President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. As the president departed the White House for Camp David, President Trump stops to deliver remarks on ongoing events to the assembled press pool.  [Video Below – Transcript will Follow]

Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, Peter Brown, will accompany the President to Camp David this weekend to provide regular updates on Hurricane Dorian. Also traveling with the President were Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Senior Advisor for Digital Strategy Dan Scavino and Press Secretary/Communications Director Stephanie Grisham

29 Responses to President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

  1. Bill Durham says:
    August 30, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    POTUS 45 is like the champ training for a heavy weight fight. he gets in his road work and sparring every day. Meanwhile they have to hide sleepy Joe and give him naps. Trump is going to eat him in 2020.

  2. Tom22ndState says:
    August 30, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    I’m still amazed the VSG President Trump has, since the departure of Sarah H Sanders, co opted the WHPS’s job to give a first hand account of the admins status. All eyes on him to get the message out and to put the press pool in their place.

  5. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    August 30, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    If you follow the way Trump speaks about Barr you will note that there’s a lot more to it… “we will see what happens” he said.. KNOWINGLY.
    Anyone who thinks Barr is a deep state shill and justice is dead does not read the Presidents body language well..!

  6. LKAinLA says:
    August 30, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    The questions regarding Tiffany were heartbreaking. The assistant who ran her mouth to reporters should be ashamed for her arrogance and drunkenness. I am astounded the reporters had the nerve to make fodder of that. President Trump handled it like the champ he is. Is there nothing off limits with these narrative engineers?

  7. littleflower481 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    I feel bad for Tiffany, and her father. How hurtful. I don’t understand what Madeleine Westerhout was doing socializing like that with the press. Why does she think they were socializing with her…because they like her? She clearly was too young to be in a position that gave her direct access to the President. Kind of sad.

    • G S says:
      August 30, 2019 at 10:29 pm

      Madeleine Westerhout’s boyfriend Ben Schramm works at the Department of Defense.

      https://heavy.com/news/2019/08/madeleine-westerhout-boyfriend-ben-schramm/

    • Sharon says:
      August 30, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      I read on someone’s twitter can’t remember if it was praying medic or someone else that Madeleine Westerhout was a fan of Mitt Romney and use to work for him and they showed parts of her social media where she is definitely a fan of Mitt!

    • Rynn69 says:
      August 30, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      100% support our President, but another personnel decision that went South. A KEY employee. WTH?

      PDJT is surrounded by a nest of vipers. Bill Clinton fired huge swaths of justice department officials and replaced them with Clintonites. Over the course of his 8 years he padded the government with these ideologues. Then comes the Bushes (who, IMHO, caused more damage with their passivity and desire to be “in the club”) who continued to build on this with Bushies that aligned with the Clintonites to form the problem America now has called “The Uniparty.” Bush 41 and Clinton were great friends. You could say, just because they were friends they still held opposing beliefs respectfully. Meh – not so much. That is clearly not the case. The club comes first. Then Obama and his Chicago corruption finished it off with breathtaking arrogance and corruption.

      So essentially, 99% of the government is comprised of these people. Just like a rotten corporation with corrupt leadership.

    • YvonneMarie says:
      August 30, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      I feel very badly for Tiffany.

    • tucker7518 says:
      August 30, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      She should have known better than to say anything about her boss’s kids to WaPo.

  8. bessie2003 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Why were the reporters asking about the President’s daughter Tiffany?

    • fangdog says:
      August 30, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      Because the reporters are like Esquire and Star magazines you see at the grocery store check-out. Seriously, how many reporters are actually above tabloids?

  9. G S says:
    August 30, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    I consider what “Shep Smith” did here as terrorism. Maybe Mr. Peter Brown should pay a visit to him.

    “You all gonna die…and your kids too!”

  10. Rynn69 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Nice photos from Sundance.

