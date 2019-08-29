Thursday August 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Puffed Up Believers?
During a Sunday morning service, we had a dear saint get up and do something that made us cringe. He was expressing thanks for the preciousness of rightly dividing the Word of God. Unfortunately, he was doing so by comparing ourselves to a denomination, saying how foolish and incorrect they were in interpreting God’s Word. We’ve seen wild Tom Turkeys all puffed up, spreading their feathers and strutting their stuff to impress the ladies around them. Sadly, this was the impression our Christian friend was leaving with those who were visiting from the denomination he was ridiculing.
The knowledge that God has placed divisions in His Word is, indeed, precious. It helps us better understand truth in Scripture, and dissolves what otherwise would seem to be contradictions. But there are two dangers we should be keenly aware of and avoid.
The first is to search only for “knowledge” when we read God’s Word. Please don’t misunderstand what we are trying to say. The knowledge of sound doctrine, or information, from God’s Word is essential. Paul told the saints at Corinth that when he ministered to them, “what shall I profit you, except I speak to you…by knowledge…or by doctrine” (1 Cor. 14:6). He encouraged believers to “give attendance…to doctrine (1 Tim. 4:13), to be “nourished up in…good doctrine” (1 Tim. 4:6) and to become skilled in sound doctrine (Titus 1:9; 2:1). But the trap that many fall into is thinking that information is all they should be looking for when studying God’s Word. When this happens, it only leaves us “puffed up” with pride. Our study will then, in effect, leave us worse off in pride and less pleasing to the Lord.
The second trap is failing to look for application to change our lives. Paul told the saints in Romans 6:17, “But God be thanked…ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you.” God is not impressed with how much we know, unless it shows itself in a transformed life of greater godliness. Therefore, after every time in the Scripture, we should always be able to answer the question: “So what difference does God want this information to make in my life today?” This is the most essential aspect of every Bible study. Demand of yourself, and anyone who teaches God’s Word, that this kind of application be made.
Let’s not be puffed up over how much doctrine we know. Let’s be transformed into lives of greater godliness!
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/puffed-up-believers/
1 Corinthians 14:6 Now, brethren, if I come unto you speaking with tongues, what shall I profit you, except I shall speak to you either by revelation, or by knowledge, or by prophesying, or by doctrine?
1 Timothy 4:13 Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.
1 Timothy 4:6 If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.
Titus 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.
Titus2:1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:
Romans 6:17 But God be thanked, that ye were the servants of sin, but ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you.
Wake me up when someone gets cuffed & stuffed! In the meantime…I’m gonna dream of Pickles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pickels? Didn’t she play on a few episodes of the Dick Van Dyke show?
Yeah I think she was married to Buddy Sorell (Maury Amsterdam).
I believe that was his real wife.
I finally get the link from TinyPic memorized and they shut down… so I’m hoping this one works…
Happy Cursday! My husband’s dog, a year ago (give or take.)
https://ibb.co/9wjJTbq
LikeLiked by 1 person
Precious little buddy! At least you knew where to find him when there was no response when called. LOL!
“…broke 110 bones and underwent 11 hours of surgery following the fall”
Sad 🙏🏻
Quote:
“Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking”.
Marcus Aurelius
Paul Desmond is one of those musicians who always seems to have every note where it needs to be and with little or nothing left over. Is the absence of excess a form of perfection? I kinda think so. Here he’s accompanied by Canadian Ed Bickert who could easily be setting in for the great Jim Hall . . .
