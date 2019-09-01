Dorian Prep – Florida East Coast Counties Begin Announcing Mandatory Evacuations – Hurricane Warnings Now In Effect…

[Effective 5:00pm] A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Florida’s east coast from Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line. Evacuations outlined below.
At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 77.3 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 5 mph (7 km/h). A slower westward to west-northwestward motions should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest.
On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco this evening and move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 185 mph (295 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, and Dorian is expected to remain a catastrophic hurricane during the next few days (LINK).
CTH is suspending the majority of news and topic posts in order to focus on those who may need assistance due to Hurricane Dorian. Long-time CTH readers will remember our Civilian Emergency Response Team (CERT) efforts from prior storms and recovery.
As hurricane Dorian continues the westward advancement several East coast counties in Florida have begun announcing evacuation plans. If you live on the east coast of Florida it is critical you pay attention to local officials.
Key Central Information Hub Here to include available shelters
FloridaDisaster.Org has ongoing updates regarding evacuation plans:
Brevard County – Issues Mandatory Evacuation Order Ahead of #Dorian The following residents should START evacuating on Monday, September 2 at 8 a.m.: -those who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south to the south beaches, and Merritt Island, -those in mobile homes or manufactured housing, -those in low-lying, flood-prone areas, -those with special medical needs such as electrical dependence.
Martin County – Mandatory evacuations of Zones A-B will go into affect at 1300 today. This includes Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island, Sewall’s Point, low lying areas, and mobile and manufactured homes.
Palm Beach County – Starting 1pm Today (9/1/2019) Mandatory evacuation order for those who live in Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion. Zone B includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.
St. Lucie County – St. Lucie county has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents on the barrier island (North and South Hutchinson Island), those living in low-lying coastal areas and mobile homes. That order will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday (9/1/2019).
Volusia County – Volusia County officials will issue a mandatory evacuation order at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, for residents who live on the beachside and in low-lying areas, RVs and mobile homes. However, residents don’t have to wait until the order is issued. If you have a place to go, it would be best to leave the area today.
You can find your “Zone” and more information HERE
Please heed Governor Ron DeSantis advice:
As a category-five storm Hurricane Dorian presents a significant threat to property and life. Everything you possess can be replaced over time, you and your family cannot be replaced. Safety should be your #1 priority.
Unfortunately the forecast models for this storm cannot predict exactly when hurricane Dorian may take a turn to the North. Therefore all in the path of uncertainty should plan for the worst, and pray for the best. Given the scale and power of this particulate storm, that planning should include evacuating your family as soon as reasonably possible.
Remember, right now all decisions are yours. You are in complete proactive control over what actions you are taking. There may come a time when you are reacting to events and situations that are no longer in your control… However, that time is not yet upon you.
If you are able to leave the East coast from the areas outlined within the greatest threat, it would be prudent and wise to do so. Try not to wait until the last minute.
Everything will be OK. Do not allow yourself to be overcome with concern or fear to the point your are too anxious to function smartly. Do not succumb to dark imaginings; focus on what you can do, not what you fear you cannot do.
If you have prepared yourself and your family, reach out to friends and neighbors to ask if they might need assistance. One of the greatest ways to avoid feeling a lack of control, is to help others. By helping others you help yourself more than you know.
Ask your neighbors, particularly the elderly, if they need any assistance in the event of an evacuation. Many people are fraught with pride and find it difficult to ask for help. Get beyond that yourself, and help others get beyond that through genuine care and concern.
Try to keep all of your activity in the Green Box. “What I am doing is not urgent, but it is important and adds value to me and my family.” Stress is manageable here.
Smart, empowered and thoughtful people spend the maximum amount of their time and energy in the place where things are not urgent, but they are -or will be- important.
As the storm approaches, and if the storm hits your area, you could/will eventually be in the Urgent/Important “reactionary box” where decisions and actions are forced by the situation.
Have faith in your family and friends. Be thankful for the marvels of technology that allow us to prepare and be proactive. Everything will be OK, even if we lose all your material possessions; we will be OK.
Our trucks are loaded; our teams are staged; there are thousands of really decent, hard-working and smart people ready to move and activate if recovery is needed. We have angels on our shoulders. Strive to be thankful amid adversity.
Good Message:
…and please, please…….don’t forget the pets!!! (cyclone Tracey survivor)
HT duchess01
Amen.
Awwww 🌹🌹🌹🌹🤩🤩🤩🤩
YES!! Thank you Aussie! Pets are family too.
God bless all those in Dorian's path. Prayers being said🙏
🙏 To you too Sundance, be safe.
TY Sundance.
And let's not forget that the Hurricane Hunters (53rd WRS) are RESERVISTS flying out of Keesler. Not bad for weekend warriors: 48 drills, 2 weeks summer camp AND a recall to active duty with a chance to get killed and lost at sea for a day's worth of military pay and allowances for each day on duty.
BTW, any y'all newbies in West Palm: the Air Weather Service used to fly WB-50D hurricane Hunters out of Palm Beach AFB (now PBIA) in the 50s. Maybe Dorian's jes slidin' by on the historical tour.
That is a _very_ well organized hurricane eye wall.
This storm will be horribly damaging where ever it impacts.
Pray for the Bahamas.
Pictures coming from there shortly are going to be horror shows.
There is cell phone video already from the nearby islands. It is not pretty. Who knows how they got it sent.
For those who prudently are leaving — purchase a dehumidifier while you are out of the area and take it back home with you. It may be one of the best purchases a Floridian can make. Don't expect to find them locally when you get back. They might be available for rent, but at a high price.
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY Sundance, and please you and your family be safe also.
Priorities….Kudos SD.
Praying for all in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
Please stay safe everyone! God bless you and I'm praying for all of us.🙏
#CajunNavy is probably in route!
The Louisiana Cajun Navy is not a 501(c)3. Less paperwork, more motor fuel. One of my favorite causes. This is their official website. Don't let anyone else try to fool you and siphon off your well-intended donations.

http://louisianacajunnavy.org/

Donate button at the bottom of the page.
http://louisianacajunnavy.org/
Donate button at the bottom of the page.
They are in incredible.
They just found a three year old boy in the woods last week. Good people.
If you know someone in distress, either personally or a friend of a friend, this is a place to get some help for them, even if you are way far away… I saw this happen during another storm, an elderly person in a trailer… I have a bad memory, but things came together.

Bless and keep SD… a man of his word…
Bless and keep SD… a man of his word…
Geez, glad we sold our houses in Miami and West Palm and our land in Royal Palm Beach and moved to New Orleans where we have a lesser hurricane problem…
Thank you Sundance, this has been the longest week and it still is not going to hit until some time Tuesday where I am and right now ts for me but this thing has been so unpredictable I don't think we will really know until it is upon us.
And I would like to add that my thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Bahamas because they are getting walloped by a Cat 5 for almost 24 hours. Beyond catastrophic and it will be very sad in the aftermath, I fear.
Sundance-Thank you for the encouraging commentary.
After losing everything in the California Wildfires in October 2017 I can tell you there is nothing worth saving except the life of you, your loved ones and your neighbors.
God Speed
Not: You must live near me. I live in Sebastopol.
I do too!
Yes-we had a ranch off of HWY 101 and River Road – Mark Springs West area.
Found out we could not get good homeowner’s insurance if we rebuilt so we sold the property and are now in SouthWestFlorida.
MIss CA but the hubby was glad to leave the liberal politics behind.
Sebastopol the World in Upheaval! Still have a number of friends and business folks in Sebastopol. Small World!
Sundance, thank you for these posts. I live in earthquake country not hurricane country but I appreciate all the good sense in your posts, especially asking neighbors if they need assistance. I've learned that when offering help to be specific about what I can do. It's easier for others to just say yes and often I can do things they aren't even aware of needing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A Californian ia praying for you and your beautiful state. Be safe, and Vaya con Dios! The sun and smiles wait for us when we meet again on the other side of the storm.
South Florida Large-Scale Loop (projected track included).
https://www.sfwmd.gov/weather-radar/current-weather-conditions/south-florida/large-scale-loop
Prayers for All in the path of this monster!!! There are angels among us. Possessions are replaceable, your life and your loved one's are not. Please be safe everyone. God bless and keep everyone safe including Sundance, his family, first responders, police and those risking their lives for others.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You all already know this, but Ohio Edison, who teamed up with the PA electric linemen downstate, left on Friday and are already there. You are not alone.

You all stay safe.

Prayers continuing…
You all stay safe.
Prayers continuing…
Please pray that God would have mercy on USA and keep Dorian offshore the coastline. Only a sovereign God can direct this hurricanes' path. I pray for all first responders, but, particularly Sundance and his team.
I am in Ft. Lauderdale in a reasonably hurricane proof ocean side building built to post Andrews standards. Pet friendly. Great Tropical storm ocean wave views breaking on the reef.
With some ‘office’ mods (desk furniture jams), we have effectively 3 br and 3 baths despite all the now in balcony furniture, effectively only using 1. Any Florida Treepers that need to evacuate, you can come south where we will only see TS winds and shelter with us. We can handle at least 4 plus dogs. Heck, daughter once brought 9 college friends for spring break and with a few on air mattresses on the floor we survived a whole week.
Let Sundance know, he can contact us, and we can then arrange directly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ristvan,
God bless you and others for opening your hearts and home.
God bless and keep Sundance safe throughout his heroic efforts. He deserves the most beautiful deplorable award evah!
Floridians stay safe!🙏
Help is on the way, already staged, Florida!!
FTA: FPL (Florida Power &b Light) officials did not provide estimates of how many customers might lose power or for how long. But they said 16,000 employees are standing by, as are crews from 34 states and Canada.
https://www.news-press.com/story/weather/hurricanes/2019/08/29/fpl-activates-emergency-plan-advance-hurricane-dorian/2152238001/
Praying for all in Dorian's path – please be safe and well – God Bless you and your families!…
220(!!!) MPH gusts and only moving at 7 MPH.
Correction, only 5 MPH.
220 MPH is in the rare EF-5 TORNADO wind speed range!
MIL being evacuated tomorrow morning from assisted living home in St. John's County
my local news is about 2 hours behind Sundance and fellow Treepers.
Wanted to remind everyone about the free Zello app. The Cajun Navy uses it to communicate and there are other Dorian channels set up.
Well…..maybe this'll be the end of the Broward County Elections Office. With no one hurt.
Watching the weather channel. South Carolina coastal evacuation just ordered by the Gov starting at noon. He was asked about gas for traveling-he assured there will be enough.
Joe Bastardi
Published on Sep 1, 2019
Trump’s cancellation of his Poland trip will be one of his best decisions. Having his power and authority to shift resources immediately to the most affected areas is crucially important.
Gov’s De Santis and Kemp are diligently on board but I’m not sure about Dem Gov Roy Cooper of North Carolina. After checking his website, he never refers to President Trump–only that “he spoke with the White House.” I hope I’m wrong about him and misread the posts but if any politician is placing his political biases in any way ahead of their full co-operation for the good of his imperiled constituents, they deserve to be recalled in shame.
It always boosts my opinion about humanity when groups like the Cajun navy and other volunteers step up and provide invaluable assistance to the unfortunate that fall outside the limits of the dedicated professionals in FEMA etc
sundance’s tireless efforts in passing on crucial info once again, while he has his own worries and concerns from the storm, are also incredible. I hope all those in Dorian’s path will heed the warnings and the evacuation orders. This is a monster without pity or mercy.
