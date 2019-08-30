August 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #953

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(431 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
To the Opposition:
🌟 “But to the wicked person, God says:
“What right have you to recite my laws or take my covenant on your lips?
You hate my instruction and cast my words behind you.” 🌟 -— Psalm 50:16-17
***Praise: Creation of SpaceCom which will protect America from space
***Praise: 54% of workers are satisfied w/their jobs-highest in more than 20 years
***Praise: 46% of millennials are happy w/their paychecks-first time since 2011
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and continuing wisdom for Pres Trump and MAGA Team
— for safe travel for President Trump going to Camp David–he’s not going to Poland
— for those in path of Hurricane Dorian–protection, readiness, weakening of wind
— ## Florida Strong ##
— for all Trump Supporters to remain watchful regarding IG report on Comey
— for wisdom in next move with “Panda-faced” Dragonized-China Trade Drama
— for AZ Sheriff Joe as he plan to run to regain his Sheriff’s seat
— Fake Media to fizzle away…fizzle…fizzle….szszszsz
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes and WHMU
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for safety for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Prepare for Victory *🇺🇸*
🦅 “From our nation’s first days, America’s military blazed the trails and crossed the frontiers that secured our nation’s future.”
(8-29-19 Announcement on SpaceCom)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday August 30, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————————–
“I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
Announced by The Treepers 😊
Tonight on Tucker, Mark Steyn said Sleepy Joe is mumbling, fumbling, stumbling. Sounds familiar. Mark clearly gets journalistic inspiration from Grandma. Perhaps he’s a covert Treeper. 😎
So true and today (Thursday) proved it, thanks, to Despicable Comey…
Shame POTUS can’t even have a personal secretary in the WH that can’t keep her mouth shut. Hopefully there are some strong NDA’s in place to keep her from writing books and going on cable shows to trash POTUS.
$$$$$$$$$$
Exactly!
So true–keep this in mind.
https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1166147899526406144Whoa!
Here’s what Catturd2 tweeted:
—————————-
Every time I’m feeling sorry for myself – I think about what President Trump goes through every day.
While the Deep State is trying to destroy his family and everyone he knows, he never stops fighting for us 24/7.
He’s relentless.
I truly love the man.
Thanks, Grandma…
Good call Grandma.
Being grateful is a wonderful thing, especially when feeling discouraged.
You can’t be grateful and miserable at the same time, it just doesn’t work like that.
Interesting with her cashiering for leaking, Boris has cashiered an aide for leaking Brexit plans to the opposition.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7409193/Leak-fury-No10-Dominic-Cummings-quizzes-former-aide-Operation-Yellowhammer-document.html
This is how the Deep State operates:
“Smug Comey owes AmeriCA AB APOLOGY RIGHT NOW.”
I’ll accept his apology after I give him 2 black eyes, a bloody nose, a mouth devoid of teeth and……return all the wages, bonuses, perks, and bribes he “earned” “working” for Federal Gov’t. Send the check to Sec. Mnuchin.
Good luck trying to separate you from your money—-we all know you LOVE your money.
Despicable Mutant, Cokey…….I mean Comey.
It’s time to examine the Coup Plotters’ focus on the 25th Amendment, which requires the vote of the Vice-President and the majority of the Cabinet to remove (temporarily) the President from Office.
Andrew McCabe was confident, in the spring of 2017, that he had two Cabinet members prepared to invoke the 25th. How did he know that? Had Manchurian Candidates been inserted into the Trump Cabinet?
James Mattis has just re-emerged, expressing very hostile feelings toward Donald Trump. How and why was he on the Trump Cabinet in the first place? Was he planted to support the 25th?
Likewise, Rex Tillerson was very critical of the President after he left the Cabinet. Rick Perry was critical during the 2016 campaign, and John Kelly was quoted saying negative things while still in office. Again, how and why did any of these men join the Cabinet?
And why did Jeff Sessions fail to protect or defend his President? Were his intentions very different?
Why was Erik Prince, the brother of Betsy DeVos, the target of such intense scrutiny? Were they trying to extort her vote?
And does anyone trust Elaine Chao, the wife of Mitch McConnell? We’re getting very close to our needed majority!
Admittedly, after twenty-one days, two-thirds of both houses of Congress have to affirm the President’s removal: a tall order. But do you trust Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan would have done the right thing? I don’t.
For the Small Group of Coup Plotters, their work would have been done. Time for the politicians to do their share. As Evelyn Farkas told us, everyone in Washington was expected to pitch in.
Trump versus Washington. He almost lost.
