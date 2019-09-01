Hurricane Dorian 11:00pm Update – Expanded Warnings and Watches on FL East Coast, A Few Miles Can Make a Big Difference…

Major category-5 hurricane Dorian continues to pummel the Bahamas as it slowly tracks west toward the Florida coast. The storm is anticipated to turn North, but the timing of that right turn will make all the difference. A few miles further West could mean full hurricane force winds against the Florida east coast. [Planning/Info Resource Here]

All residents in the watch and warning areas should heed the evacuation notices of local officials. With winds of 180+ MPH Dorian is a very serious threat.

[Hurricane Center] At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 77.9 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h). A slower westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest.

On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands overnight and through much of Monday. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 180 mph (285 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is forecast, but fluctuations in intensity could occur couple of days. Regardless, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). (read more)

Florida Disaster Information including evacuation orders Here.

Under a hurricane warning, conditions are expected within 36 hours. Follow evacuation orders & review plan, you may have to leave quickly! #FLPrepares — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) September 2, 2019

If you’re not in an area advised to evacuate, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power & water for several days #FLPrepares — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) September 2, 2019

