11:00pm Hurricane Dorian – Powerful and Slow Westward Movement – Parts of East Florida Coastline Now Under TS Watch…

Hurricane Dorian now presents a 150mph wind force extending 30 miles from center. That is a 60 mile-wide category-4 wind field. A very powerful and dangerous storm. A rapid turn north is expected; the question is ‘when‘? A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for: Deerfield Beach to the Sebastian Inlet on Florida’s east coast.

In addition to Florida, residents in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina should be monitoring this storm closely. Pay attention to local officials.

At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 75.1 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h), and a slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

Data from NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km). (read more)

We have a lot of Treepers in the path of this storm. If you need assistance, use the comments section of any Dorian Update thread to reach out, or use the email address in the upper right of the site.

Right now you are in control. By now you should have a solid plan in place. Work that plan, stay busy and don’t get caught up in the national hysteria. Stay updated via your local news stations.

Reach out to your neighbors; touch-base and check to see if they are okay or need anything. The community restoration begins before the storm arrives. Look out for each-other. This is why preparation and communication is key.

Regarding any evacuation plan, please pay attention to your local officials who will be coordinating with state Dept. of Transportation. As the path and impact zone of the storm becomes more predictable your local officials will alert to best route for evacuation.

For those in the cone of uncertainty; remember, planning and proactive measures taken now can significantly reduce stress in the days ahead. Plan when to make the best decision on any evacuation (if needed). As the storm has slowed consider Monday mid-day the latest decision time-frame. As a general rule: take shelter from wind – but evacuate away from water.

Communication is important. Update your friends and family contact list. Stay in touch with family and friends, let them know your plans. Select a single point of contact for communication from you that all others can then contact for updates if needed.

Check your shutters and window coverings; test your generator; re-organize and familiarize yourself with all of your supplies and hardware. Check batteries in portable tools; locate tools you might need after the storm; walk your property to consider what you may need to do based on the storms path. All decisions are yours. You are in control.

Consider travel plans based on roads and traffic density. Being proactive now helps to keep any future stress level low. You are in control. If you have pets, additional plans may be needed.

Protect your family first, then help your friends and neighbors.

Above all else, stay calm. Actively challenge yourself to stay calm regardless of the hysteria and/or alarm around you. Stay calm and work your plan.

♦ Look over the National Hurricane Center resources for planning assistance.

♦ Also a great resource – CREATE A PLAN

