Strong Hurricane Dorian, 150mph Winds – Southeast Coast Expanded Concern…

Hurricane Dorian has intensified and slowed. The forecast track has shifted right (east) and now extends from Florida into Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. After Dorian impacts the Bahamas the forecast path will be more certain; until then, prepare for worst and keep praying for a right turn where Dorian stays out in Atlantic.
At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.0 North, longitude 73.4 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h) and a slower westward motion should continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move near the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday.
Data from both NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter planes indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph (240km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. (read more)
We have a lot of Treepers in the path of this storm. If you need assistance, use the comments section of any Dorian Update thread to reach out, or use the email address in the upper right of the site.
Right now you are in control. By now you should have a solid plan in place. Work that plan, stay busy and don’t get caught up in the national hysteria. Stay updated via your local news stations. Saturday looks like the key day impact zones will be identified.
Reach out to your neighbors; touch-base and check to see if they are okay or need anything. The community restoration begins before the storm arrives. Look out for each-other. This is why preparation and communication is key.
Regarding any evacuation plan, please pay attention to your local officials who will be coordinating with state Dept. of Transportation. As the path and impact zone of the storm becomes more predictable your local officials will alert to best route for evacuation.
For those in the cone of uncertainty; remember, planning and proactive measures taken now can significantly reduce stress in the days ahead. Plan when to make the best decision on any evacuation (if needed) consider Saturday mid-day the decision time-frame; Sunday morning at the latest. As a general rule: take shelter from wind – but evacuate away from water.
Communication is important. Update your friends and family contact list. Stay in touch with family and friends, let them know your plans. Select a single point of contact for communication from you that all others can then contact for updates if needed.
Check your shutters and window coverings; test your generator; re-organize and familiarize yourself with all of your supplies and hardware. Check batteries in portable tools; locate tools you might need after the storm; walk your property to consider what you may need to do based on the storms path. All decisions are yours. You are in control.
Consider travel plans based on roads and traffic density. Being proactive now helps to keep any future stress level low. You are in control. If you have pets, additional plans may be needed.
Protect your family first, then help your friends and neighbors.
Above all else, stay calm. Actively challenge yourself to stay calm regardless of the hysteria and/or alarm around you. Stay calm and work your plan.
♦ Look over the National Hurricane Center resources for planning assistance.
♦ Also a great resource – CREATE A PLAN
St. Michael the Archangel’s protection on everyone in the path currently and may his aid be directed by our Lord and Savior to push this storm northeast and away from the coastline.
Amen.
I don’t like that it seems to end up about the same place as Hurricane Florence did last year about this time! We were hit pretty hard last year here in southeast NC! Please pray for us!! Dorian, move out to sea!!!
I want to apologize for a comment I made a few days ago. When this was still a small tropical storm, I made some lame joke about where it was heading… the name “Dorian” was just too much for me to resist. Well, right after I posed it I thought to myself that was stupid, because this COULD wind up much more serious at some point. And of course that’s exactly how it’s gone. So yeah… I can be a fool sometimes, as many of you already know! So…. thoughts and prayers to everyone in the path of this hurricane, especially those of you in Florida who I care so much about.
Instant forgiven! We Love You. 🙂
To make you feel better, many of us have done/said dumb things too without thinking thru. These are trying times we are going thru and we are allowed “Bad Hair Days”…and ..they are becoming less and less…thanks to dear President Trump’s optimistic mood.
🙏 Keep praying for the “The Right Hook or Hook to the Right”. 🙏 🙂
God Bless you all and Praying for all in the path of this storm whether it’s the hurricane part or tropical storm part. All of you matter…We Love you all.
Your human.
It happens.
Owning up to it is an indication of good character.
I however never would make such a boo boo.
Sending prayers your way…Stay safe!
Wishing safety to all in the path of hurricane Dorian – take care of yourselves and God Bless…
I believe that Dorian is going to skirt the east coast, maintain hurricane strength, take a hard left up the St. Lawrence Seaway and hit Ottawa as a VNF (very narrowly focused) hurricane that hits former Canadian P.M. Kim Campbell’s house while sparing her nextdoor neighbors.
Keep praying for a move to the right… Always a good thing in more ways than one!😊
A lot of hurricanes make a hard right as they approach the Florida Coast and head Northeast following the Gulf Stream out to sea. Let’s pray that this one does the same thing!
Keep praying and may the winds move this storm out to sea!
Theirs always the chance.. Sometimes weather doesn’t cooperate with forecasts.. So don’t let your guard down.. Depends on the storm.. Lots of variables.. It could follow it, or it could just keep on going in its current path..
What is interesting about this one.. Wind is higher velocity (speed) when compared with its central barometric pressure (the engine horsepower). This one’s a hopped up rice burner.. Not a big block torque monster who will go wherever it damn well pleases.. (Which usually goes in a straight line or wide arcing curves, albeit sometimes wobbly all along the way).
So the two extremes.. A big rat motor, a hopped up four cylinder rice burner.. Both will leave a mark at point of impact..
It’s a wild mouse.. its nimble.. and could quickly change direction at the slightest variable impulse..
Will be interesting to see what this mouse who thinks it’s a rat will do..
Hope this storm does not landfall.
Power crews are in route from as far away as Nebraska.
Be safe watch out for trees and downed power lines.
Thankyou, Nebraska!
Love the way Americans pitch in and help their neighbors!
We are all so blessed to live in a country where people DO that.
Please God bless the power crews with travel mercies. Please protect them as they work to restore what we know as order to our world. Please return them safely to their families when their work is done. We pray in Jesus precious name. Amen.
Yes and some of them from all over are stationing themselves at the halfway point, right here in Morehead City, NC. They are lined up in restaurant parking lots. I assume that is a point at which they can travel wherever they might be needed. They are one dedicated bunch of electrical workers. Many thanks for them.
Good news for Florida if it holds to the current forecast. I live in an older Mobile on a small farm in Suwannee County with a bunch of horses and dogs and huge live oaks…not the kind of place you’d want to ride out a hurricane in. Luckily we rarely take direct hits in this part of Florida.
Sounds like 1) a BEAUTIFUL place and 2) yeah, a bad place to ride out a ‘cane.
Those Live Oaks are some of the loveliest trees on the planet.
Good luck y’all, i’ll be praying for you.!!!!
The current maps shown on all the media have omitted the high pressure system reported earlier in the week in place Northeast of the storm, which is actually impacting the path of this storm. Hopefully, the governors of the potentially impacted states were paying attention.
A question for the hurricane veterans: I have heard that you definitely don’t want any breaches in your house air pressure as it can blow the roof off. Today my husband was saying, we should crack the windows to allow the air pressure to equalize. So… do we stay sealed up tight as a drum, or do we crack the windows and make all things equal?
The hurricane wisdom that I remember (as a Mississippi Gulf Coast survivor of Hurricane Camille in ‘69) is that you crack a window on the lee side of the wind. As the leading edge of the hurricane approaches, crack a window on the west side. When the eye passes over, you close that one and crack a window on the east side for the second half. After 20 years in Alaska with no hurricane concerns, I’m not sure if that is still the prevailing wisdom. Good luck and Godspeed to all Treepers affected by this monster.
I only know from the experience of Florence. We had many tornadoes embedded in the winds which is probably the reason your husband is thinking to crack the windows. I rode out that storm at home alone for 5 days and never cracked a window.
This house has weathered 13 storms since it was built across the street from the water and we never cracked any of the windows.
Leave them shut.
Storm surge from a long run up the coast could be devastating. Possibly more so than the wind.
Can’t remember my history right now but one hurricane blew surge all the way across from coast to coast!
Just like Californians know how to deal with earthquakes, those who hail from Florida have been to this rodeo before. Hope and Pray the storm turns out to sea. I’m glad Puerto Rico was spared as much as it was. Now that I live in CT (Former CA native), interesting to see if the clouds / storm remnants come up the coast.
VSGPDJT and FEMA has got this!
NASA Press Release:
Kennedy Space Center Hurricane Update
While the storm is forecast to be 17 nautical miles to the east of Kennedy Space Center (KSC), we are still in the path of hurricane force winds.
Kennedy Space Center remains at HURCON III, but will likely upgrade to 2/1 starting Monday morning. At this time, the center is slated to close Monday, with the rideout team coming in Monday morning.
The mobile launcher and crawler-transporter 2 that will be used for the Artemis program are buttoned up inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. Final preparations around the center are complete.
The Visitor Complex hurricane preparations will be completed Saturday night after they close normal operations and will remain closed Sunday through the duration of the storm.
The Cape Canaveral area is in Brevard County and the county Sheriff’s Office announced a mandatory evacuation will be issued for the barrier islands, Kennedy Space Center included, and other low-lying areas beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Total bullshit! The media is lying to you, and you believe it. Suckers. It’s not even a Cat 2 yet. Do the math, and look at live wind reports. Good Grief. This is why people like Obama get elected. IGNORANCE!
