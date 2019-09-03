September 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #957

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(427 days to E-Day)
🙏—Pray
— Hurricane Dorian turn north, North, NORTH…. then east, back out to sea.
— for those in path of Hurricane Dorian–protection, readiness
— for everyone in the path who have medical/health situations, like TreeClimber
— for FL, GA, SC, NC, AL-Proper state emergency preparations, focus
— for all first responders, emergency crews, LEOs from all over the country ready to aid in these states–for good health, 24/7 protection, safe equipment, plenty of rest, water and nourishment–Their ‘Motto’: ”We’re preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re going to be ready,”
— special prayer for our Sundance as he head out with his CERT crew to aid those in distress
— *🇺🇸* Florida Strong–East Coast Strong *🇺🇸*
🌟 “He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge;
his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.
You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day…..” 🌟
-— Psalm 91:4-5a
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for wisdom in next move with “Panda-faced” Dragonized-China Trade Drama
— for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell and legal team—for a righteous push back
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Opposition’s schemes and plottings to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters
— for Treepers like A-2 and Jedi9 still in HK/China
— for protection for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* In God We Trust *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Americans are strong, determined, and resilient, and we will support each other. And we will work very hard to minimize whatever the effect of what’s coming at us.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, September 3, 2019 —
Amen! Thank you, Grandma! Praying for all those in Dorian’s path. May God’s calming presence be felt by each and every one. 🙏🏻
Thank you! ❤
What’s your update? Did you get a chance to talk to your OB yesterday( Monday)?
Cit: Populists have long been perceived as a lethal threat by the political/business establishments . Not hard to see why so many in government hate PDJT ! His election threatened their rice bowls and nothing he’s done since has disabused them . NOw his ‘voter appeal’ with union members threatens to outstrip union bosses control !
First we find we have Fake Congress, then Fake Conservatives, then Fake Media/Fake Journalists, then Fake Alllies, etc….now we are seeing a Fake Labor Union Boss…lol..that’s just too funny.
We having fun watching these Fakies squawk, parade about and preening…all fake–lol. Thanks to Sundance for pointing them all out to us back in 2015, and helping to fine-tune our minds to spot most fakes.
Thank God…Our Heavenly Father, President Trump, MAGA Team and all the Treepers are all real. (I think my house is real..I think..lol J/K)
G’Ma : We all need to be aware recent tech developments are making it ever harder to discern what’s true . IPhone 11 is capable of video “green screening” which means you can’t believe the settings of any video . Then there’s a Chinese product surfacing this week revealing the capability of inserting false facial identity into a cell phone video .
The Party of Squawking Squad.
That’s the new name. Not Fake News, but Corrupt news — tied in with powerful enemies that are using the news, taking advantage of the right of free speech, to steal money, power, and influence of the citizens of this nation, to whom it rightly belongs. Corrupt news media deserves no respect. They are paid to deceive, as part of intentional plans to steal from the American people.
Donald Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1168644326982901763
It’s happening… slowly, but it’s coming out.
Will Chief Justice John Roberts be sweating like ‘Karl Rove near a lie detector’ tonight?
I hear nothing good about John Roberts anymore. Neither sunlight nor his personal history have been good for him with respect to the people’s confidence.
LOL, she’s getting roasted in her own comment section.
Corrupt US Attorney Jesse Liu Was Involved in Mueller Cases Where Evidence Withheld from Defendants -Now She’s Involved in Decision on Whether to Indict Crooked Andrew McCabe
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/corrupt-us-attorney-jesse-liu-was-involved-in-mueller-cases-where-evidence-withheld-from-defendants-now-shes-involved-in-decision-on-whether-to-indict-crooked-andrew-mccabe/
spoogels , Sundance covered this last week. Rosen is looking at it, I think, in main justice.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/26/bill-barrs-test-u-s-attorney-jessie-liu-punts-mccabe-indictment-decision-back-to-main-justice/comment-page-4/
AG Barr doesn’t appear to be concerned.
Trump Implements $100 Billion Sanctions on Chinese Electronics ― Beijing Says It’s Ready to Make Deal
DONT TRUST THE CRAFTY BASTIDS!
https://blazingcatfur.ca/?p=397735
The Democrats were pushing for a special counsel since the day after Trump won. I don’t think this was all Deep State acting on their own. I think the Democrats paid them off to get the special counsel started. The Deep State douchebags did it for money, not for ideology. They don’t really believe in anything, other than keeping their protection racket running. Follow the money.
Ha ha. Leland Twit-Turd has to stay up all night covering the hurricane. He’s pissed that it’s down to a cat 3 and not hitting Florida. He’s demanding an explanation from the forecasters.
He’s cheered up now because he thinks it’s going to devastate South Carolina.
Judge Jeanine would look even more beautiful in a Stetson Silverbelly Diamante Premier cowboy hat, Wrangler jeans, and Lucchese belt, buckle, shirt, and boots, riding a palomino horse sporting a silver inlay saddle and bridle on a premier ranch in south Texas.
The cacti would bow as she passed.
Good night, my fellow patriots, it’s time to dream my dreams. 🙂
Good analogy:
Paging poster A-2……
