President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. As the president departed the White House for Camp David, President Trump stops to deliver remarks on ongoing events to the assembled press pool. [Video Below – Transcript will Follow]
.
Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, Peter Brown, will accompany the President to Camp David this weekend to provide regular updates on Hurricane Dorian. Also traveling with the President were Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Senior Advisor for Digital Strategy Dan Scavino and Press Secretary/Communications Director Stephanie Grisham
Advertisements
POTUS 45 is like the champ training for a heavy weight fight. he gets in his road work and sparring every day. Meanwhile they have to hide sleepy Joe and give him naps. Trump is going to eat him in 2020.
LikeLiked by 7 people
liked
LikeLike
Yep yep yep.
LikeLike
Has the press ever had access like this??? He’s not afraid of them …they have to at least have some grudging respect for him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m still amazed the VSG President Trump has, since the departure of Sarah H Sanders, co opted the WHPS’s job to give a first hand account of the admins status. All eyes on him to get the message out and to put the press pool in their place.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s great that they don’t show the reporters anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still amazed the VSG President Trump has, since the departure of Sarah H Sanders, co opted the WHPS’s job to give a first hand account of the admins status. All eyes on him to get the message out and to put the press pool in their place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m still amazed the VSG President Trump has, since the departure of Sarah H Sanders, co opted the WHPS’s job to give a first hand account of the admins status. All eyes on him to get the message out and to put the press pool in their place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, pardon me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No worries…… Enjoyed, “put the press poo; in their place” –vert much !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dang! verY much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you follow the way Trump speaks about Barr you will note that there’s a lot more to it… “we will see what happens” he said.. KNOWINGLY.
Anyone who thinks Barr is a deep state shill and justice is dead does not read the Presidents body language well..!
LikeLiked by 7 people
SAM: Just curious, do you work for Bill Barr?
LikeLike
The questions regarding Tiffany were heartbreaking. The assistant who ran her mouth to reporters should be ashamed for her arrogance and drunkenness. I am astounded the reporters had the nerve to make fodder of that. President Trump handled it like the champ he is. Is there nothing off limits with these narrative engineers?
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s totally possible that she didn’t even say that and the media is bringing this into the mix by themselves to hurt Trump and family.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tiffany is a lovely girl.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel bad for Tiffany, and her father. How hurtful. I don’t understand what Madeleine Westerhout was doing socializing like that with the press. Why does she think they were socializing with her…because they like her? She clearly was too young to be in a position that gave her direct access to the President. Kind of sad.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Madeleine Westerhout’s boyfriend Ben Schramm works at the Department of Defense.
https://heavy.com/news/2019/08/madeleine-westerhout-boyfriend-ben-schramm/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read on someone’s twitter can’t remember if it was praying medic or someone else that Madeleine Westerhout was a fan of Mitt Romney and use to work for him and they showed parts of her social media where she is definitely a fan of Mitt!
LikeLike
100% support our President, but another personnel decision that went South. A KEY employee. WTH?
PDJT is surrounded by a nest of vipers. Bill Clinton fired huge swaths of justice department officials and replaced them with Clintonites. Over the course of his 8 years he padded the government with these ideologues. Then comes the Bushes (who, IMHO, caused more damage with their passivity and desire to be “in the club”) who continued to build on this with Bushies that aligned with the Clintonites to form the problem America now has called “The Uniparty.” Bush 41 and Clinton were great friends. You could say, just because they were friends they still held opposing beliefs respectfully. Meh – not so much. That is clearly not the case. The club comes first. Then Obama and his Chicago corruption finished it off with breathtaking arrogance and corruption.
So essentially, 99% of the government is comprised of these people. Just like a rotten corporation with corrupt leadership.
LikeLike
I feel very badly for Tiffany.
LikeLike
She should have known better than to say anything about her boss’s kids to WaPo.
LikeLike
Why were the reporters asking about the President’s daughter Tiffany?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because the reporters are like Esquire and Star magazines you see at the grocery store check-out. Seriously, how many reporters are actually above tabloids?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I consider what “Shep Smith” did here as terrorism. Maybe Mr. Peter Brown should pay a visit to him.
“You all gonna die…and your kids too!”
LikeLike
And he said it with a smile. God only knows what dirt this fool has on Fox execs to allow him to keep a spot on their network.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A “smirking” smile, with a seeming hope that it happens — like he is anticipating some upcoming shows when he can blame it all on PDJT and his inattention to “Climate Change.” Smith is loathsome.
LikeLike
What a heartless drama queen.
LikeLike
Nice photos from Sundance.
LikeLike