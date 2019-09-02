5:00pm Hurricane Dorian, Category 4, Stationary Over Grand Bahama Island – FL, GA, SC, NC Monitoring…

It’s impossible to find words to describe what the people in Grand Bahama island must be going through. More than 24 hours inside a 90-mile wide buzzsaw of sustained cat-5/cat-4 winds, stationary over a populated island, is beyond comprehension.

Two, perhaps three, complete tide cycles; plus 20 feet of storm surge, plus the catastrophic wind must be completely overwhelming the land mass of the island… A topography changing event. We pray for those who still have hours left amid this storm.

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.4 West. Dorian has become nearly stationary this afternoon. A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to resume overnight and continue into early Tuesday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night.

On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft has found that maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph (230 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast,

Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). (more)

Advertisements