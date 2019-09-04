Wednesday September 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
CHRIST
Is It Important Who You Spend Time With?
Whether we realize it or not, we are all affected by the people with whom we spend time. Their attitudes, philosophies, language, and spirituality (good or bad) have a tendency to rub off on us, even if we don’t realize it. The Lord warns us about this in I Corinthians 15:33: “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.” This isn’t true only for young people. It is true for believers of all ages. We might not want to think this could happen to us, but the Lord encourages us not to be deceived about this important principle.
David realized how important it was to surround himself with the right kind of spiritually minded people. His testimony was, “I am a companion of all them that fear thee, and of them that keep thy precepts” (Psa. 119:63). He intentionally chose to minimize the time he spent around the ungodly, or only somewhat spiritually minded, and to maximize his time around truly dedicated believers. Doing so gave him continual encouragement to walk after the Lord with a pure heart and not after the ways of the world.
The Apostle Paul must have embraced this principle for living too. As we look through his letters, it is easy to see the close relationship he maintained with many saints who were truly living for the Lord. Luke, Aquilla and Priscilla, Philemon, Titus, and Timothy are only a few he mentions with whom he had consistent fellowship. In contrast, neither Paul nor David spent a great deal of time with the lost, or ungodly, unless it was with ministry in mind.
We are not suggesting that believers cut themselves off from the unsaved or become hermits. We have instruction and examples to the contrary. We learn from II Corinthians 5:20 that “we are ambassadors for Christ” with the ministry of reconciliation or, in other words, the mission of sharing a clear gospel of grace with all that we can. Similarly, Ephesians 3:9 tells us Paul’s mission was also to “make (or help) all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery.” We too should share this goal of seeking to share with everyone the gospel of grace and the joyous news of God’s secret program of grace that is distinct from Israel and the Mosaic Law. So, we should have a ministry-minded outreach to others.
The proper balance to find should be in still maintaining an outward ministry, yet limiting our time with the lost, unspiritually minded, or even marginally spiritually minded. It is important for us to “be not deceived” about how others influence us and therefore to choose, like David and Paul before us, to make friends and companions of those who are so spiritually minded that we will be continually encouraged in the Lord. Is it important who we spend time with and how much time we spend with them? It certainly is! May God help each of us to cultivate the best kind of friendships: those with dedicated, spiritually minded believers of like precious faith.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.
Psalm 119:63 I am a companion of all them that fear thee, and of them that keep thy precepts.
2 Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
Ephesians 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
A brief update for those following my little drama:
Tuesday was my due date, the OB managed to work me in to see me before their office closed for the hurricane. Labor is not apparently imminent, but she assured me that if something were to occur, I should call 911 and an ambulance would get me to them. Barring a hurricane baby…
I am scheduled to be induced very early Sunday morning, a procedure that will be slightly higher-risk than average due to how my older son was born, but no one seems more than mildly concerned and anyway, the hospital I’m using is one of the best in the country for these particular risks. Prayers would be appreciated, but much of my earlier concern has been alleviated.
And I want to thank everyone who has been keeping us in their thoughts and prayers! God bless!
When I think of all the trials PDJT is and has gone through, I imagine the man has the patience of Job. That causes me to think of God patiently waiting for the right time to allow men to discover the convenience of electricity. Our lives have been drastically bettered by this innovation yet it has taken centuries. Yet we, I mean I, want justice to prevail and to prevail NOW for the evilness that has darkened our lives, our children’s lives and our country. However I do believe justice will prevail at the right time.
According to the twitter feed of RFA Mounts Bay–the UK ship–and it is HUGE–which is equipped for disaster relief, they arrived in Grand Bahamas 7 hours ago. They are stocked with supplies providing aid, supplies, survival kits, medical aid to their Commonwealth…have Wildcat Helicopters and diggers to help the Bahamas.
Now….the Brits need to put down their teacups and get off their butts and git er done!
The Wildcats have already conducted aerial assessments to help coordinate relief efforts to the UK DFID.
I understand the need for the U.S. to assist the UK in providing triage, helping with immediate needs in rescues, etc. But other than that….nope. Strange that I just checked the Daily Mail few moments ago…NO mention of their ship, no mention even of Dorian. Wonder why? Wonder why also that other than CNN writing a story about the ship being on its way a few days ago and how great it is and the personnel..blah…blah…that Fox Faux News and other media have failed to report about the ship and that——
“Bahamas became an Independent Commonwealth Realm in 1973 with Elizabeth II as their Queen.”
March 31, 1981 a mandate was signed by the Queen which stated that the UK would provide disaster relief/recovery to the Bahamas when needed. This would definitely qualify.
Makes it more irritating about the Mayor of London bashing our President about staying here during Dorian. Maybe he should concern himself with the business of the UK and them taking care of THEIR Commonwealth! UK is not a poor impoverished country…and check out the GDP of Bahamas.
Why do I just see this scenario where the Brits take all the credit….at our expense….Oh Jolly good job we did…and all that. It would probably be a good idea to educate people..and put the pressure on UK to honor their responsibility and obligation to their people in THEIR Commonwealth.
