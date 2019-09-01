September 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #955

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(429 days to E-Day)
—Pray Hurricane Dorius keep turning right, right, right,, then back out to sea.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————-
🌟 “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” 🌟
-— Psalm 51:10
—————–
***Praise: Pres. Trump said he will NOT change his mind this time so….Another round of Tariffs on Chinese goods kick in at 12:00:01 am Sept 1 ET
***Praise: Pres. Trump is suing various people for breaking confidentiality agreements
***Praise: HK Freedom Fighters sang, “Sing Hallelujah to The Lord”
—————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for Pres. Trump and MAGA Team (Dep Camp David 10:30am***Arr WH > >Dep WH ***Arr FEMA > > Dep FEMA ***Arr back at WH 1:45pm for the night–Whew!
— for those in path of Hurricane Dorian–protection, readiness, change of direction
— Special prayer for protection from Hurricane Dorian for FL, GA, SC, NC
— keep demonic spirits away from *President Trump, *MAGA Team, all *Trump Supporters, their *Children & *Grandchildren
— for wisdom in next move with “Panda-faced” Dragonized-China Trade Drama
— for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell and legal team—for a righteous push back
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Opposition’s schemes and plottings to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE handling illegal aliens drama, in detentions/rescues
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for protection for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters & others like Treeper A-2 still in HK
— for protection for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God Be With Us *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The only thing I care about is this country.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday August 31, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————————–
“I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
Announced by The Treepers 😊
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
We Build the Wall, Inc.
https://webuildthewall.us/
—————
Previous (August 31st Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/31/august-31st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-954/comment-page-1/#comment-7321898
Tweet with 2 pictures.
Tweet with picture.
AZ Patriots Angel parents Mary Ann Mendoza and Steve Ronnebeck talk about this invasion – 8/27/19 – (50:21)
Donald Trump Retweets:
Donald Trump Retweets:
This is what happened last night in Hong Kong. Warning the embedded videos of the police/PLA thugs beating on innocent citizens is disgusting and heartbreaking.
This is the face of the CCP.
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/09/01/violence-erupts-across-hong-kong-police-fire-warning-shots-mtr-closes-5-lines-officers-storm-train-carriage/
Pray.
