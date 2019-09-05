11:00am Hurricane Dorian Skirts Carolina Coast, Storm Surge a Big Issue….

Posted on September 5, 2019 by

Hurricane Dorian is now a category two storm with winds around 110mph.  Currently South and North Carolina are experiencing coastal storm surge as the hurricane is just off the coast and maintaining a northeast path.

At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 32.5 North, longitude 79.1 West. Dorian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the northeast is anticipated by tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of South Carolina today, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday.

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are now near 110 mph (175km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near the coasts of South and North Carolina.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FEMA, Hurricane Dorian, Uncategorized, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s