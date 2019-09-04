Stay Watchful – Hurricane Dorian Heading for North Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia…

There is a lot of understandable Dorian fatigue; however, that can be problematic if residents near the coastal areas of North Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina don’t stay alert. Despite it’s duration the hurricane is holding 110 mph winds sixty miles from center, and pushing a very strong storm surge.

At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 79.0 West. Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h) and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is

expected through early Wednesday. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning.

On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next couple of days, and Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. (more)

Listen to local officials for updates specific to your area. Do not take chances if asked to evacuate. The amount of water a Hurricane can push into an area is a severe danger to life and property.

Stay safe, check on your neighbors and friends and do not become complacent.

The U.S. may be getting a little bit lucky with respect to Hurricane Dorian, but please don’t let down your guard. As it heads up the coast, lots of very bad and unpredictable things can happen! On the other hand, the Bahamas have been devastated. We are sending crews to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019

