahamas
*🇺🇸* –South Carolina Strong-North Carolina Strong-Virginia Strong- *🇺🇸*
🌟 “He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble,
I will deliver him and honor him.“ 🌟 -— Psalm 91:15
——————————————————————————————————
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
***Praise: The private sector added 195,000 jobs in August, blowing past economists’ expectations of 140,000.
***Praise: US-China trade dispute is now causing negative rippling, economically, in other countries like Germany…while USA is –t h r i v i n g–
***Praise: After a phone call with Macron on yesterday (Thurs.), President Trump told him that dropping sanctions against Iran is still not an option
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for wisdom in facing down Dragon China
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Opposition’s schemes and plottings to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. border against African invaders (they’re NOT migrants)
— for Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg & Brit Patriots to stay strong.
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters–stand their ground
— for protection for American children & young Landen (Update! See “Note” below)
— *🇺🇸* America In Prayer *🇺🇸*
🦅 “NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Friday, September 6, through Sunday, September 8, 2019, as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance. ” (Remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, September 6, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————
Note: Young Landen’s Update (repost for one more day):
———————
“We are pleased to share that our son completed his inpatient rehabilitation and is now home. We are so thankful, and we rejoice in the Lord’s blessings to our family.
We continue to ask that His healing powers guide us and our son’s care team as we enter the next phase of recovery, which includes continued outpatient rehabilitation for multiple injuries and adjusting to life back at home and school.
Thank you to all of you who prayed for us and loved us during the past 4 ½ months. You helped to give us hope and show us the Glory of God’s great love here on earth even during the darkest of days.
We know there is great interest in our son and our story. We respectfully ask that you allow us time and continued privacy during this great transition.”
Sorry prayer post was late…I got a text from a family member saying Brian Kolfage died…I had to look around….He texted back and said it was a hoax!
Thank God.
But why the fake news? Brian, Steve B and Kris K needs Prayer of Protection, too.
This man is Really.Pi$$ed…….and who can blame him?!
“Self-hating white people are a phenomenon that needs further exploration. They literally get high from telling other whites how to behave. They suffer from a “white savior” complex and use minorities as a means to feel Godly about themselves.”
– Candace Owens
Candace is a treasure.
She is – she is a fearless advocate.
That was beautiful!
He’s right. Who are they to tell people what to think, what to support, how to vote. Who are they?
sunnydaze—— I may be mistaken but I believe that guy is Antoine Tucker –>
Antoine Tucker @montaga
Former Gangster turned believer in God. Running for Congress in NY14 to defeat @AOC
’s globalist agend
This discussion is so well worth the view…lots happening at Judicial Watch…
THE LATEST ON THE HILLARY CLINTON EMAIL SCANDAL & ELECTION INTEGRITY
CHRIS FARRELL’S ON WATCH (show Premiered August 29, 2019)
On this episode of “On Watch” Chris Farrell moderates a fast-paced discussion (48.8 mins.) with Judicial Watch Senior Attorney Ramona Cotca, and Judicial Watch Director of the Election Integrity Project Robert Popper to discuss the latest courtroom victories in election integrity as well as the latest win in the Hillary Clinton email scandal.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/videos/on-watch-the-latest-on-the-hillary-clinton-email-scandal-election-integrity/?utm
Dems and their MSM and Social Media are absolutely freaking out over losing more and more of their vaunted “Black Vote”. A lot of the more recent younger black #WalkAways have been getting suspended from twitter the past couple months.
Twitter’s not suspending accounts of the “big stars” who would be more noticed (like Larry Elder, D&S, Candace Ownes, etc.etc.). They’re trying to smash more recent peeps who have less than a few thousand followers. Sooooo disgusting. I bookmarked a lot of those newer people and it seems every time I go to check on what they’re saying now, it says “Account Suspended”. Sooooo disgusting.
From California!:
sunnydaze: TY for the post! A light must shine on this subversion. Funny thing is, censoring usually has the opposite affect by angering people. This censorship is going to backfire on Big Tech big time.
LikeLike
I tried to post the image but it won’t let me. Someone else try it…. cool image!
Well, it made it!!
Truth. I remember going through the Baltimore “ghetto” (ie. black neighborhood) back in the 60’s as a little kid. It was so pretty! All the brick row homes painted lovely colors! Clean! So much cleaner than my neighborhood in a Northeast city. The Dems “Great Society” programs of the 60’s and beyond absolutely ruined these neighborhoods.
sunnydaze: Same in Detroit. East Grand Boulevard was truly grand. Beautiful brick homes, all unique, with stunning architectural details. What Democrats have done to our cities is unforgivable, but I believe we are starting to bring out the affects of these terrible Democrat policies.
LikeLike
President Trump retweet
I have the slogan that, if it was printed on hats, T-shirts, bumper stickers and banners would be guaranteed to trigger liberals to commit assault and vandalism on a massive scale. It would absolutely drive them insane. It may even cause a civil war.
That slogan is “TRUMP LOVES YOU”.
“MAKE LIBERALISM GREAT AGAIN”. That’s right… MMMLLGAAH.
“We’re dealing with people who are not honest brokers. We can no longer have any expectation of good faith, sound process or common sense.
“Liberals said: No problem, we’ll take the case to a left-wing, Carter-appointed federal judge who will overturn the will of the voters!
“it’s the flouting of the democratic process. … We trusted you, but you abandoned the Constitution and the law to get the result that you could not win honestly.”
– Ann Coulter
Coulter: We Don’t Trust You
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/04/coulter-we-dont-trust-you/
Say what you will about Coulter, but she’s right on the money in this article.
The Left simply cannot be trusted to act in good faith or fairly
You’ll want to read the specific examples she recounts
nimrodman: It was a good article.
When Trump announced that the US “Big Piggy Bank” was now closed, he signaled something I never thought we’d see. As Sundance so ably (and almost single handedly) points out the globalist multinationalists had worked out a long-term “balance-of-trade” that guaranteed that they would enrich themselves at the expense of average American citizens. Now there is consternation because the US has suddenly upended decades long trading patterns. That’s all well and good. But there’s something else even more disconcerting for the globalists. As our economy surges Trump is demonstrating that the US, unlike China and unlike most other nations, has the perfect infrastructure to have a thriving economy, an increasing standard-of-living without depending on one red cent of foreign trade.
The wall along our Southern border symbolizes more than just being a bulwark against illegal immigration—it is also a graphic announcement that we have both the population, the self-sustaining resources, the land mass, the industrial base, and military might (11 big deck aircraft carriers for one thing) to go it alone if we need to. I think this may be the most surprising and potent message in the “trade war”. We simply don’t need those other countries as much as they need us. This makes president Trump’s suggestion of a new international arrangement based on “fair trade” and lower tariffs all the more relevant. And, of course, the fact that we are standing on their air-supply makes the president’s idea seem entirely modest.
