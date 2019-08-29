President Trump Delivers Remarks on Official Formation of U.S. Space Command – 4:15pm Livestream…

Today President Trump is participating in the formal establishment of US Space Command as a unified combatant command, ie. “space force”.

The President is expected to deliver public remarks for the first time since returning from the G-7 Summit in France and since the Justice Department Inspector General released the report on former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Russia investigation. Anticipated Start time 4:15pm EST

WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream

