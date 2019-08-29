President Trump Delivers Remarks on Official Formation of U.S. Space Command – 4:15pm Livestream…

Today President Trump is participating in the formal establishment of US Space Command as a unified combatant command, ie. “space force”.
The President is expected to deliver public remarks for the first time since returning from the G-7 Summit in France and since the Justice Department Inspector General released the report on former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Russia investigation. Anticipated Start time 4:15pm EST
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
We know that the chicoms and russkies are working towards this also.We need to get busy also to protect our vital satellites in space.Again where were the last four presidents on this one?
Very nice. Combine this with SpaceX’s Starship Hop and I call it a great week!
