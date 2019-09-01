The Daytona 3,000 – Power Crews from All Over U.S. Stage at Daytona International Speedway…

Warning, Toxic Masculinity Alert! LOL
After a hurricane, lunch-buckets are the second-best ‘buckets’… believe me.
So far over 3,000 power crews have arrived at the Daytona Intl Speedway staging area, with more en route. That’s a not-so-small army of over 16,000 lineman and electrical utility personnel staged and prepared to jump into action depending on the impact zone of Hurricane Dorian.
The power crews are from all over the United States and Canada, with more on the way to alternate staging areas. The logistics of assembling an army of hardhats is intense, but these calloused and determined hands are some of the true-grit heroes in the aftermath of any hurricane event.
The Daytona International Speedway works great and holds almost perfect facility structure to support the scale of food, fuel and logistics. Daytona is one of twenty-four staging areas throughout the Southeast where crews are assembling.
[Florida Plunder and Loot] (FP&L) Company President Eric Silagy welcomed crews to Florida.
“So we’re here at Daytona Beach today at the raceway where we’re onboarding crews are coming in from across the country,” Silagy said. “Today we’re processing about 750 crews. Close to 3,000 will be processed here within the next 24 hours.”
He said FPL has nearly 16,000 personnel committed to power restoration around the state. The company is also planning to have 24 staging sites.
”We’re preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re going to be ready,” Silagy said. (link)
“Angels on our shoulders“… toldyaso.
Have faith in your family and friends. Be thankful for the marvels of technology that allow us to prepare and be proactive. Everything will be OK, even if we lose all your material possessions; we will be OK.
Our trucks are loaded; our teams are staged; there are thousands of really decent, hard-working and smart people ready to move and activate if recovery is needed. We have angels on our shoulders.
Strive to be thankful amid adversity.
You’re worth it!
.
As many long-time readers will know, we do have a little bit more than average experience dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes. I ain’t no expert in the before part; you need to heed the local, very local, professionals who will guide you through any preparation, and neighborhood specific guidelines, for your immediate area.
But when it comes to the ‘after part‘, well, as a long-time CERT recovery member perhaps I can guide you through the expectation and you might find some value. Consider this little word-salad a buffet, absorb what might be of value pass over anything else.
When the winds reach around 40mph, the utility company will likely, proactively, shut down the power. This makes things a heck of a lot safer in the aftermath; and much easier and safer during the rebuild. Don’t expect the power to be turned back on until it is safe.
Hurricanes can be frightening; downright scary. There’s nothing quite like going through a few to reset your outlook on just how Mother Nature can deliver a cleansing cycle to an entire geographic region.
Telephone and power poles, yes, even the concrete ones, can, and likely will, snap like toothpicks. There’s a sound when you are inside a hurricane that you can never forget. It ain’t a howl, it’s a roar. A damn scary roar that just won’t quit…. it will… eventually, but at the time you are hearing it, it doesn’t seem like it will ever end.
A constant, and pure rage of scary wind that doesn’t ebb and flow like normal wind and storms… hurricane wind just starts and then stays, sometimes for hours. Relentless and damn scary…. it just won’t let up. And then, depending on her irrelevant opinion toward your insignificant presence, she stops.
Then silence.
No birds. No frogs. No crickets. No sound.
Nature goes mute. It’s weird.
We have no idea how much ambient noise is around us, until it stops.
Oh, if she wants, she’ll keep dumping buckets on you as she wanders away. Buckets. Not pails, garbage can sized buckets. After the scour, yup, nature too has a rinse cycle.
If your town, city or hamlet is not underwater, there will be convoys coming to construct a pre-planned electricity grid recovery process. Convoys from every city, town and state from the east-coast to the mid-west. A glorious melding of dirty fingernails all arriving for the meet-up. Depending on your proximity to the bigger picture objectives at hand, you will cherish their arrival.
But first, there will be an assessment. The convoys will stage at pre-determined locations using radios for communication. Street-by-street everything needs to be evaluated prior to thinking about beginning to rebuild a grid. Your patience within this process is needed; heck, it ain’t like you’ve got a choice in the matter…. so just stay positive.
Meanwhile, you might walk outside and find yourself a stranger in your neighborhood.
It will all be cattywampus.
Trees gone, crap everywhere, if you don’t need to travel, DON’T.
I mean CRAP e.v.e.r.y.w.h.e.r.e.
Stay away from power-lines.
Be entirely prepared to be lost in your own neighborhood and town for days, weeks, and even months. Unknown to you – your subconscious mind is like a human GPS mapping system. If that raging Dorian takes away the subconscious landmarks I guarantee you – you are gonna get lost, make wrong turns, miss the exit etc.
It’s kinda funny and weird at the same time.
Your brain is wired to turn left at the big oak next to the Church, and the road to your house is likely two streets past the 7-11 or Circle-k. You don’t even notice that’s how you travel around town; that’s just your brain working – it is what it is.
Well, now the big oak is gone; so too is the Circle-K and 7-11 signs. Like I said, everything is cattywampus. Your brain will need to reboot and rewire. In the interim, you’re gonna get lost… don’t get frustrated.
No street signs. Likely no stop signs. No traffic lights.
Remember, when it is safe to drive, every single intersection must be treated like a four-way stop…. and YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO PAY ATTENTION. Even the major intersections.
You’ll need to override your brain tendency to use memory in transit. You’ll need to pay close attention and watch for those who ain’t paying close attention. Travel sparingly, it’s just safer.
Check on your-self first, then your neighbors. It don’t matter if you’ve never said a word to the guy in the blue house before. It ain’t normalville now.
Break out of your box and check on the blue house down the street too. In the aftermath, there’s no class structure. Without power, the big fancy house on the corner with a pool is just a bigger mess. Everyone is equally a mess.
The first responders in your neighborhood are YOU.
You, the wife, your family, Mrs. Wilson next door; Joe down the street; Bob’s twin boys and the gal with the red car are all in this together. If you don’t ordinarily cotton to toxic masculinity you will worship it in the aftermath of a hurricane. Git-r-done lives there.
Don’t stand around griping with a 40′ tree blocking the main road to your neighborhood. Figure out who’s got chainsaws, who is trained on how to use them, and then set about clearing the road. If every neighborhood starts clearing their own roadways, the recovery crews can then move in for the details.
Stage one focuses on major arteries… then secondary… then neighborhood etc. It’s a process. Oh, and don’t get mad if your fancy mailbox is ploughed-over by a focused front end loader who is on a priority mission to clear a path. Just deal with it.
Phase-1 recovery is necessarily, well, scruffy…. everyone is just moving and managing the mess; not trying to clean it up yet. It’ll be ok.
Keep a joyous heart filled with thankfulness; and if you can’t muster it, then just pretend.
Don’t be a jerk. You will be surrounded by jerks…. elevate yourself.
If you need to do a few minutes of cussing, take a walk. Keep your wits about you and stay calm.
Now, when the recovery teams arrive…. If you pass a line-man, pole-digger or crew say thanks. Just simple “thanks”. Wave at them and give them a thumbs-up. No need to get all unnecessarily familiar, a simple “thank you for your help” will generally suffice. You know, ordinary people skills.
Many of these smaller crews will be sleeping in cots, or in their trucks while they are working never-ending shifts. If you eventually start getting power back, and see a crew in a restaurant, same thing applies… “thanks guys”. If you can pay their tab, do it. If you can pay their tab without them knowing, even better.
Same goes for the tanker truckers. The convenience stores with gas pumps are part of the priority network. Those will get power before other locales without power. Fuel outlets are a priority. Hospitals, first responders, emergency facilities, fuel outlets, then comes commercial and residential.
Remember, you are the first responder for your neighborhood. Don’t quit.
Recovery is a process. Depending on the scale of the impact zone, the process can take days, weeks and even months. Take care of your family, friends and neighborhood, and generally make a conscious decision to be a part of any needed solution.
It’ll be ok.
It might be a massive pain in the a**, but in the end, it’ll be ok.
√Andrew
√Jeanne
√Frances
√Ivan
√Charley
√Irma
√Michael
Dorian?…
Keep a good thought. Who knows, we might even end up shaking hands.
It’ll be OK. Promise.
To help reduce masculinity levels, maybe 0bama could give a speech instead?
God Bless You All!
Like !!!
favorite part: “Keep a joyous heart filled with thankfulness; and if you can’t muster it, then just pretend…. Don’t be a jerk. You will be surrounded by jerks…. elevate yourself.”
This is a welcome sight..
We always appreciate and are touched by this support, the sight of CONVOYS of trucks & support into the state is like no other❤️. In this is love…
Real people doing real things.
I love it when men get together to do amazing things!!
The first responders in your neighborhood are YOU.
This..
Amen.
like
Cattywampus
Lord it has been years since I heard that one,it was one of my dad’ s favorites.
Nobody can get their sh*t together to help like Americans. Two thumbs WAAAAAY UP.
You are 100% right on that. Not only in our own country but around the entire world.
Been through a few hurricanes myself tho thankfully nothing like these. Prayers for all in Dorians path
Thanks for posting dogsma it is totally breathtaking. So beautiful yet so ominous.
Sep 6, 2017
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma in NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft.
NOAA = the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is an American scientific agency within the United States Department of Commerce that focuses on the conditions of the oceans, major waterways, and the atmosphere
How cute they brought Kermit along for the ride.
Prayers for all in nature’s path and most particularly for the wisdom and courage of the first responders. Your positive attitude in the midst of these trials Sundance is amazing. The good people of your state are blessed to have you.
Just a reminder that the free Zello app is a communications miracle in an emergency situation.
How does that work?
It’s like a two-way radio (when “on” the application). Kept us in touch with our neighborhood during/after Irma.
Thanks Sundance for some toxic masculinity cheering up. And be careful out there helping folks recover and take care of yourself. Thank you for all you do.
Stay safe Sundance and Godspeed
Yes, technology..we now get the crucial advance warnings. In 1775, a hurricane hit Newfoundland. No warning, the fishing boats were all out to sea, and that was the main source of income. Almost no fishermen came home.
What a wonderful piece. As you mentioned, if everyone helps out it’ll work out better. Thanks for making so much sense. I’m in coastal South Carolina and I plan to follow your sound advise after it’s over. Wish me luck!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wishing you luck Spryte! 🙂
May God bless them and keep them, hold them and sustain them, encourage and empower* them! In the name of YHWH!
(*Not electrically, though!)
Speaking as a former waitress, don’t pay the tab unless you are going to tip 20-30% like the power crews do. They are on expense accounts and tip very generously and can often be the salvation of those living off tips.
I remember the waitresses always took care of us hardhats ahead of the suits! LOL
We generally leave a nice CASH tip because we work hard and know they do too.
I always “round up” w/the card (for accounting purposes). Let the waitress decide how much the i.r.s. gets.
I left out the part about the CASH tip! (Sorry)
Sometimes, it’s difficult to remember, what a few extra bucks can mean.
Until your short…a few extra bucks… !!
Those Smiles will stay with you!
A Bargain…. At Any price!!
God Bless you Sundance for this informative, uplifting but realistic article. God Bless the crews, the helpful people, the positive people, the giterdun people and anyone else who helps a neighbor, a stranger or an animal. I don’t have any family down that way but I’ve got best friends and this article has been sent to them as well as SD’s previous posts which were just as important.
95 percent of these hero linemen are Trump supporters.
We’ve been through our share of Hurricanes and named storms living in Houston for 35yrs. That wasn’t enough apparently and we now live in NW Florida. The worst for us was Hurricane IKE which spawned twisters in our neighborhood and wiped out the electrical grid for ~7-10 days. Ugh! Our home sustained ~$60k in damages just from a few roof tiles being peeled away by a twister. The rain over the next few days did the damage and it did indeed come in large buckets. Water in half the house and no power.
God bless the power crews.
Now though our home is hurricane rated, elevated on a slight hill with whole house generator. We should be good up to 145mph. The trees could be a problem however.
Thank you burly-men.
Ahhh, Men! Can’t do without ’em.
Let’s see Bernie, AOC or Fauxchahontas try a manage power recovery with gubmint employees! They’d have those windmills and solar panels back up and runnin in…..well…..I dont even wanna think about it.
Puerto Rico will give you a dandy reference to how long it would take……..
I absolutely treasure Sundance’s Hurricane posts, even here in upstate NY. Although not as bad as what’s happening in Florida, we do get our share of fallout from the big hurricanes as well as the occasional mini tornado. At this point, a generator is absolutely necessary. We do get a lot of blackouts because the lines are all above ground.
God bless and keep all of you. Good luck!
Passed by a few convoys of these guys that were heading East while on I-40. Good luck to them.
Team Rubicon is on the ground in Seminole,Florida. Our veterans on the job! 👍
God Bless Rocks-It Masculinity!
I’m curious. I remember seeing the trucks coming in with repairmen after a storm in the past, but is this staging beforehand a new thing by President Trump?
It was done in Sept 2016 for that Sept hurricane, Matthew iirc. You remember. We were all working to elect Pres Trump then. Cannot recall if it was done before 2016.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, I remember it well. The linemen all stopped into our Trump Campaign office for Trump signs on their way down. It was so much fun. For us, not Florida.. The linemen guys were great.
Sundance, it would be an honor of our life to run into you in the process of clean up here in Brevard County. Though hoping that doesn’t need to happen and the storm just takes a northward path ….. if you end up in Viera, dinner and whatever on us for you and your crew.
Hello fellow Brevard treeper! Ditto on the invitation to Sundance.
Kathleen Schilling,
Good luck! I have been volunteering for Sundance’s crew for a couple of years! I think he prefers to be “The Man Behind the Mask”! (I’m totally with you, MAD respect 4 Sundance!)
(formerly “Splat”)
I had occasion to travel I-75 north in Tennessee on Friday. EVERY time I glanced across to the south-bound lanes, there was a crew of utility trucks heading that way. Did my heart good to see that, having survived Miss Florence with some damage. Said a prayer for every single one of those crews! ( I did hear of one utility truck in an accident around Knoxville, hope nobody was injured.)
As a coastal Floridian, appreciate everything about this. Especially toxic masculinity. 😛 Seriously, the fact that crews from all over the US and Canada are here to help us warms my heart. We’re in an evac zone but not sure we’ll leave. We’ll see. I hate to be stubborn but since my husband is, guess I’ll stay with him. ❤️
Am a ‘hubby’ in similar situation. This one, I would have left. But we got a miraculous just south of Palm Beach reprive,
Take care, Rud.
Hope you have new company!
and thanks
ARRRGGGHHHH!
Retired. I own a self-contained RV. I have 40 yrs worth of tools and skills to go with them.
HVAC/R. Electrician. Tin knocker. Plumber. Decent carpenter….. and I’m sitting here useless on blood thinners and lungs full of clots coughing my lungs out. I can feel a new clot right now.
Don’t dare get a cut or even a bruise…
My name is Frustrated.
What where the honest places to donate a little cash?
Salvation army or red cross
Don’t donate to Red Cross ever. They waste your money.
Samaritans Purse. No CEO salaries and always some of the first to arrive.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Samaritan’s Purse, the Cajan Navy, Mercy Chefs, and Texas Baptist Men are some of the ones I recommend.
I don’t recommend donating to the Red Cross because most of their donations don’t go toward actually helping people. However, before you give, do some research (for example, as this site: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=topten) to see how much of your money will actually be used to help others (rather than just pay someone’s salary).
Salvation Army is always top rated as a charity that honestly passes along the funds. They are setting up and involved in Doran. Read more.
https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout
God’s Pit Crew is a great organization that goes to disasters.
Get yourself well, fella. I’m sure you’ve done your share of helping in your life. Bless you.
And, I’m sure you’ve passed along many of your skills and a whole lot of knowledge to others who are able to get out there somewhere where help is needed.
Look at the top of the page and you can donate to CHT, I’m sure it will be put to good use.
Good question! I don’t remember, ahem, baby Bush ordering anything like that. Katrina, anyone? How about Obummer. Now, PDJT is a builder. He knows about staging! And he’s a stand-up guy. He loves his people and he knows how to take care of them. Big difference.
Staging and mobilization. Where it all starts.
The Rainbow is the sign of the covenant between God and all living creatures.
Genesis 9: 12 And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: 13 I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. 14 Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, 15 I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. 16 Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.”
17 So God said to Noah, “This is the sign of the covenant I have established between me and all life on the earth.”
“If you don’t ordinarily cotton to toxic masculinity you will worship it in the aftermath of a hurricane. Git-r-done lives there.”
Stay safe and God Bless our first responders.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
Thank You to all the people who are out there with these big trucks ready to help out with all the damage that is going to come soon, Thank You President Trump and god bless you and all that you have done to help the American people
Looking at all that he and these people are doing today to get ready for this hurricane It makes me really angry that people on the internet today are talking about how they cant wait to see how much damage will be done to the President Resort and I don’t understand people like that at all but guess Karma is and will some time soon play a role in what happens to those people who are being so hateful in the face of something this bad facing our country tonight
May God be with you all who are out there Risking your lives to help those who are going to need it
A close friend got hit by H. Michael in Panama City last October. His whole neighborhood was lost. Just getting back into his house this month.
An FYI, utility companies have rate base riders for 3rd party emergency support, so when there’s a “force majeur” event, they can call on help and pass those costs to the rate payers instead of eating costs like normal maintenance. The outside utility worker is basically paid hazard pay (triple time on a holiday) , so workers are willing to come from everywhere to help. It is a dangerous job, but capitalism is what brings the boys to the yard.
That above is one of the issues with Puerto Rico’s delay in getting post hurricane support restoring its grid. The local utility would not activate the force majeur payments before it for FEMA money, so support was logistically delayed.
Let’s see the feminist brigades arrive to move those trees and fix those lines.
I have never seen such preparedness before a hurricane, ever….only President Trump!!!
And all the Commie Cretins are whining and moaning about everything regarding President Trump.
I am tired of these Commie azz hats constantly attacking…. the corrupt commie politicians and their vile base.
We must get organized in every state, then organize nationally to combat these corrupt POS.
Zephyrbreeze,
So, without “fossil fuels” just how do I feed my 118cc (48″ bar) chainsaw? Unicorn farts?
Bwahahahaha! Love it.
Who organized this ? The President ? The Governor? The CEO of the electric company?
The electric power industry has a long-standing mutual assistance network. Thank Goodness.
https://www.eei.org/issuesandpolicy/electricreliability/mutualassistance/Pages/default.aspx
“The wind came back with triple fury, and put out the light for the last time. They sat in company with the others in other shanties, their eyes straining against crude walls and their souls asking if He meant to measure their puny might against His. They seemed to be staring at the dark, but their eyes were watching God.” —–Zora Neale Hurston
Yes, indeed.
God bless you, Sundance and all Americans who help one another.
Is Dorian heading south again? I hope not.
I haven’t seen CrossThread in the treehouse yet today. He is the one who introduced us to Tropical Tidbits. H/T CT.
Thanks for the great site Sherry.
Sorry–“Sherri”
