Hurricane Dorian 11:00pm Update – Expanded Warnings and Watches on FL East Coast, A Few Miles Can Make a Big Difference…

Major category-5 hurricane Dorian continues to pummel the Bahamas as it slowly tracks west toward the Florida coast. The storm is anticipated to turn North, but the timing of that right turn will make all the difference. A few miles further West could mean full hurricane force winds against the Florida east coast. [Planning/Info Resource Here]
All residents in the watch and warning areas should heed the evacuation notices of local officials. With winds of 180+ MPH Dorian is a very serious threat.
[Hurricane Center] At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 77.9 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h). A slower westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest.
On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands overnight and through much of Monday. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 180 mph (285 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is forecast, but fluctuations in intensity could occur couple of days. Regardless, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). (read more)
Florida Disaster Information including evacuation orders Here.
Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.[a]
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.
Praying for everyone, including all first responders
I’m so worried I made myself sick yesterday eating cookies that I had bought for the hurricane!
could this be a hurricane Dora in the making?
Wanted to remind folks that Zello is a free communications app that entities like the Cajun Navy use to communicate during disasters.
It’s an excellent way to stay in touch when the main communication methods collapse. It’s used on your phone like a walkie-talkie.
Download it from the App Store and monitor the Dorian help channel to keep up with events unfolding on the ground.
It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to start a CTH channel on Zello for when the conservative purge starts. It works as a text or audio message app.
We’re awfully proud of the loose confederation of people that make up the Cajun Navy. Started out with just a few people with boats who saw a need and just jumped in to do what they could. There are people like that all over our great country….they see a disaster and jump in to help. My friend’s brother is part of a church group of men who pack up and head out with chainsaws and other equipment to clear trees and debris in storm ravaged areas. They’ve been all over the country. We have good people in this country of ours.
Compared to the 8:00pm map Dorian should have started it’s right turn already but it is still headed west so the 11:00pm map shows it making a stair step before turning right.
That is what I see when comparing the 8:00 and 11:00 side by side.
I’m not sure that Dorian will climb up the east coast as quickly as people are assuming.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/isobaric/500hPa/orthographic=-78.50,24.76,1712/loc=-88.419,26.427
Those winds are traveling awefully fast and just might cause Dorian to drill into Fl and maybe move up to the Georgia state line rather than it’s coastal cities. I just don’t see anything other than it’s rotational winds that would direct it strongly north.
